vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
St. Peters urges residents to take precautions ahead of winter storm
The city of St. Peters’ snow and ice removal team is gearing up for a winter storm that is forecasted to bring blizzard-like conditions and dangerously low temperatures to our area on Thursday, Dec. 22. Slick pavement is expected to make travel dangerous at times. Drifting snow also could...
IDOT: Expect this to be a 36-hour storm
As the St. Louis region braces for an influx of snow, sleet and freezing rain on Thursday — plus sub-zero temperatures — the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has tips for those traveling and shares how road crews are preparing.
edglentoday.com
Alton Firefighters, Others, Battle Serious Blaze In Below Zero Wind Chills On Main Street
ALTON - At 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison confirmed his department and other fire departments are battling a serious blaze at 1826 Main Street in Alton. Jemison said he will provide more information later but it is a very serious fire and because of the cold weather, they are “swapping people out” in the fight.
KMOV
Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis braces for snow and cold as blizzard moves toward region
Highway workers and road crews in the St. Louis region are preparing for a blizzard expected Thursday by pre-treating roads and are urging people to stay home. The storm will bring with it snow, strong winds and the coldest temperatures so far this season. “The temperatures are going to play...
KMOV
Expected snow and freezing temps prompt closures across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple businesses and attractions will be closed Thursday as St. Louis expects snow and freezing temperatures. First Alert Weather | Download the KMOV Weather App to stay weather aware. Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH Colder & Windy as the day progresses. Snow...
KSDK
Timeline: Arctic air, snow arrive Thursday in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Thursday brings a drastic and dangerous weather change. An arctic blast arrives Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s early in the day to the single digits by the evening. Some light rain will be possible early before it quickly changes to snow as the arctic front passes through the St. Louis area from late morning through the early afternoon.
Exit ramp reopened on SB 170
The ramp onto southbound 170 from EB 270 is shut down due to this pile-up crash. At least five cars including a semi truck has completely shut down the exit ramp and the road.
KSDK
Here are Thursday grocery store hours ahead of severe winter storm
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis will be slammed by a severe winter system heading our way by Thursday. With the holidays coming and people preparing to hunker down, grocery stores are likely to be busy. If you still need to pick up some essentials, here are grocery store...
What to do if your power goes out, ways to stay warm during winter storm
ST. LOUIS — There will be near-blizzard conditions possible as a winter storm hits the St. Louis area Thursday and into Friday. 5 On Your Side’s meteorology team suggests that an arctic blast will arrive Thursday morning with rain quickly changing into snow as the arctic front passes through the St. Louis area.
mymoinfo.com
Large Hillsboro area power outage on Thursday night
(Hillsboro) The cold temperatures and frigid high winds caused a few issues with residents in Jefferson County losing power. One of the areas most affected was around and near Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire Protection District Chief Brian Gaudet says there were over two-thousand homes that lost power on Thursday night. Chief...
mymoinfo.com
Chance of winter weather increasing later this week
Winter holiday snow background design with snowflakes. Abstract light blue Christmas backdrop. (Jefferson County) The likelihood of seeing winter weather later this week is increasing across eastern Missouri. Melissa Byrd is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. She says a southern tracked storm system will once...
How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?
ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
Calls ‘though the roof’ as plumbers deal with frozen, burst pipes in St. Louis area
The elements are tough for families to deal with, even more so for those dealing with the harsh reality of frozen or burst pipes.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
St. Louis Will Definitely Freeze Its Ass Off This Weekend
We're in for low temps and maybe some blizzard-like low visibility
North Pole Nightcap is Polar Express for Adults — But Better
The Union Station event features spiked hot chocolate, festive gear and more
KMOV
Flight delays and cancellations leave Lambert International Airport nearly vacant, days before Christmas
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Holiday travel is on thin ice at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and airports around the country, as those hitting the skies are still getting hit with delays and even cancelations, Thursday. A ticket home was a mad scramble for Claire Potter to get her...
