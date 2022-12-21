ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Matter News

Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing

The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Black Enterprise

5 Black-Owned Businesses Granted $2.6M from The Columbus Foundation’s New Initiative to Close Racial Wealth Gap in Ohio

With Black entrepreneurs attracting less equity capital than their white counterparts, programs that maximize access to capital are highly significant. Five Black-owned and Black-led businesses received below-market loans from The Columbus Foundation as part of a new initiative to close the racial wealth gap in central Ohio. According to The...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Finalist candidates for Columbus City Council seat announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council announced Wednesday the eight finalists vying for a seat that will be vacated by Elizabeth Brown, the council’s president pro tempore recently tapped to lead the YWCA Columbus.  Among them are candidates with backgrounds in government, politics, public policy, and social work. The eight finalists, according to their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country

High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Two Columbus Projects Awarded Historic Tax Credits

Two local developments were awarded Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits today. One of them – a proposal to renovate the former Continental Centre at 150 E. Gay St. – actually received credits last summer. The developers of the project reapplied for credits this round in order to take advantage of changes to the program resulting from Senate Bill 225, which was signed by Governor DeWine in June and went into effect in September.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg school district announcing new busing routes

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District will be sending out a new bus route to all families by Friday. The route changes are coming after a hectic start to the school year this past fall, due to a bus driver shortage that led to thousands of Reynoldsburg students have spending much of […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus named among top housing markets for 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the top housing markets for 2023 as home prices decreased for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for November found the average sales price for a home was $319,231, dropping more than $8,500 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC News

Airman surprises parents for Christmas in emotional reunion

An Air Force member who had been stationed overseas pulled off a big surprise for his parents this week and ABC News Columbus affiliate WSYX was there to capture the emotional reunion. Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts told WSYX he had been posted in Aviano, Italy, for the last three years...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Warming stations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of churches, community centers and lodges throughout central Ohio are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across the Midwest. Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below. Franklin County Broad Street United Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Central Ohio's Jewish community working to stop antisemitic rhetoric

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the celebration of Hanukkah continues, Jewish communities have an extra feeling of importance for the holiday. Alongside the holiday though, antisemitism is on the rise. According to the FBI, nearly one-third of all religious hate crimes in 2021 were antisemitic, and we’ve seen a number of these happen here in central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24

This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH

