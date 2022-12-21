Read full article on original website
'Serial robber' arrested after string of heists at Baton Rouge businesses
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of five armed robberies throughout the capital area. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Kevin Johnson, 55, was arrested Monday. Johnson is accused of committing multiple armed robberies that began on Nov. 20. Johnson is accused of having robbed Dollar General on...
Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
Charges dropped against man accused of instigating fight that left 18-year-old dead
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office "no-billed" an individual accused of being a principal to murder after a good Samaritan was knocked unconscious outside of a nightclub in May. Hayes Sellers, 18, was killed as he tried to break up a fight outside a club...
Police arrest man who allegedly kidnapped, raped woman off Denham Springs highway
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman walking along Pete's Highway and raped her in a nearby wooded area earlier in December. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, officers got a call on Dec. 9 from the victim, saying she was kidnapped while walking on U.S. 190 toward Pete's Highway.
Accused thief arrested after starting fire inside Walmart on Christmas Eve
HAMMOND - Authorities arrested a man accused of setting a fire inside a Walmart to distract workers while he shoplifted on Christmas Eve. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, 500 customers were inside the Hammond Walmart when a man set a fire in the paint aisle around 6 p.m.
Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday
BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation
BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened. The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other...
Firefighter treated by EMS after destructive fire in Pointe Coupee
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Firefighters were forced to leave a home after a fire caused its roof to come down, destroying the building. The fire happened on Island Road in Pointe Coupee Parish around 6:30 p.m. Monday. According to the Morganza Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene and found heavy fire coming from the home.
Jackson Community Park playground closed for several days
BATON ROUGE - Installation work on a pair of shade sails will make the Jackson Community Park playground off limits for much of the week. BREC said contractors were to begin work on the project Tuesday. Officials expect the playground to be closed for three days. Temporary fencing is being...
Ex-teacher accused of molesting student
ST. CHARLES PARISH - A former teacher at Destrehan High School faces sex crime charges stemming from allegations of a physical relationship with a student. Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student, and one count of molestation of a juvenile.
Outages reported along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Several businesses and homes lost power along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night. The outages were first reported shortly before 10 p.m. just off College Drive. Entergy reported that more than 100 customers were without electricity in the area predominantly made up of hotels and other businesses. Some...
Viral video showing worker dumping water on homeless person prompts response from BR mayor
BATON ROUGE - The mayor's office has sought out assistance for a homeless man who was doused with water while sitting outside a convenience store amid frigid temperatures over the holiday weekend. The video posted on social media appeared to show a worker at the Triple S Food Mart on...
Nightly lane closures to begin January in preparation for I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE - We're days away from the new year and while many are making resolutions, DOTD is preparing for a massive year filled with projects along I-10. Next month, there will be nightly lane closures on I-10 between Washington Street and Acadian Thruway so construction crews can start moving in and installing concrete barriers along the shoulder.
Delivery driver blindsided by 'ride-share' insurance policy, on the hook for $25K repair bill
DENHAM SPRINGS - One woman is in a tough spot after her accident claim was denied by her car insurance carrier. The company tells her it's because of what she was doing while the accident happened. The front of Karen Soileau's SUV is unrecognizable. The impact of her hitting the...
Tangipahoa water company expects to have system back to full capacity soon
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Dustin Kelley and his family had a pretty inconvenient Christmas weekend, with no running water to wash dishes, take showers or clean clothes. Since the Friday before Christmas, he's had to collect water from a lake at the front of his neighborhood so that his family can flush their toilets.
Sunday PM Forecast: We will be warming up all week
Temperatures will start climbing on Monday afternoon. Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will be dropping below freezing again tonight. Parishes and counties north of Baton Rouge are under a Hard Freeze Warning again for temperatures less that 25° overnight. After 9 am tomorrow, temperatures will be climbing out of hard freeze territory and high temperatures will be in the 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy, but there will be no rain.
