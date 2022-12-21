Read full article on original website
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
Of Course Johnny Depp And Will Smith Battled It Out For Most Googled Actor Of 2022, But There Were Some Surprises Lower On The List
Google released its most searched actors of 2022, with Johnny Depp and Will Smith coming out on top, but there were some surprises in store for the rest of the list.
Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Had To Put His Heroic Views Of Kevin Costner Aside In Order To Work On The Show - Exclusive
Wes Bentley is no stranger to working with A-list actors, having starred in "American Beauty" with Kevin Spacey, "Ghost Rider" with Nicolas Cage, and "Mission Impossible: Fallout" with Tom Cruise, among other high-profile films and TV shows in his background. Now — since 2018 — Bentley has played the adopted son of Kevin Costner's character on the wildly popular neo-Western series "Yellowstone," which airs Sunday nights on the Paramount Network.
Collider
10 Great Westerns Recommended by Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino loves Westerns. He grew up in the genre and is on the record as saying that Sergio Leone's The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly is his all-time favorite movie. Not only has Tarantino directed two Westerns of his own, but almost all his movies have Western elements or could be described as Western stories in a non-Western setting. For instance, QT has called Inglourious Basterds "my spaghetti Western but with World War II iconography." Pulp Fiction is basically the tale of two bounty hunters, except they live in '90s L.A. rather than the American frontier.
Ellen DeGeneres honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss after tragic death: 'We'll never make sense of it'
Ellen DeGeneres uploaded a teary video to social media on Friday, honoring the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his tragic death. Boss was a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" for several years.
'Avatar' director James Cameron disses Marvel Films, says special effects aren't 'even close' to his sequel
James Cameron shared his thoughts on Marvel films' special effects. The "Avatar" director claimed the Marvel films aren't "even close" to being as good as his sequel.
'That '90s Show' Trailer: A New Generation Hangs Out, Gets High, Taps Keg
The Netflix sequel to "That '70s Show" brings back blunts, beer and the basement.
Collider
The Real Stories Behind the Characters of 'The Greatest Showman'
Hugh Jackman was on fire in 2017. The Sydney-born actor was riding high after the successes of his latest Marvel action films, X-Men: Apocalypse and Logan, and getting attention as a talented singer, courtesy of his Oscar-nominated performance in 2012's Les Misérables. At the same time, movie musicals were enjoying a renaissance. 2008's film adaptation of Mama Mia brought the star power of Meryl Streep, and 2016's La La Land scored a Best Picture nomination. The time was right to bring Jackman's talent and box office appeal to the musical version of the P.T. Barnum story, The Greatest Showman. The film was the 21st highest grossing movie of 2017, bringing in over $430 million worldwide.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Ana de Armas: It's 'Tough' for Audiences to 'Understand' My Marilyn Monroe Movie Is 'Not a Biopic'
"The emotional truth is so powerful in the film that it's hard to separate that it's not a biopic," Ana de Armas said about Blonde's portrayal of Marilyn Monroe Ana de Armas thinks audiences had trouble realizing her Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde wasn't meant to be a factual biopic. The controversial Netflix movie, based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, divided viewers. In a new installment of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, de Armas, 34, addresses the criticisms. Eddie Redmayne, who was...
Movies to watch for heading into the 2022 awards season
Several groups are already naming their best picks of the year.
James Cameron Names The Three 3D Movies Released Post-Avatar That He Thinks Did The Most With The Format
Avatar isn't the only franchise making good use of 3D. James Cameron names 3 movies that he thinks had excellent 3D presentations. Did you see them?
‘Pulp Fiction’ Giveaway: Win a Copy of Quentin Tarantino’s Seminal Film on 4K Blu-ray
For the first time ever, Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 film “Pulp Fiction” is being released on 4K Blu-ray, and we at TheWrap have a few copies to give away. All you have to do is sign up to enter our giveaway right here. The “Pulp Fiction” 4K Blu-ray...
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Elvis' & 'Nope' Among AFI's Top Films of 2022
The American Film Institute today unveiled their annual list of the best films and television for the calendar year, and in what might - or might not - be a precursor for the major awards season, this year's film list was dominated by mainstream studio movies which have connected, or are expected to connect, with audiences upon their release.
Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday. Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” In addition to that ongoing franchise, including installments seven and eight which are scheduled to come out in 2023 and 2024, Cruise has producing credits on many of his own films, like “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and...
