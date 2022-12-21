ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]

Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
This is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie, is it Yours?

Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
New Laws That Take Effect January 1st in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - With the new year, a few new laws take effect. Starting in 2023, used car dealers will now be required to show a written notice that a car has a salvage title and that notice will have to be signed by the purchaser before the sale of the vehicle. In addition, the new law closes a loophole that allows a vehicle worth less than $9,000 to have a clean title even though it’s been declared a loss.
Census: Minnesota Saw Population Growth in Past Year

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota gained 5,713 new residents between July 1st 2021 and July 1st 2022 according to state population figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. They say the state had 11,617 more births than deaths during that period. But we also lost 5,206 people due to...
Do You Know What Minnesota’s Newest City Is?

There are about 912 cities in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Do you know which one is the newest?. The state of Minnesota is the 12th largest state in area, the 22nd most populous with over 5 million people, and was established in 1858. There is some debate on which city is the oldest in Minnesota.
Guess How Many Episodes of The Popular Criminal Minds Show are in Minnesota

If you love Criminal Minds as much as my friends and I do, then you have probably watched the whole show at least once!. If you have not seen the show where the squad of FBI profilers analyzes the country's most-twisted criminals, it’s okay, but you need to at least watch the episodes set in Minnesota. While there may not be as many episodes set in Minnesota as there are in California, there are still a couple within the 15 seasons (plus a current season on Paramount+).
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
Salt is Bad for Minnesota Lakes – Does the Alternative Work?

It's been on of the snowiest Decembers on record. And under that layer of snow is a lovely layer of ice. Of course everyone tries to melt the snow and ice with some sort of salt mixture. But, recent studies show that salt is running into our lakes, streams and rivers. Bad for aquatic life. So, what is a good alternative that works as well as salt does?
Blizzard Warning Today

A Blizzard Warning is in effect today across a large portion of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin for nearly impossible travel conditions primarily in open rural areas. Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
