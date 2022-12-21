Read full article on original website
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel
The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California
Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
70-Unit Townhome Community in San Bernardino Trades in $13MM Deal
While the Inland Empire is largely known as the home to one of the largest industrial markets in the nation, the region has also seen a number of multifamily deals take place over the last several months. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 6, a 70-unit community in San Bernardino traded for $13.05 million, or about $186,428 per unit. According to public records, the property was sold by an entity linked to Bernardo Diaz to an entity affiliated with Neil Doshi.
Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs
The holidays are here and although inflation is easing, it remains the highest Americans have experienced in roughly four decades. Shoppers are paying more for gasoline, housing, and food, among other goods. The November Consumer Price Index rose by 7.1% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising prices The post Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs appeared first on KESQ.
Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances
A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
City of Rialto moves to restore historic building on Riverside Ave. as part of the future Pacific Electric Trail extension
As part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve connectivity through the region, and provide meaningful active transportation options, the City of Rialto applied to the state of California for an Active Transportation Program grant in the amount of $7.8 million to extend the Pacific Electric Trail, the multi-use path that currently ends at Cactus Ave. Orange County Lumber recently closed and was the sole operator of trains delivering lumber along the rail line that exists east of Cactus Ave., and with its closure the City may now pursue extension of this important recreational amenity through Rialto’s historic downtown that will also include restoration of the former Pacific Electric Railway Depot, located at 119 N. Riverside Ave., owned by the City and currently under month-to-month lease by Cuca’s Mexican Food restaurant.
Freight Cars Extremely 'Mangled' After Train Derails In California
A Union Pacific Train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning, sending a total of 23 freight cars off of the tracks and into the dirt. According to KTLA, some cars involved in the incident were overturned and "completely destroyed." Aerial footage of the scene shows multiple cars in wreckage on the side of the track. The person operating the camera zooms in and out to show viewers just how many cars were destroyed, and what still remained inside of them. Viewers are able to see a few cars not only flipped on their sides, but entirely ripped apart after leaving the track.
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vote to allow the City of Hesperia to acquire a property near the California Aqueduct through eminent domain was passed on Tuesday. The 19-acre property is located north of Yucca Terrace Drive, abutting the California Aqueduct. On or about September 19, 2022, the City...
San Bernardino City Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra calls on Burrtec to properly clean city streets
It’s no secret that many of the City of San Bernardino’s streets are covered in filth and trash, but nothing seems to get accomplished. On December 8th, Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra, who was just re-elected to the second ward, issued a Facebook post urging constituents who do not approve of Burrtec’s rate increase to be on the lookout for information on how to protest.
More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
18 inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022. Families want an investigation
A man incarcerated in a Riverside County jail died in a hospital on Monday after being found unresponsive in a jail cell the week before. It's the 18th death of an inmate this year, the deadliest year in the county's jails according to data made public by the California Department of Justice going back to 2005. Riverside County had previously reported at most 12 deaths in its jails over that time frame, most recently in 2020.
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert
A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the pursuit started due to a The post Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person
POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Cut Your Electric Bill by Using This Tiny Deviceenergysavingtools.com|. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
California Horse Positive for EHM
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
