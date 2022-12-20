Read full article on original website
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls
SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
Attempted kidnapping of 3-year-old walking with mother in Petaluma, police say
A Petaluma mother had a scary moment Thursday night when a suspect attempted to grab and kidnap her child while they were walking, but was unsuccessful.
19-year-old fentanyl dealer who led police on chase charged by SF DA
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced multiple felony charges against a 19-year-old who allegedly led police on a chase against traffic and without a license, according to a press release. Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, possession for sale fentanyl, cocaine […]
KRON4
Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large
KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal...
Woman arrested after 2 children found in 'horrible' double homicide in S.F. Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Friday morning double homicide in the city's Bayview District that a deputy chief described as "absolutely horrible."According to a police department press release, officers from the Bayview station arrived at a residence on Navy Road after receiving a report of two unresponsive juveniles.At that location, officers spoke to parents of a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl who, despite efforts by officers and later emergency responders, were pronounced dead at the scene.The homicide unit was notified of two suspicious deaths and took over the investigation. Detectives quickly identified a suspect as a 34-year-old woman from San Francisco, Paulesha Green, and arrested her. She was booked on two counts of homicide and taken to the county jail.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
SFPD recovers girl's stolen toy pigeon, coordinating return to owner
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The holidays are right around the corner, and one girl will be able to celebrate them with her favorite stuffed toy. “Pidgey Magoo” was stolen on Dec. 8 when a male suspect took a girl’s backpack, which had the stuffed animal in it, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced in a […]
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman arrested for killing 2 children
Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
San Mateo man accused of pointing gun at 4-year-old arrested, weapons seized
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Mateo man was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of pointing a gun at a man and his young son, the San Mateo Police Department said in a press release. Officers searched the suspect’s home and found a large collection of weapons. Officers responded to the 600 […]
KTVU FOX 2
16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd
ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
Person stabbed with knife at UC Berkeley campus
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was stabbed with a knife at UC Berkeley Friday evening, and the attacker may have been nude, according to the university’s police department. Shortly before midnight, the person was walking northbound on Bowditch Street crossing Bancroft Way. After the person reached the sidewalk, an individual came up from behind, hit […]
Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache
SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
2 out-of-town suspects arrested, linked to numerous package thefts in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing packages from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood, the Benicia Police Department announced on Facebook. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a call around 4:48 p.m. of a report that two individuals linked to a gold SUV […]
thesfnews.com
Man Left In Critical Condition After Attempted Carjacking
SAN FRANCISCO—In an attempted carjacking, a 56 year old San Francisco man was critically injured on Wednesday, December 22. The incident was occured around 11:40 a.m. near Ocean View Park at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street. According to police, the victim was involved in a dispute...
Woman arrested after 1-year-old, 5-year-old found dead in SF home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was arrested Friday in connection with the death of two young children, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release. SFPD officers found a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old dead inside a home. Officers were called to Navy Road at approximately 7:37 a.m. Friday in response to a […]
Alleged SF drug dealer facing multiple felony charges after wrong-way pursuit
SAN FRANCISCO -- An alleged 19-year-old drug dealer has been charged with multiple felony offenses after he attempted to flee police by driving the wrong way on San Francisco's busy Franklin Street.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Friday that Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with several counts including assaulting a police officer, possessing drugs including fentanyl for sale and reckless driving.Castro Torres was arrested in possession of 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics including cocaine and meth following a foot chase on December 16.In attempts to flee from police, Castro Torres drove southbound against traffic...
Suspect arrested after running red light, crashing into cars in SF's SoMa district
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after running a red light and crashing into several parked cars in the South of Market (SoMa) district, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced on Twitter. The incident happened on Wednesday in the area of Brannan and 3rd Street. After crashing into the vehicles, the suspect […]
KTVU FOX 2
Motorcyclist dies in Oakland crash as he escorted deceased father to cemetery
OAKLAND, Calif. - A motorcyclist of Tongan descent died in a crash in Oakland on Thursday afternoon when he was in a procession to take his dead father to a cemetery, police and family on Facebook said. In the crash reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of...
Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
Highway 68 back open after Oakland man hit by car in deadly collision
Highway 68 near the Toro Cafe is back open after a man was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning. The post Highway 68 back open after Oakland man hit by car in deadly collision appeared first on KION546.
