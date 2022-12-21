ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lake Charles American Press

SW La. students earn degrees from UL Lafayette

Several Southwest Louisiana students were among graduates recognized recently during commencement exercises at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette. They are:. Beauregard — Maili Osana Bartz, bachelor’s in business administration; Makayla J. Wilkerson, bachelor’s in liberal arts; and Kennedi F. Peters, University College. Calcasieu — Jonathan Deron...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

New probation, parole officers earn badges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nineteen new probation and parole officers have joined the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections. These new officers took their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 22. “Congratulations to the newest members of our Probation and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin mayor-elect takes staff walkout in stride

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin will soon have a new mayor and now, unexpectedly, has two new employees. The 3-person office staff of the Town of Oberlin walked out Monday morning. At least two expected to be fired by incoming mayor Larry Alexander. The new faces...
OBERLIN, LA
theadvocate.com

YellaWood maker to further expand plant, create 25 jobs

The manufacturer of YellaWood, which announced a $22.5 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish facility in April, said it will spend another $5.9 million to install four new production lines at the plant, a move that will create 25 jobs. The expansion at the Mansura plant will create 84 indirect...
MANSURA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Is Baskin-Robbins Closing This Year?

I came across a video on TikTok that stated that Baskin-Robbins is closing its stores on December 31, 2022. This statement hit me because I had not heard anything about stores closing and I would think that this would be something that would be pretty public. So I started digging into the information.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA

