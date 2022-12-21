Read full article on original website
Columbus needs to rethink its approach to affordable housing
The city’s housing shortage hasn’t gone uncovered. According to a , Greater Columbus needs to build as many as 19,000 new homes per year in order to keep up with annual job growth. However, the current rate of construction is just over 8,000 annually. Columbus’ Department of Development and the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission say that we need to drastically increase those numbers to maintain an adequate housing supply and keep prices down.
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine approves $25 million to support food assistance programs across Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio food banks are set to receive an additional $25 million in federal relief funds, thanks to a new spending bill. The money, which is part of the $6 billion allocated to organizations and projects in need across Ohio, will be used to provide essential items to those in need.
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after law enforcement found them last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in […]
cwcolumbus.com
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
5 Black-Owned Businesses Granted $2.6M from The Columbus Foundation’s New Initiative to Close Racial Wealth Gap in Ohio
With Black entrepreneurs attracting less equity capital than their white counterparts, programs that maximize access to capital are highly significant. Five Black-owned and Black-led businesses received below-market loans from The Columbus Foundation as part of a new initiative to close the racial wealth gap in central Ohio. According to The...
Finalist candidates for Columbus City Council seat announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council announced Wednesday the eight finalists vying for a seat that will be vacated by Elizabeth Brown, the council’s president pro tempore recently tapped to lead the YWCA Columbus. Among them are candidates with backgrounds in government, politics, public policy, and social work. The eight finalists, according to their […]
614now.com
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
columbusunderground.com
Two Columbus Projects Awarded Historic Tax Credits
Two local developments were awarded Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits today. One of them – a proposal to renovate the former Continental Centre at 150 E. Gay St. – actually received credits last summer. The developers of the project reapplied for credits this round in order to take advantage of changes to the program resulting from Senate Bill 225, which was signed by Governor DeWine in June and went into effect in September.
WKRC
The James at Ohio State lung cancer expert shares the most frequently asked questions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Lung cancer expert Dr. Jasleen Pannu shares the top questions lung cancer patients and their families have – and provides the answers. The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute is located at 460 W. 10th Ave. on the Ohio State campus. (43210).
Reynoldsburg school district announcing new busing routes
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Reynoldsburg City School District will be sending out a new bus route to all families by Friday. The route changes are coming after a hectic start to the school year this past fall, due to a bus driver shortage that led to thousands of Reynoldsburg students have spending much of […]
Columbus named among top housing markets for 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is ranked among the top housing markets for 2023 as home prices decreased for the fifth consecutive month in November, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtors’ Central Ohio Housing Report for November found the average sales price for a home was $319,231, dropping more than $8,500 […]
ABC News
Airman surprises parents for Christmas in emotional reunion
An Air Force member who had been stationed overseas pulled off a big surprise for his parents this week and ABC News Columbus affiliate WSYX was there to capture the emotional reunion. Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts told WSYX he had been posted in Aviano, Italy, for the last three years...
List: Warming stations in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of churches, community centers and lodges throughout central Ohio are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across the Midwest. Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below. Franklin County Broad Street United Methodist […]
Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
wyso.org
Missing infant found safe, kidnapper arrested; Sober driving efforts; Winter storm update
Missing Infant Found Safe; kidnapper Arrested - Columbus Police have confirmed that Kason Thomas was found in Indianapolis last night. Police say he is in good health. Sober Driving Efforts - Officials urge those celebrating the holidays to do so responsibly. Beating Blight - Warren County is one of 42...
AOL Corp
Ohio dog daycare is a 'happy place' for adults with special needs to learn life and job skills
Middle school special education teacher Stephanie Sanzo started bringing her service dog, Karma, to work with her during the 2013-2014 school year and watched students gravitate to her classroom to be close to the beloved Labrador retriever/golden retriever mix. The dog's effect on students inspired Sanzo and educational assistant Megan...
wosu.org
Columbus Civilian Police Review board member says he's not surprised his comments caused other members to vote for his removal
A member of the Columbus Civilian Police Review Board says he was not surprised that members overwhelmingly voted to remove him from the board following his reaction to police actions at a protest of a drag queen story hour. Gambit Aragon posted on social media several defamatory statements about police...
Central Ohio's Jewish community working to stop antisemitic rhetoric
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the celebration of Hanukkah continues, Jewish communities have an extra feeling of importance for the holiday. Alongside the holiday though, antisemitism is on the rise. According to the FBI, nearly one-third of all religious hate crimes in 2021 were antisemitic, and we’ve seen a number of these happen here in central Ohio.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
