The Verge
General Motors is helping its dealers install Level 2 EV chargers with ‘triple the power’
General Motors is working with its dealers to install Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations that have “triple the power” of typical L2 stations, the company said today. Last year, the automaker announced a new program to help fund the installation of Level 2 chargers in collaboration with...
Stellantis to indefinitely idle Illinois plant, cites EV costs
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLA.MI) on Friday said it will indefinitely halt operations at an assembly plant in Illinois in February, citing the rising costs of electric vehicle production.
Hyundai Announces New EV Battery Partnership In The US
Hyundai and SK On have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which outlines the strategic partnership the two companies will take to secure an ample supply of EV batteries in the US. Under the MOU, both parties will cooperate to build the batteries that will find their way into Hyundai...
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November
The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals
Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
Federal judge says San Francisco can’t clear homeless camps
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily banned San Francisco from clearing homeless encampments, saying the city violated its own policies by failing to offer other shelter. Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu in U.S. District Court in Oakland granted an emergency order Friday night that bars the...
Cenntro Electric Group to Unveil Logimax 864 Hydrogen Powered Semi Tractor at CES
FREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV and alternative fuel technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, will unveil the Logimax H864 (“LMH864”), a hydrogen powered Class 8 Semi Tractor, at the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®), taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005503/en/ Cenntro Logimax 864 Hydrogen Powered Semi Tractor (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com
Tesla Leads the Pack in EV Sales in China
Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) China-made vehicles declined by 12.85% sequentially as the EV major delivered 62,493 vehicles in November while its Shanghai plant exported 37,798 vehicles, according to data from China’s Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Tesla usually produces cars for export in the first half and cars for local...
China's CATL to provide EV batteries for Honda starting in 2024
TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Thursday that Chinese battery giant CATL (300750.SZ) would supply batteries for seven years for its electric vehicles (EV) in China.
Weather Updates | NY governor calls storm 'life-threatening'
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul described the snowstorm hitting western New York state as “life-threatening” and “one of the worst in history.” The heavy snow is part of a huge winter storm that’s also creating high winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills in much of the U.S. The storm has been blamed for at least 12 deaths, including two in a Buffalo suburb after emergency crews couldn’t get to their homes when they suffered medical emergencies. It has left about 1.7 million people without power. Hochul said in a late Saturday morning briefing that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is closed through Monday morning, and some roads are closed through Christmas Day. Almost every fire truck in Buffalo, she said, was stranded and stuck in snow as of Saturday morning.
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Semi Will Drive Tesla Energy to Terawatt Scale By 2030
As I watched the delivery of the Tesla Semi to Pepsico, there was a critical moment. The critical moment was when Elon said that Tesla could charge a one-megawatt-hour battery in 30 minutes. This would take nearly a week using a regular charger installed at your house. By deduction, this meant that Tesla megachargers will have to be connected to electrical grid substations.
notebookcheck.net
Legion Solar 7 DIY Home Power System with AI begins crowdfunding
The Legion Solar 7 Home Power System is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The DIY system is designed to lower your energy bill by reducing your reliance on the grid. Many kits are available, with parts such as solar panels and Z-brackets for mounting. Another element is the Solar Regulator V4.0, an AI computer which collects generated energy, and the Micro Inverter G5 is controlled to ensure adequate energy production versus consumption.
US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...
