You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
See What Celestial Christmas Gift Minnesota Might Get this Year
It was around this time of the year, 37 years ago, that I saw the show in the sky for the first time and ever since that day I have been mesmerized. It is a challenge often to figure out when to watch, but today's technology has at least made it a bit better to predict.
This is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie, is it Yours?
Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
4 Fun, Easy Activities To Do When It’s Freezing In Minnesota
It is time to embrace MinneSNOWta and have some fun with the snow and cold temps. My kids seem to embrace this time of year better than I do...so I decided to channel my inner child and share a few "snow and cold" ideas that you can do outside when the temperature dips below freezing.
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?
There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
Guess How Many Episodes of The Popular Criminal Minds Show are in Minnesota
If you love Criminal Minds as much as my friends and I do, then you have probably watched the whole show at least once!. If you have not seen the show where the squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminals, it’s okay, but you need to at least watch the episodes set in Minnesota. While there may not be as many episodes set in Minnesota as there are in California, there are still a couple within the 15 seasons (plus a current season on Paramount+).
Be Aware of Social Media Hoax! No Revoke Yet for Popular Minnesota Festival.
Now a days, you really can't believe everything you see on social media. You need to question almost anything and everything. Which is a little sad, but it's smart. How many times have you seen false posts about a celebrity death, only to find out, it was a hoax. Probably too many times to count by now.
Want a Winter Adventure? Stay in an AirBnB Castle in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness, if that's your thing, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The...
Is it Legal To Tip/Gift Your Mail Carrier in Minnesota?
It's that time of year- the time of year when you probably think about buying gifts for your family and friends. Also, many people will tend to tip or give a gift for their mail carriers. But can you legally do this? In other words, is it legal for the USPS worker to accept the gift?
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
15 of the Absolute Worst Secret Santa Gift Ideas in Minnesota
Have you ever had a Secret Santa that gave you the absolute best gifts? If so, you are lucky, because there are a bunch of Secret Santas out there that seem to be shopping from the "Do Not Buy" list. 15 of the Absolute Worst Secret Santa Gift Ideas in...
Salt is Bad for Minnesota Lakes – Does the Alternative Work?
It's been on of the snowiest Decembers on record. And under that layer of snow is a lovely layer of ice. Of course everyone tries to melt the snow and ice with some sort of salt mixture. But, recent studies show that salt is running into our lakes, streams and rivers. Bad for aquatic life. So, what is a good alternative that works as well as salt does?
Blizzard Warning Today
A Blizzard Warning is in effect today across a large portion of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin for nearly impossible travel conditions primarily in open rural areas. Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
A Minnesota Mom’s Top-Secret Homemade Holiday Baileys Recipe
I'm actually shocked my mom didn't put up a fight when I texted her about sharing this recipe. Every year my mom, Bridget, makes a big batch of homemade Baileys Irish Cream and gives it out as gifts to family and friends. Every year people ask her to share the recipe and she doesn't give it out, so this is huge.
WATCH: Multiple Crashes On Dangerous Minnesota Roadways December 2022
Cold temps and more snow did not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Minnesota Department of Transportation caught hundreds of crashes on camera. The weather has been the talk of the state for the past few weeks. Last week we went into full winter storm and blizzard warning, even getting into some crazy winter weather record territory.
Cold? Take an Indoor Tour of Haunted Mansions in Minnesota
St Paul, one of Minnesota's oldest cities, is no stranger to strange things. Paranormal things. And Summit Avenue in St. Paul has quite a few places to tour that are said to be haunted. And since this is a guided tour, you will be assured to get the full stories along the way.
