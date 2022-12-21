COMPRISING MORE THAN FOUR HUNDRED species and two genera, oaks and their fruits abound in most temperate regions of the world, where they feed a great many organisms, from squirrels and deer to turkeys and jays to humans. Despite its utter absence from mainstream American food culture, we have a name for the consumption of acorns: balanophagy. Earth was once home to a number of intact balanocultures, human societies organized around harvesting acorns rather than, for example, grain. Remnants of these societies can be found in modern-day Korea, Italy, and the United States, but this mode of subsistence has largely receded in the wake of various social and ecological developments, including the domestication of goats, the burning of oaks for fuel, and ongoing processes of colonial expansion that have dispossessed Indigenous peoples of land and disrupted their traditional practices.

