3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
A downtrend has been apparent in Zscaler (ZS) lately. While the stock has lost 7.2% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Validea's Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/25/2022
The following are the top rated Consumer Cyclical stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC (ALSN) is a mid-cap value...
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
After Doubling in the Past 6 Months, Is This Stock a Buy?
It's been a wild 12 months for biotech company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE). The gene-editing specialist initially wasn't even sure it had enough funds to complete the fiscal year, but since then, it has earned U.S. approval for two key therapies, the central reason why its shares have more than doubled in the past six months as of this writing.
After Plunging 5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Bumble Inc. (BMBL)
Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 5% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
Down 64% in 2022, Is Tesla Stock a Buy for 2023?
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is down in 2022 as CEO Elon Musk has diverted his attention to his acquisition of Twitter. This video will help determine whether investors should buy Tesla stock for 2023. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on...
Outokumpu (OUTKY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Is It Better to Buy Auto Chip Stock Pure Plays or Legacy Chip Stocks Getting Into Auto Technology?
In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss the different ways to invest in the growing automotive tech market, discussing companies like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Mobileye (NASDAQ: MBLY), and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ: INDI). Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Should Value Investors Buy Klabin (KLBAY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging AMark Precious Metals (AMRK) This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. A-Mark Precious Metals is one of 284 companies...
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
SSUMY vs. HON: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Diversified Operations sector have probably already heard of Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for...
Wall Street Analysts Think Schlumberger (SLB) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is a Trending Stock
Merck (MRK) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this pharmaceutical company have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks...
3 Stocks on Santa's Nice List to Buy Before 2023
Santa's known for making lists and checking them twice, and that's a great idea if you're an investor. It's important to create a watch list and survey those stocks for potential buying opportunities. Of course, we don't know if Santa is an investor. But if he were, he probably would...
ASRT vs. ZTS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Medical - Drugs stocks have likely encountered both Assertio (ASRT) and Zoetis (ZTS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we...
GSK or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector have probably already heard of GSK (GSK) and Techne (TECH). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering...
