fox13news.com
Tips for homeowners to get by with impacts of property insurance
One week ago, Governor Ron DeSantis signed property insurance reform. The goal is to stabilize the insurance market by making it more competitive, which in turn will save homeowners money, but there is still work to be done.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Florida residents' bank accounts.Photo byTara Winstead/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Florida Food Stamps Schedule for January — When You’ll Receive SNAP EBT Payments
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
This Florida Community Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Florida.
wealthinsidermag.com
Personal Finance Daily: Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash and why you should always keep cat litter in your car — and other winter storm tips
Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories. Florida penthouse bought with crypto sells for $18 million cash. In June 2021, when the cryptocurrency markets were soaring, the developers of the Arte condominium in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood announced that a buyer had purchased a penthouse there for $22.5 million in cryptocurrency.
Beach Beacon
Column: The truth about Medicare Advantage programs
We have just completed another election cycle and have moved into the annual flu season with its nasty cousin COVID still plaguing our population. So it is important that just as Floridians need to be educated on the various health risks, so do our newly elected officials in order to provide for their constituents the very best health care available, and since Medicare alone cannot handle all of our ills and problems, Medicare Advantage (MA) has become a necessary adjunct to our protections.
Florida lawyer explains impact of new property insurance law on homeowners
The new property insurance laws, passed during the special session, will impact all homeowners. 8 On Your Side has the five major takeaways from the special session.
WESH
First-time homebuyers in Central Florida struggling to find starter homes
ORLANDO, Fla. — Owning a home is a big part of the American dream, so many of us grew up living or wanting. But now, that dream is fading for countless first-time homebuyers for a unique reason. Houses that used to be built for them are vanishing, including houses...
fox35orlando.com
Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
orangeandbluepress.com
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?
When Is The Arrival Of The $450 Checks In The Mail From Florida And Who Are The Ones Receiving Them?. For families in Florida, a $450 check may have been sent to your mailbox. According to the letter signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, The one-time, $450-per-child payment will help a total of 59,000 families in the state amid rising inflation. The price can be used for anything, but the state expects it to be used for back-to-school expenses or filling up at the pump.
floridainsider.com
Florida unveils two new available license plates
License Plates – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Jane Rix. The Sunshine State is offering some new swag to add to vehicles. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released and made two brand-new license plates available statewide. In July, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a...
sflcn.com
People Are Using This Option As An Alternative To Be Able To Gamble In Florida Amidst The Strict State Laws
Want to give gambling a try but feel restricted due to the strict laws your state government has imposed? No worries! Keep reading and learn how other Floridians are able to gamble despite these laws. The Current Laws In Florida Regarding Online Gambling. The state of Florida’s gambling laws are...
South Florida seniors face 'devastating' impacts of housing crisis
Some seniors in our community are struggling and scared. It's the grim reality of today's housing market in South Florida.
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
horseandrider.com
Strangles in Three Florida Counties
Horses in three Florida counties have tested positive for strangles. In Manatee County, a 2-year-old Quarter Horse gelding tested positive after developing fever, lymphadenopathy, mucopurulent nasal discharge, and a draining abscess on November 24. The horse is quarantined. Four other cases are suspected, and 78 horses were exposed. In Marion...
Here’s where you can find cold-weather shelters in Central Florida
If you need a warm place to take shelter as freezing temperatures move into Central Florida, several counties are opening cold weather shelters in the coming days. In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County Government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in assisting in notifying residents, homeless individuals and people without stable housing that cold-weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday morning.
Florida Weekly
Public may obtain free kits to reverse opioid overdoses
If you saw a fire starting in your home, or in a neighbor’s, you’d probably grab your fire extinguisher to help start putting it out, even as you called 911 for help. Well, a different kind of life-threatening emergency is on the rise in communities across Florida as well as across the country, so state agencies want to place emergency kits to combat that threat straight into the hands of the public.
