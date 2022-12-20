SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Friday morning double homicide in the city's Bayview District that a deputy chief described as "absolutely horrible."According to a police department press release, officers from the Bayview station arrived at a residence on Navy Road after receiving a report of two unresponsive juveniles.At that location, officers spoke to parents of a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl who, despite efforts by officers and later emergency responders, were pronounced dead at the scene.The homicide unit was notified of two suspicious deaths and took over the investigation. Detectives quickly identified a suspect as a 34-year-old woman from San Francisco, Paulesha Green, and arrested her. She was booked on two counts of homicide and taken to the county jail.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO