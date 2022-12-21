ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

wealthinsidermag.com

Personal Finance Daily: Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash and why you should always keep cat litter in your car — and other winter storm tips

Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash. In June 2021, when the cryptocurrency markets were soaring, the developers of the Arte condominium in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood announced that a buyer had purchased a penthouse there for $22.5 million in cryptocurrency.
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Column: The truth about Medicare Advantage programs

We have just completed another election cycle and have moved into the annual flu season with its nasty cousin COVID still plaguing our population. So it is important that just as Floridians need to be educated on the various health risks, so do our newly elected officials in order to provide for their constituents the very best health care available, and since Medicare alone cannot handle all of our ills and problems, Medicare Advantage (MA) has become a necessary adjunct to our protections.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
orangeandbluepress.com

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?

When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Florida unveils two new available license plates

License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S.  Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Three Florida Counties

Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here’s where you can find cold-weather shelters in Central Florida

If you need a warm place to take shelter as freezing temperatures move into Central Florida, several counties are opening cold weather shelters in the coming days. In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County Government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in assisting in notifying residents, homeless individuals and people without stable housing that cold-weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday morning.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses

If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
FLORIDA STATE

