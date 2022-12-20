ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
KRON4 News

19-year-old fentanyl dealer who led police on chase charged by SF DA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced multiple felony charges against a 19-year-old who allegedly led police on a chase against traffic and without a license, according to a press release. Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, possession for sale fentanyl, cocaine […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested after 2 children found in 'horrible' double homicide in S.F. Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF woman arrested for killing 2 children

Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd

ANTIOCH, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana. Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Person stabbed with knife at UC Berkeley campus

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was stabbed with a knife at UC Berkeley Friday evening, and the attacker may have been nude, according to the university’s police department. Shortly before midnight, the person was walking northbound on Bowditch Street crossing Bancroft Way. After the person reached the sidewalk, an individual came up from behind, hit […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man jailed for pointing gun at father, child in San Mateo found with weapons cache

SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
SAN MATEO, CA
thesfnews.com

Man Left In Critical Condition After Attempted Carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO—In an attempted carjacking, a 56 year old San Francisco man was critically injured on Wednesday, December 22. The incident was occured around 11:40 a.m. near Ocean View Park at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street. According to police, the victim was involved in a dispute...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged SF drug dealer facing multiple felony charges after wrong-way pursuit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
FAIRFIELD, CA

