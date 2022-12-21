Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston rent climbs to $3,450 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, second highest in nationBeth TorresBoston, MA
Boston ADA-accessible apartments for rent starting at $1,203 per monthBeth TorresBoston, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in Burlington MassachusettsAditya_24Burlington, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
sudbury.ma.us
Historic Preservation Plan
The Town of Sudbury and its Historical Commission are pleased to announce the completion of a community-wide Historic Preservation Plan. The Historic Preservation Plan represents the completion a key Action Item from the Town of Sudbury’s Master Plan. Preservation planning emphasizes the continued identification of the town’s historic resources,...
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
WCVB
Natick High School winter sports team on ice after offensive group chat discovered
NATICK, Mass. — School officials are asking police to launch a hate crime investigation after discovering racist and antisemitic content in a group chat involving members of a winter sports team at Natick High School. Superintendent Anna Nolin explained in a note to parents that NHS administrators were originally...
sudbury.ma.us
Town Office Closings for 2022 Christmas and New Year
In observance of Christmas and New Year, the schedule for the Town Offices in the Town Hall, Flynn Building, Goodnow Library, Senior Center, Offices located in the DPW Building will be as follows:. Monday, December 26, 2022: Closed. Monday, January 2, 2023: Closed. Holiday hours for Park & Recreation Department...
‘I did not understand the offensiveness’: Mayor speaks after Fitchburg flies ‘nuclear family’ flag
FITCHBURG, Ma — The mayor of Fitchburg shared some regrets Friday, less than 48 hours after he agreed to fly a “nuclear family” flag on public property. Stephen DiNatale first agreed to fly the flag on Wednesday, according to a post on his Facebook page. The mayor stated that the flag would fly for one week at Riverfront Park in the name of equality.
WCVB
Dozens of Massachusetts superintendents condemn racist attacks on leaders
BOSTON — More than three dozen Massachusetts superintendents spent Thursday night speaking out against racism and recent threats of violence. The most recent incident happened on Wednesday, when Dr. Omar Easy, the superintendent of the Wayland Public Schools, was the target of racist graffiti found near the high school.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough welcomes bubble tea store
WESTBOROUGH – Bubble tea has come to town. Local and state officials welcomed Cha Cha N Beans on West Main Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 21. “This is the right time, the right place, the right people,” said Claire (Chai-Ling) Tsai, the store’s co-owner, who had been planning this store for four years.
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
wgbh.org
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
hopkintonindependent.com
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Max and Maia
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animals are Max and Maia, who were rescued from the South Korean meat trade and sent to Hopkinton as part of Baypath’s partnership with the Humane Society of the United States.
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power
Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester DPW crews are responding to storm and advising residents to take precautions
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester DPW crews are responding to the high winds and heavy rain, and advising residents to take precautions. As Friday’s weather gives way to freezing temperatures and icy conditions, crews began treating roads as soon as the rain stopped to prevent them from freezing and creating hazardous conditions.
Police Asked To Investigate Racist Incident at Natick High
NATICK – The Natick School District administration has requested Natick Police launch a hate crime investigation after racist and antisemitic video was found in a student-athlete group chat. “Parents do need to know, however, that when an incident involves potential Civil Rights violations, hate crimes, hazing, sexual harassment, or...
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 12/21 – New Salem High School Seeking State Approval – Three Finalists for Danvers School Supt. – Storm Forecast Details
Weather – National Weather Service – Wednesday] High Wind Watch, Storm Watch, and Gale Watch were issued this morning as confidence grows for the end-of-the-week storm. Details of each hazard can be seen below in the images. Today, sunny, mid 30s. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports...
whdh.com
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
whdh.com
Westford police warning of aggressive coyote
WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Westford are warning the public after reports of people being confronted by and bitten by an aggressive coyote. The incidents occurred in the area of North Main and West streets and Groton Road toward the Groton town line. One report indicated the coyote was trying to gain access to caged animals in the area.
Over 55,000 without power as high winds and heavy rain surge in Mass.
Tens of thousands of residents across Massachusetts were left without electricity on Friday morning as a holiday storm affecting the majority of the nation surged through, knocking down trees, branches and power lines. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), as of 7:38 a.m. Friday morning, approximately 55,988 customers...
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
nbcboston.com
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
Comments / 0