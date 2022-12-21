Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
State Gets Smaller In Latest Census Figures
The State of Rhode Island, the smallest in the country, is getting even smaller. According to the latest data, the state lost 3250 residents in the last year. Almost 1 million 94 thousand people live in the state. By comparison, Massachusetts lost 77 hundred people while Connecticut gained a little...
nrinow.news
Abundant turkeys: Once dwindling, wild bird population thrives in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – At dawn or dusk, driving or strolling down most any suburban or rural northern Rhode Island road, one might spot a hungry family of turkeys searching for something to eat and hear their melodic, “gobble-gobble,” or even witness a burst of silky brown, gray, and blue as they flap their iridescent feathers in flight into the trees.
iheart.com
Omnibus Spending Bill Means Big Money For State
Rhode Island US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says the just passed one point seven trillion-dollar spending measure will mean some big bucks for the state. Among other things, the measure is designed to help families deal with inflation as well as local communities to address security and climate issues. Specifically, the...
newsfromthestates.com
One Maine climate activist’s bold plan to take back the grid
Sonja Birthisel and a fellow activist pose in 2020 with a banner that reads "Coal is Not Essential" to protest the continued burning of coal in New England. | Johnny Sanchez. After getting arrested for trespassing at the Merrimack Generating Station in Bow, New Hampshire — the last coal-fired power plant in the region that doesn’t already have a shutdown date — a group of climate activists from across New England decided that they wanted to up the ante.
100% clean energy by 2030 in Mass.? Climate activists have suggestions
The incoming Healey-Driscoll administration can strive to achieve its urgent climate resiliency goals by focusing on electric vehicle infrastructure, building retrofits and solar panel installations, among other tactical strategies. In a letter to Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s climate change transition policy committee, a group of academics and environmental activists provided a...
rinewstoday.com
Dr. McDonald to lead New York Department of Health 5 months after leaving Rhode Island
5 months after leaving Rhode Island to be closer to his parents dealing with health issues, and caring for his family, Dr. James McDonald will lead the New York State Department of Health as their Acting Commissioner starting January 1, 2023. There is a national search underway for a permanent commissioner. McDonald worked for 10 years for the RI Department of Health (RIDOH) here.
GoLocalProv
Liz Catucci — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Liz Catucci has been a bit of a change agent in transforming the largest business group in the northern part of Rhode Island. She was named President and CEO of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce in September of 2019. Functionally, she had six months at the helm before...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
ktbb.com
An animal tranquilizer is showing up in the nation’s illicit drug supply
(NEW YORK) -- More than 40% of street drug samples tested in Rhode Island contained the animal tranquilizer xylazine, according to a new analysis out of Brown University. It’s the latest sign that the drug, which causes sedation and can lead to skin infections and overdoses, is continuing to spread through the illicit drug supply in the United States.
BEST OF 2022: Billions collected, millions returned: How Connecticut and its politicians kept unclaimed money from the public
Amounts under $50 weren't visible on Connecticut's unclaimed property website — but they added up to more than $40 million.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor Mckee, Department of Environmental Management permanently protected 575 acres of land in 2022
Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) have announced that 575 acres of land in the state have been permanently protected thanks to $3.58m of voter-approved state bond funds. The funds, worth a total of $9.59m in 2022, will be used to protect the land through the State Land Conservation Program, Agricultural Land Preservation Commission (ALPC), and Open Space Grant Program. These programs are funded by voter-approved bond funds and are supported by grants from federal programs, non-profit groups, and local partners.
WBUR
Here's what the outgoing CEO of Blue Cross says about the future of health care
Andrew Dreyfus, the chief executive of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, is stepping down after 12 years on the job. He says he is leaving the state’s biggest health insurer to teach, mentor, write and advise young companies. Sarah Iselin — a Dreyfus protégé — will become CEO...
GoLocalProv
Lt. Michael Casey — 22 Who Made a Difference in 2022
Lt. Michael Casey was the State Trooper who initiated the investigation into contaminated soil dumped in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Rhode Island. The dumping by the lead contractor of the 6/10 project — Barletta Heavy Division — took place under the supervision of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
Study: New England forests could capture 488M more tons of carbon
A new study indicates that New England has a unique opportunity to tackle climate change by focusing in part on the region’s many forests. The post Study: New England forests could capture 488M more tons of carbon appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WCVB
Massachusetts' millionaires' tax takes effect with start of new year after voter approval
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents who earn more than $1 million each year will begin paying a new tax starting in 2023, after voters approved a constitutional amendment. The measure passed in November with approval from 52% of voters. Question 1 - sometimes called the Fair Share Amendment or the...
Turnto10.com
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot reaches $565 million
(WJAR) — Feeling some post-holiday luck?. Tuesday night's Mega Million drawing has a jackpot of $565 million. The estimated cash option on the prize is an estimated $293.6 million. Tuesday night's drawing will take place at 11:00 p.m. EST. Tickets cost $2 and can be purchased in Rhode Island...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man accused of hiding gun in interesting location at New York airport
A Rhode Island man, while at the airport, was arrested after reportedly storing a gun in an interesting hiding spot. According to a spokesperson for Transportation Security Administration Northeast, TSA officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York pulled disassembled gun parts that were concealed inside plastic wrap and stashed inside two peanut butter jars.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. and demand is high as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a statement this week.
Rhode Island providing relief from energy bills
(The Center Square) – Low income Rhode Islanders will be receiving more financial relief from the state's cap-and-trade program to offset skyrocketing energy bills this winter. The state Office of Energy Resources has filed a proposal to tap an additional $1.5 million in funding from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, to provide direct rate relief to low income Rhode Island residents for their electricity bills. Gov. Dan McKee said the...
Comments / 3