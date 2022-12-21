Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Acting Superintendent Jennifer Guy Announces District Leadership Changes For The New Year
Los Alamos Public Schools Acting Supt. Jennifer Guy on Tuesday announced several personnel changes in an email to parents and staff. Los Alamos High School Principal will move to the district office in January as Assistant Superintendent. LAHS Asst. Principal Renee Dunwoody will take the LAHS Principal position. Dean of Students Suzanne Montoya will take the Asst. Principal’s position. Mike Johnson will continue in his role as Topper Freshman Academy Principal.
newmexicomagazine.org
Tamales Wrapped in Love
Theresa Olivas has wrapped up tamales for generations of New Mexicans and visitors—especially during the holidays. FOR 30 YEARS, THERESA OLIVAS HAS BEEN pouring masa and her soul into making tamales. Starting at age six, in her mother’s Mora County kitchen, she and her six siblings would assemble the family’s traditional Christmas dish. She turned pro in the 1990s, selling her bundled treats to local businesses. At Teresa’s Tamales, the tiny restaurant she opened in teeny-tiny Cleveland, New Mexico, Olivas’s oh-so-good pork, chicken, and vegetable tamales have attracted customers from hundreds of miles away. Mora County even proclaimed March 19 as Teresa’s Tamales Day. Although Olivas hung up her apron in October, she’s teaching the new owners—a couple from Mora—the fine art of tamale-making.
unm.edu
University of New Mexico Law School receives $2 million gift to create four full-tuition scholarships
Senator Joseph Cervantes (JD ’91) of Cervantes Scherr Legate, Las Cruces, James F. Scherr and Sam J. Legate of Scherr Legate, El Paso, Joseph G. Isaac, formerly of Scherr Legate, El Paso, and Daniel Anchondo of Anchondo & Anchondo, El Paso, have contributed $2 million to the University of New Mexico School of Law.
marketplace.org
Holiday traditions keep New Mexico tamale makers busy
In New Mexico, it wouldn’t be the holidays without tamales. Those corn husk-wrapped bundles of masa, meat and New Mexican chiles are in high demand this time of year, keeping restaurants like La Mexicana Tortilla Co. in Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood busy. “We’ve been around for 90 years. We...
KOAT 7
Legacy Church helping grant 12 wishes for New Mexican children
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since 2003, Legacy Church in Albuquerque has helped grant the wishes of children across the Land of Enchantment alongsideMake-A-Wish New Mexico. They've granted more than 220 wishes and, within eight days, raised more than $120,000. According to Make-A-Wish, that will help fulfill the wishes of 12 children by mid-January.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
Albuquerque chef shares long road to success
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque chef used to wonder where his next meal would be coming from; now he owns a popular taco restaurant in the heart of Albuquerque. He hopes his story inspires others who are struggling to persevere. On any given day, you can find Michael Phillips whipping up some tacos at his […]
multifamilybiz.com
Titan Development, Alliance Residential and The City of Albuquerque Commission Public Mural at Broadstone Nob Hill Community
ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Titan Development, Alliance Residential, RS21, and the City of Albuquerque announced a large-scale public mural on the eastern side of Broadstone Nob Hill, a multifamily property developed by Titan and Alliance at 4101 Central Avenue Northeast in Albuquerque's East Nob Hill neighborhood. Based on a concept by Titan Development, the muralist Todd Hebenstreit has worked alongside Resilient Solutions 21 ("RS21"), a data science company that also specializes in design and visualization, to produce the city's first augmented reality mural inspired by the historic Route 66 highway.
Volunteers needed ahead of Holiday Farolitos in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers are needed to keep the Holiday Farolitos tradition going in Santa Fe. Wednesday night, the event kicks off at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The Farolitos will be spread out across the cemetery and people can drive through to see them. Volunteers are needed to fill bags until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday […]
Sports Desk: Personnel changes for UNM coaching staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is expected to announce a new offensive coordinator in the coming days, and while the university has not been able to confirm, ESPN is reporting that UAB interim head coach and offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent is set to take the OC job at UNM. With the Blazers in […]
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
Rare Moose Spotted in New Mexico Causes Onlooker’s Jaw to ‘Hit the Floor’
Not something you see every day in New Mexico, some bystanders were left in shock when they spotted a rare moose walking around in the southwestern state. According to The State, a moose was walking around the southern portion of New Mexico. The large animal was considered the first known moose to venture that far south. Those who saw the animal were at the Santa Fe ski resort. They captured a video of it just walking around the road. “That thing’ll kill you,” the driver, identified as Adam Ronan, is heard saying as the moose passed by his vehicle.
rrobserver.com
Luminarias or farolitos? Here’s where in NM to see the lights
There’s nothing like being in New Mexico during the holidays. As the cold weather sets in, the air is full of the smell of piñon. There are plenty of Christmas Eve traditions that have been going on for decades in the state. Here are a few that are...
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Richards Ave. Extension Hits Snag
The long awaited extension of Richards Avenue in Santa Fe has hit a snag, but the city hopes it’s only a temporary setback. The Santa Fe Governing Body held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to extend a land purchase agreement with the Department of Game and Fish for the Richards extension.
Historic Albuquerque Neighborhoods: Huning Highlands, Princess Jeanne, North Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s easy to drive through the neighborhoods of Albuquerque and not think much of what you’re passing. Houses and communities have been here for decades, if not over 100 years. Here are just a few of the stories behind some historic Albuquerque neighborhoods. Princess Jeanne After World War II, Albuquerque saw a […]
pinonpost.com
Patient transported by ambulance from ABQ abortion mill
On Tuesday, an ambulance was spotted transporting a patient from the late-term abortion mill Southwestern Women’s Options (SWO) in Albuquerque. The pro-life legal group Abortion On Trial shared the photos taken by pro-life sidewalk counselor Christina Garza with the caption, “Yet another person was sent away from Southwestern Women’s Options in an ambulance today.”
pinonpost.com
For second straight day, ambulance spotted at ABQ late-term abortion mill
For the second straight day in a row, an ambulance was spotted at the Albuquerque late-term abortion mill Southwestern Women’s Options (SWO). On Tuesday, another ambulance was spotted at the abortion facility picking up a patient from another potentially botched abortion. Regarding the Wednesday ambulance dispatch, pro-life legal group...
kunm.org
As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
wasteadvantagemag.com
Albuquerque, NM Solid Waste Department Looking to Hire During Worker Shortage
One of the city’s most vital departments is in need of employees. “All the positions on the driving end are really short. There’s a lot of other vacancies,” said Ernest Pacheco, a supervisor in the city’s Solid Waste Department. The city’s Solid Waste Department is made up of 542 positions. Right now, it has more than 100 vacancies. When fully staffed, it has 173 collections drivers. Currently, it is down 20 collections drivers. The department is also looking to hire two equipment operators and five transport operators.
