CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Announces New EV Battery Partnership In The US

Hyundai and SK On have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which outlines the strategic partnership the two companies will take to secure an ample supply of EV batteries in the US. Under the MOU, both parties will cooperate to build the batteries that will find their way into Hyundai...
TheStreet

Ford Unveils Big Electric Vehicle Surprise in November

The Ford (F) - Get Free Report CEO has made it clear that he wants his company to be the top gun in the electric vehicle sector. In April, he threw down the gauntlet to Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world's largest EV company, and "all comers to become the top EV maker in the world."
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Refuses To Go All-Electric To Meet 2040 Carbon Neutrality Goals

Toyota has announced it is moving up its emissions goals for Europe, now aiming to be carbon neutral on the continent by 2040 instead of its original 2050 goal. But unlike other manufacturers which have pledged to go electric to make it happen, Toyota is adamant that a mix of hybrid, electric, and hydrogen is the best way to achieve these ambitions.
The Associated Press

Cenntro Electric Group to Unveil Logimax 864 Hydrogen Powered Semi Tractor at CES

FREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN), a leading EV and alternative fuel technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles, will unveil the Logimax H864 (“LMH864”), a hydrogen powered Class 8 Semi Tractor, at the upcoming 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES®), taking place January 5-8, 2023 in Las Vegas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005503/en/ Cenntro Logimax 864 Hydrogen Powered Semi Tractor (Photo: Business Wire)
tipranks.com

Tesla Leads the Pack in EV Sales in China

Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) China-made vehicles declined by 12.85% sequentially as the EV major delivered 62,493 vehicles in November while its Shanghai plant exported 37,798 vehicles, according to data from China’s Passenger Car Association (CPCA). Tesla usually produces cars for export in the first half and cars for local...
The Associated Press

Weather Updates | NY governor calls storm 'life-threatening'

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul described the snowstorm hitting western New York state as “life-threatening” and “one of the worst in history.” The heavy snow is part of a huge winter storm that’s also creating high winds, frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills in much of the U.S. The storm has been blamed for at least 12 deaths, including two in a Buffalo suburb after emergency crews couldn’t get to their homes when they suffered medical emergencies. It has left about 1.7 million people without power. Hochul said in a late Saturday morning briefing that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is closed through Monday morning, and some roads are closed through Christmas Day. Almost every fire truck in Buffalo, she said, was stranded and stuck in snow as of Saturday morning.
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Semi Will Drive Tesla Energy to Terawatt Scale By 2030

As I watched the delivery of the Tesla Semi to Pepsico, there was a critical moment. The critical moment was when Elon said that Tesla could charge a one-megawatt-hour battery in 30 minutes. This would take nearly a week using a regular charger installed at your house. By deduction, this meant that Tesla megachargers will have to be connected to electrical grid substations.
notebookcheck.net

Legion Solar 7 DIY Home Power System with AI begins crowdfunding

The Legion Solar 7 Home Power System is now crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The DIY system is designed to lower your energy bill by reducing your reliance on the grid. Many kits are available, with parts such as solar panels and Z-brackets for mounting. Another element is the Solar Regulator V4.0, an AI computer which collects generated energy, and the Micro Inverter G5 is controlled to ensure adequate energy production versus consumption.
The Independent

US grid operator asks households to reduce power amid rolling blackouts in brutal winter storm Elliott

A major grid operator in the United States was asking its 65 million customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott which has left more than 1.7 million customers in blackout in the midst of the festive season.Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances and commercial and industrial power users...
