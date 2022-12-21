Matt Hardy Confirms That Jeff Hardy Was Supposed To Win The WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase At WrestleMania 24

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Buff Bagwell Says He’s Been Sober For 117 Days, Diamond Dallas Page Comments
Good news for Marcus “Buff” Bagwell. The former WCW star and nWo member took to Twitter to share that he’s been sober for 117 days, and is on a healthy path toward recovery. Bagwell adds that being able to share his experiences on Cameo and at live events has been super beneficial for his process. His full tweet reads, “117 days sober. My walk of sobriety has just begun but I have learned so much in just a few months! Thank you to all those who continue to support me. Sharing my experience on my cameos and at recent live events has been a huge part of knowing I’m on the right path.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Claims Geraldo Rivera Hired People To Break Into Vince McMahon’s Home During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast. During it, Flair was asked if he thinks about Vince McMahon wanting to come back to WWE. When answering, he made claims about Ron Rivera that he has never stated publicly before and nothing has backed up his claims.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Return and Matches for the Final SmackDown of 2022
WWE has announced a line-up of four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022. It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles bout between the two heavyweights as Sikoa previously defeated Sheamus on the October 21 SmackDown.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Big E Names Sting As His Favorite Pro-Wrestling Gimmick
Big E is a big fan of the Icon Sting. The former world champion spoke about the Stinger during a recent interview with These Urban Times, where he called his WCW character (and his current AEW character) his all-time favorite pro-wrestling gimmick. Big E adds that Sting’s longevity is unreal, and that he may even outlast his own career.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dolph Ziggler Talks Teaming With Robert Roode, How He and Roode Are Very Similar
Dolph Ziggler has enjoyed his role in WWE, which includes some very fun tag pairings for the Show-off like with Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode. The former world champion recently spoke about both these teams during an interview on Andy Hall’s Access, where Ziggler praised McIntyre and Roode before specifically mentioning Roode having a very similar career path to him. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jake Roberts Recalls Andre The Giant Asking Him To Buy Two Cases Of Beer For A Short Road Trip
Andre the Giant was a wrestling legend in many ways, and his love of drinking beer has been well-documented. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts shared a story about Andre’s love of beer during the latest episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. The Master of the DDT revealed that the Giant asked him to pick up two cases of beer for a short road trip, a request that Roberts obviously fulfilled. Check out highlights from the story below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roxanne Perez Calls Mandy Rose Amazing, Says Rose Was Happy To Pass The NXT Women’s Title To Her
Roxanne Perez has nothing but nice things to say about Mandy Rose. The new NXT women’s champion sat down with BT Sport to give her thoughts on Rose, who she dethroned a couple of weeks ago on NXT television. Perez states that Rose was the utmost professional, and working with her was an absolute pleasure. Check out her full thoughts on their matchup, as well as Rose’s future, in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
W. Morrissey and Lexy Nair Get Engaged
Happy news on this Christmas Eve. Lexy Nair, a backstage correspondent for AEW and host of AEW’s Outside The Ring series, has gotten engaged to company star W. Morrissey. The two have been dating for some time. Nair, who also happens to be the daughter of WWE Hall of...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Miracle on 34th Street Fight, Gauntlet Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL due to the Christmas Week holiday. You can click here for full spoiler for the show, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET. SmackDown will...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricky Starks Wishes He Could Have Clashed With CM Punk In AEW, Talks New Feud With Chris Jericho
Ricky Starks is feeling confident, and his newest feud with Chris Jericho is just the platform he needs to prove he is a top tier talent. The Absolute One recently appeared on Casual Conversations to discuss his work over the past year, which included a world title opportunity against MJF, a main event street fight with Powerhouse Hobbs at Grand Slam Rampage, and now a showdown with the Ocho. Starks also states how he wishes he could have clashed with CM Punk. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dax Harwood Calls Bret Hart One Of The Greatest Humans In The World
Dax Harwood once again expresses his love for Bret Hart. The AEW star and current reigning IWGP and AAA tag champion spoke about The Hitman during his latest interview with Fightful, where he also states that he doesn’t care when other people have negative opinions of him, and why he holds Hart’s opinion to such a high standard. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA Christmas Eve Special
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series, which is a Christmas Eve special. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *JR Kratos vs. Blake Troop. *NWA US Tag Team...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Deonna Purrazzo to Invite Mandy Rose to Impact, Says She Can Thrive Under Scott D’Amore
Deonna Purrazzo says she plans to invite former WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose to Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo recently spoke with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge and said she’s keen to see Rose thrive in a new environment following her recent WWE departure, if Rose decides to carry on with her pro wrestling career.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Deonna Purrazzo Really Wants A Casket Match With Mickie James
Deonna Purrazzo has a very specific match in mind for herself and Mickie James. The Virtuosa spoke about this topic during the latest edition of Women’s Wrestling Talk, where she praised James for being such an inspirational leader before demanding that the two clash in a casket match. Check out the full interview below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract With IMPACT Wrestling
Sami Callihan’s contract status with IMPACT Wrestling is very interesting. According to Fightful Select, the former world champion’s deal with the promotion is set to expire over the next few months, with no word on whether he plans to re-sign. Callihan’s original contract was going to be done in 2021, but at that point, he signed a two-year extension.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Show 12/23/2022
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for full coverage of the taped broadcast. Below are full spoilers for tonight’s SmackDown:. * Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jimmy Jacobs Recalls Vince McMahon Nearly Firing A Writer For Not Knocking
Jimmy Jacobs has shared another wild story about the now retired Vince McMahon for his days as a WWE writer. Jacobs joined AdFreeShows to discuss his current work as a producer for IMPACT, but also recollected about his time in WWE. During the interview he shared how one of his really good friends nearly lost their jobs due to not knocking on McMahon’s door, a moment that he admits scared him to the bone. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Two Matches Added To AEW New Year’s Smash
AEW has announced two additional matchups for next week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on TBS. First…Ruby Soho will team with Willow Nightingale to take on Anna Jay and Tay Melo. Then, following the events of tonight’s Rampage, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will take on Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) in tag team action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
EJ Nduka Shares Praise He Received From Triple H While At The WWE Performance Center
EJ Nduka looks back on his time at the WWE Performance Center with fond memories. The MLW star spoke with Fightful about his brief time in WWE, where he shared a story of receiving top tier praise from The Game, Triple H. Check out what Nduka had to say on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Tag Team Reportedly Injured After Working Multiple Matches at Tapings
The WorkHorsemen were reportedly injured at last weekend’s AEW Dark tapings in Orlando. JD Drake and Anthony Henry were scheduled to work last Sunday’s CDW indie event in Atlanta, Georgia, but now Fightful Select reports that they missed the show due to injuries suffered the day before at the AEW Dark tapings.
Comments / 1