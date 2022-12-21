ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday

BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning

HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Firefighter treated by EMS after destructive fire in Pointe Coupee

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Firefighters were forced to leave a home after a fire caused its roof to come down, destroying the building. The fire happened on Island Road in Pointe Coupee Parish around 6:30 p.m. Monday. According to the Morganza Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene and found heavy fire coming from the home.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Jackson Community Park playground closed for several days

BATON ROUGE - Installation work on a pair of shade sails will make the Jackson Community Park playground off limits for much of the week. BREC said contractors were to begin work on the project Tuesday. Officials expect the playground to be closed for three days. Temporary fencing is being...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Ex-teacher accused of molesting student

ST. CHARLES PARISH - A former teacher at Destrehan High School faces sex crime charges stemming from allegations of a physical relationship with a student. Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
DESTREHAN, LA
wbrz.com

Outages reported along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Several businesses and homes lost power along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night. The outages were first reported shortly before 10 p.m. just off College Drive. Entergy reported that more than 100 customers were without electricity in the area predominantly made up of hotels and other businesses. Some...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE - We're days away from the new year and while many are making resolutions, DOTD is preparing for a massive year filled with projects along I-10. Next month, there will be nightly lane closures on I-10 between Washington Street and Acadian Thruway so construction crews can start moving in and installing concrete barriers along the shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sunday PM Forecast: We will be warming up all week

Temperatures will start climbing on Monday afternoon. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will be dropping below freezing again tonight. Parishes and counties north of Baton Rouge are under a Hard Freeze Warning again for temperatures less that 25° overnight. After 9 am tomorrow, temperatures will be climbing out of hard freeze territory and high temperatures will be in the 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, but there will be no rain.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy