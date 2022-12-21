Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces legal challenge after sneaking $12M for 'unauthorized alien' relocation into 2022 appropriations bill
The program didn’t appear in early versions of the 2022 state budget.
Florida's attorney general says Americans from blue states are moving to the Sunshine State because it's tough on crime: 'It's not rocket science'
Florida AG Ashley Moody says Americans are moving to Florida because it's a law and order state. "People are watching and they understand that leadership matters," Moody said. Americans have flocked to the Sunshine State largely due to its relatively affordable housing. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says Americans from...
Florida Gov. DeSantis denies report of 'U-Turn' on Disney's special governing district
DeSantis' remarks came hours after Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger reportedly told employees he was “sorry to see us dragged into that battle.”
Tampa Bay lawmaker who called U.S. 19 pedestrian project ‘waste’ walks back claims
PINELLAS COUNTY — In October, state Sen. Ed Hooper publicly took aim at a project in his own neck of the woods, and at the state for funding it with what he called a “waste” of taxpayer money. “It should be alarming to all of us that...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis faces yet another lawsuit over Martha's Vineyard migrant flights
The lawsuit makes a series of allegations, including violations of constitutional due-process and equal-protection rights.
Gov. Newsom Attacks Gov. Ron DeSantis on Twitter: “DeSantis’ Florida: Where Civil Rights Go To Die”
Gov. Gavin Newsom TV AdvertPhoto byTwitter of GavinNewsom. On December 5, Governor Gavin Newsom of California unleashed his latest attack in the ongoing war of words between him and Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. The Democrat Newsom decided to take issue with Gov. DeSantis' recent crack-down on so-called 'woke ideology', in a tweet that included the statement:
SEE IT: Mystery 80-foot-long object turns up on Florida beach
A large unidentified object has surfaced on the shores of Daytona Beach, Florida, after two major hurricanes eroded enough sand to expose the wooden contraption.
Missing boy found dead after falling into Florida lake
The body of a 9-year-old boy who went missing during a boat trip in Florida with family members over the weekend has been found, authorities announced Tuesday. The accident occurred on Saturday in central Florida's Polk County, which is about an hour east of Tampa and two hours northwest of Port St. Lucie where the boy is from, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz sentenced to 11 years in prison
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a former associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to 11 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and other charges. Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector in Florida’s Seminole County, had faced more than 20 years in prison....
The Juice Company That Buys A Third Of All Of Florida's Oranges
If there's some type of magic that makes Florida oranges better than anywhere else, juice companies must know it. Oranges have thrived in Florida since the first tree was planted in mid-1500s St. Augustine, and for good reason — the southern state has a large amount of rainfall, a climate rivaling the tropics, and of course, tons of sunshine (per Florida Orange Juice).
‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old fends off shark at Florida beach
A 10-year-old girl is staying positive after she fended off a shark during an encounter at a Florida beach.
Court upholds Florida school board rule against Moms for Liberty challenge
The big story: For years, many school boards across Florida have had rules limiting speakers from making comments about specific individuals. The goal, they say, is to maintain civility and retain focus on the policies and other actions within the board’s purview, without getting into personalities. The Moms for...
This Florida Region Named One Of The Best Places To Visit In 2023
If you need to make vacation plans, Travel + Leisure crafted a list of jaw-dropping destinations to check out next year.
Ron DeSantis: Running Florida or Running for President?
PALM COAST, Fla. – When late-season storm Hurricane Nicole followed its predecessor Ian along Florida’s northeastern coast and pummeled the shoreline in early November, Gov. Ron DeSantis wasted no time in springing into action. Using his emergency powers, DeSantis had state workers spread dozens of dump trucks full...
Watch Santa surfers hit the beach in the Florida cold. Did they freeze their beards off?
The only people hitting the beach in Florida early Christmas Eve are tourists — and a bunch of Santas.
Weather Updates | NY governor calls storm 'life-threatening'
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul described the snowstorm hitting western New York state as “life-threatening” and “one of the worst in history.” The heavy snow is part of a huge winter storm that’s also creating high winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills in much of the U.S. The storm has been blamed for at least 12 deaths, including two in a Buffalo suburb after emergency crews couldn’t get to their homes when they suffered medical emergencies. It has left about 1.7 million people without power. Hochul said in a late Saturday morning briefing that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is closed through Monday morning, and some roads are closed through Christmas Day. Almost every fire truck in Buffalo, she said, was stranded and stuck in snow as of Saturday morning.
US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...
