ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

World’s First Solar Car Goes into Production – a 4 Passenger EV That Can Run on the Sun

The world’s first solar car has begun production—a 4-5 passenger EV that hails a new chapter in automotive history. The Dutch company Lightyear officially commenced assembly of its first vehicle, aptly titled ‘Lightyear 0’, becoming the first automotive firm to manufacture an electric vehicle that generates a realistic amount of charge via sunlight.
Axios

Tesla's electric Semi faces a long, slow, uphill climb

Tesla's flashy new electric Semi truck isn't very practical for most freight haulers under pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. Why it matters: Driving what CEO Elon Musk calls "the most bad-ass rig on the road" doesn't matter to commercial truck operators, who are worried about hitting tougher emissions targets as well as long-term reliability and total cost of ownership.
NEVADA STATE
WATE

Christmas can be a hazardous time for pets

KSNF/KODE — If you have a pet, you’re likely to include them in your Christmas gift giving, but this time of the year can quickly turn into a “not-so-merry” one for animals. A recent survey of over 1,000 U.S. pet owners found that a large number of Americans not only give their pets Christmas presents, but additionally […]
COLORADO STATE
Salon

Best of 2022 | Queer wedding planning at the end of the world

August 12, 2021, 9:40 a.m. I suggest something clean and green for the last dish (asparagus???). Might cleanse the palate after all these bold flavors. September 10, 2021, 3:56 a.m. Hi sweetie,. See email below from Aunt Maya about Rohingya refugees displaced by hurricanes in Bangladesh. She is doing so...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals

Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
CarBuzz.com

Hyperion Unveils Mobile Hydrogen Station Capable Of Five-Minute Refuels

Hyperion Motors, the Californian automotive startup behind the XP-1 hydrogen hypercar, has unveiled a charging station its CEO describes as a "scalable solution to power our growing needs." According to the company, the Hyper:Fuel Mobile Stations can produce hydrogen on-site via water electrolysis. Thanks to a solar panel-tiled roof, the...
TechCrunch

Tesla hopes China boss will bring secret sauce to Gigafactory Texas

The decision didn’t come as a surprise to industry insiders, given how quickly Gigafactory Shanghai became a cornerstone manufacturing and export hub for Tesla. It took the plant merely a year — from December 2018 to December 2019 — to go from construction to production. In August, Gigafactory Shanghai made its one-millionth car, accounting for a third of the total Teslas produced up until that point, Elon Musk tweeted. This November was a record month for the facility with 100,291 vehicles delivered.
generalaviationnews.com

Avionics sales continue to climb

The latest numbers from the Aircraft Electronics Association show that total worldwide business and general aviation avionics sales topped $2 billion in the first nine months of 2022, an 18.3% jump from the same time a year ago. The third-quarter Avionics Market Report shows that third-quarter sales increased 4.6% from...
ScienceBlog.com

Electric car sales should make cities cleaner and healthier

Electric cars – and their continued sales growth – are expected to have a greener, cleaner influence on air pollution and reduce human mortality in most, if not all, U.S. metropolitan areas, according to Cornell University research published in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews (March 2023). As the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott

A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...
ALABAMA STATE
Truth About Cars

Hyundai Looks South to New Georgia Battery Plant

Hyundai is the latest major automaker to announce a major electric vehicle battery production facility in the United States. Ford, General Motors, and others have already broken ground on new facilities, and Hyundai is joining them with an up to $5 billion investment in Bartow County, Georgia. Hyundai signed a...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
teslarati.com

The future of solar EVs is called into question

Due to recent economic turbulence, the future of solar EVs is being called into question. This morning, Sono Motors reservation holders were hit with a shocking notification; the company is on the verge of abandoning its solar electric vehicle project due to a lack of funds. A few weeks prior, solar EV brand Aptera announced that they would be making yet another prototype variation and pushing back its production start date. And while Lightyear Motors has begun producing its Lightyear 0 solar EVs, it is far from the scale many hoped for. So is this the end of solar EVs? It’s not immediately clear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy