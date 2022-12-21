As part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve connectivity through the region, and provide meaningful active transportation options, the City of Rialto applied to the state of California for an Active Transportation Program grant in the amount of $7.8 million to extend the Pacific Electric Trail, the multi-use path that currently ends at Cactus Ave. Orange County Lumber recently closed and was the sole operator of trains delivering lumber along the rail line that exists east of Cactus Ave., and with its closure the City may now pursue extension of this important recreational amenity through Rialto’s historic downtown that will also include restoration of the former Pacific Electric Railway Depot, located at 119 N. Riverside Ave., owned by the City and currently under month-to-month lease by Cuca’s Mexican Food restaurant.

RIALTO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO