swineweb.com
Tyson Foods Names Melanie Boulden Chief Growth Officer
Newly created role will accelerate growth of company’s portfolio of brands and products. Tyson Foods today announced Melanie Boulden as Executive Vice President, Chief Growth Officer, effective February 6, 2023. Boulden will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Donnie King and will be responsible for all aspects of global brand marketing to foster the growth of the company’s portfolio of brands and products. In this newly created role, Boulden will join the Enterprise Leadership Team and oversee functions including consumer and corporate branding, innovation, R&D, communications, and consumer insights and analytics.
45% of Transportation and Logistics Planning Is for AP Automation
Transportation and logistics firms with soaring payables are embracing the automation trend. This is according to the new study “AP Automation: Transportation Companies Innovate To Drive Growth,” a PYMNTS and Routable collaboration, based on a survey of executives from transportation, shipping and logistics companies. According to the study,...
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Helios Technologies Appoints Lee Wichlacz to Newly Created Position as President of Electronics Segment
SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Lee Wichlacz recently joined the Company and has been appointed to the newly created corporate officer position of President, Electronics, effective December 7, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006074/en/ Lee Wichlacz (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition
Chicago-based Quantix announced Wednesday it would be reinforcing its geographic presence and building on its warehousing and trucking operations through its acquisition of Mid-States Packaging. Quantix, a leading chemical industry supply chain services company, said Mid-States full-service dry bulk transportation, warehousing, and export services would reinforce its position in the industry. Mid-States has 11 locations […] The post Quantix builds on warehousing and trucking operation through acquisition appeared first on Transportation Today.
Digital-first Car Dealers Are Making the Most Money, Study Shows
Digital transformation is the secret to success for high-profit car dealers
mrobusinesstoday.com
Collins Aerospace inaugurates new engineering and international operations center in India
The new Collins Aerospace GETC is built with an aim to optimize cooperation and innovation while offering customers cutting-edge solutions and expanding STEM-based employment opportunities. Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has formally opened its new Global Engineering and Technology Center (GETC) and Collins India Operations Center in...
salestechstar.com
QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management
QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America. Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Ford and GM are going head-to-head for the fastest-growing electric vehicle market: delivery vans
News from GM and Ford this week emphasizes the two one-upping each other with major EV investments. It's also crucial for the commercial EV space.
takeitcool.com
Asphalt Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Asphalt Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Asphalt. Report Features Details. Product Name Asphalt. Process Included Asphalt Production From Distilling the Crude. Segments Covered. Manufacturing Process:...
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
PayU Appoints Keren Ben Zvi as Head of Data
PayU has appointed Keren Ben Zvi as head of data of its global payment organization (GPO). The online payment service provider said in a Wednesday (Dec. 7) press release that Ben Zvi would take the lead on further enhancing merchant insights and leveraging merchants’ payment data to support their business growth.
