Big E Says He’s Getting More Scans On His Neck In March: “I Want To Make Sure I’m Making The Best Decision For Myself”

wrestlingheadlines.com
Buff Bagwell Says He’s Been Sober For 117 Days, Diamond Dallas Page Comments
Good news for Marcus “Buff” Bagwell. The former WCW star and nWo member took to Twitter to share that he’s been sober for 117 days, and is on a healthy path toward recovery. Bagwell adds that being able to share his experiences on Cameo and at live events has been super beneficial for his process. His full tweet reads, “117 days sober. My walk of sobriety has just begun but I have learned so much in just a few months! Thank you to all those who continue to support me. Sharing my experience on my cameos and at recent live events has been a huge part of knowing I’m on the right path.”
Dax Harwood On Road Dogg: ‘I Don’t Know How Much Respect I Have For Him’
Dax Harwood is starting his podcast, FTR with Dax Harwood, on AdFreeShows, starting December 29th and did an interview with Matt Koon for the platform to promote the podcast. During it, the AEW star gave his thoughts on WWE executive Road Dogg. “So I think from the day Road Dogg...
Drew Gulak Says He’s Looking At His Return To NXT As An Opportunity To Grow
Drew Gulak is quite optimistic about his return to NXT. The former cruiserweight champion discussed the move on the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump, where he explained why he doesn’t see it as a demotion, and instead is looking at his return as an opportunity to improve. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
EJ Nduka Opens Up About WWE Release, What He’s Learned About Himself In MLW
MLW star EJ Nduka recently joined Wrestling Inc. for a conversation about his career, which included the one-time MLW tag champion discussing his release from WWE, how much he’s learned in that time, and how his hard work and perseverance will help him stand out in a very talented and competitive industry. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Kevin Owens Says He’ll Most Likely Re-Sign With WWE Once His Current Contract Ends
Kevin Owens doesn’t plan on leaving WWE anytime soon. The Prizefighter was the latest guest on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast when the question about what he would do after his contract expires came up. Owens, a former Universal champion, says he doesn’t see why he wouldn’t re-sign with the company before discussing the tremendous career he’s had in WWE thus far. Highlights from the interview are below.
