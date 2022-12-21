ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemet, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVCR NEWS

Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel

The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
RIALTO, CA
knewsradio.com

Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California

Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

70-Unit Townhome Community in San Bernardino Trades in $13MM Deal

While the Inland Empire is largely known as the home to one of the largest industrial markets in the nation, the region has also seen a number of multifamily deals take place over the last several months. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 6, a 70-unit community in San Bernardino traded for $13.05 million, or about $186,428 per unit. According to public records, the property was sold by an entity linked to Bernardo Diaz to an entity affiliated with Neil Doshi.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs

The holidays are here and although inflation is easing, it remains the highest Americans have experienced in roughly four decades.  Shoppers are paying more for gasoline, housing, and food, among other goods. The November Consumer Price Index rose by 7.1% over the past 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.  Rising prices The post Holiday demand for tamales remains high in the Coachella Valley despite high food costs appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. Details remain limited on the pursuit. We are working with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department The post Pursuit ends in a crash on Hovley and Washington in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
foxla.com

100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep

SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
SANTA ANA, CA
iecn.com

City of Rialto moves to restore historic building on Riverside Ave. as part of the future Pacific Electric Trail extension

As part of the City’s ongoing efforts to improve connectivity through the region, and provide meaningful active transportation options, the City of Rialto applied to the state of California for an Active Transportation Program grant in the amount of $7.8 million to extend the Pacific Electric Trail, the multi-use path that currently ends at Cactus Ave. Orange County Lumber recently closed and was the sole operator of trains delivering lumber along the rail line that exists east of Cactus Ave., and with its closure the City may now pursue extension of this important recreational amenity through Rialto’s historic downtown that will also include restoration of the former Pacific Electric Railway Depot, located at 119 N. Riverside Ave., owned by the City and currently under month-to-month lease by Cuca’s Mexican Food restaurant.
RIALTO, CA
iheart.com

Freight Cars Extremely 'Mangled' After Train Derails In California

A Union Pacific Train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning, sending a total of 23 freight cars off of the tracks and into the dirt. According to KTLA, some cars involved in the incident were overturned and "completely destroyed." Aerial footage of the scene shows multiple cars in wreckage on the side of the track. The person operating the camera zooms in and out to show viewers just how many cars were destroyed, and what still remained inside of them. Viewers are able to see a few cars not only flipped on their sides, but entirely ripped apart after leaving the track.
VICTORVILLE, CA
iecn.com

San Bernardino City Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra calls on Burrtec to properly clean city streets

It’s no secret that many of the City of San Bernardino’s streets are covered in filth and trash, but nothing seems to get accomplished. On December 8th, Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra, who was just re-elected to the second ward, issued a Facebook post urging constituents who do not approve of Burrtec’s rate increase to be on the lookout for information on how to protest.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
YAHOO!

18 inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022. Families want an investigation

A man incarcerated in a Riverside County jail died in a hospital on Monday after being found unresponsive in a jail cell the week before. It's the 18th death of an inmate this year, the deadliest year in the county's jails according to data made public by the California Department of Justice going back to 2005. Riverside County had previously reported at most 12 deaths in its jails over that time frame, most recently in 2020.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert

A police pursuit ended in a crash in Palm Desert Friday evening. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Hovley Lane and Washington Street at around 5:15 p.m. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. confirmed the pursuit started due to a The post Stolen vehicle pursuit ends in a crash in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
foxla.com

Metrolink shuts down tracks after Amtrak train hits person

POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said an Amtrak train hit a person on the tracks. Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:. Passengers riding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
horseandrider.com

California Horse Positive for EHM

A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Community Policy