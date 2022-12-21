Female rhesus monkeys prioritise friends and family as they get older and “actively reduce” their social networks, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal PNAS, also suggest that the older females aren’t shunned in their later lives, but that their social circle changes are driven by themselves.Having fewer friends in old age is seen as harmful, including among humans, due to concerns about social isolation and loneliness in the elderly.But recent studies have suggested that this narrowing of social networks in humans might be proactive and provide benefits in some ways.Researchers from the University of Exeter in...

23 DAYS AGO