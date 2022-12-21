ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MO

vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

St. Peters urges residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm

The city of St. Peters’ snow and ice removal team is gearing up for a winter storm that is forecasted to bring blizzard-like conditions and dangerously low temperatures to our area on Thursday, Dec. 22. Slick pavement is expected to make travel dangerous at times. Drifting snow also could...
SAINT PETERS, MO
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis braces for snow and cold as blizzard moves toward region

Highway workers and road crews in the St. Louis region are preparing for a blizzard expected Thursday by pre-treating roads and are urging people to stay home. The storm will bring with it snow, strong winds and the coldest temperatures so far this season. “The temperatures are going to play...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Expected snow and freezing temps prompt closures across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple businesses and attractions will be closed Thursday as St. Louis expects snow and freezing temperatures. First Alert Weather | Download the KMOV Weather App to stay weather aware. Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH Colder & Windy as the day progresses. Snow...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Timeline: Arctic air, snow arrive Thursday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Thursday brings a drastic and dangerous weather change. An arctic blast arrives Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s early in the day to the single digits by the evening. Some light rain will be possible early before it quickly changes to snow as the arctic front passes through the St. Louis area from late morning through the early afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Exit ramp reopened on SB 170

The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night

(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Chance of winter weather increasing later this week

Winter holiday snow background design with snowflakes. Abstract light blue Christmas backdrop. (Jefferson County) The likelihood of seeing winter weather later this week is increasing across eastern Missouri. Melissa Byrd is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. She says a southern tracked storm system will once...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?

ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
UNION, MO

