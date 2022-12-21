Read full article on original website
The Matter of Black Living
Autumn Womack is a professor of English and of African American Studies at Princeton University. Her new book, The Matter of Black Living: The Aesthetic Experiment of Racial Data, 1880–1930 (University of Chicago Press, 2022), addresses scholars and readers interested in literary studies, visual culture, and transformative justice in modern America. The book also transcends these areas to speak to readers in science & technology studies, in history of technology, or broadly interested in science justice.
Anti-LGBTQ+ Actor-Writer Kirk Cameron Shocked at Libraries' Rejection
Right-wing Christian actor and author Kirk Cameron is painting himself as a victim, with help from his allies at Fox News, because libraries aren’t interested in hosting him for a reading of his new children’s book, As You Grow. Fifty libraries from across the U.S. have either rejected...
Acorns and Octavia
COMPRISING MORE THAN FOUR HUNDRED species and two genera, oaks and their fruits abound in most temperate regions of the world, where they feed a great many organisms, from squirrels and deer to turkeys and jays to humans. Despite its utter absence from mainstream American food culture, we have a name for the consumption of acorns: balanophagy. Earth was once home to a number of intact balanocultures, human societies organized around harvesting acorns rather than, for example, grain. Remnants of these societies can be found in modern-day Korea, Italy, and the United States, but this mode of subsistence has largely receded in the wake of various social and ecological developments, including the domestication of goats, the burning of oaks for fuel, and ongoing processes of colonial expansion that have dispossessed Indigenous peoples of land and disrupted their traditional practices.
A Book Review: "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston Hughes
My copy of "The Ways of White Folks" by Langston HughesPhoto bySuzy Jacobson Cherry. I picked this surprising book up at a thrift store about a month ago. I thought I’d read one story a day for two weeks. When I read the first story, I had to read the next. I got through almost half the book before realizing how late it was. This happened each time I picked up the book. I finished it in about three days. If wanted to I could have read it in one sitting.
