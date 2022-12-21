Read full article on original website
Related
Female monkeys prioritise friends and ‘actively reduce’ social circle as they age, study finds
Female rhesus monkeys prioritise friends and family as they get older and “actively reduce” their social networks, according to a new study.The findings, published in the journal PNAS, also suggest that the older females aren’t shunned in their later lives, but that their social circle changes are driven by themselves.Having fewer friends in old age is seen as harmful, including among humans, due to concerns about social isolation and loneliness in the elderly.But recent studies have suggested that this narrowing of social networks in humans might be proactive and provide benefits in some ways.Researchers from the University of Exeter in...
Male gamers pose as women online in new study, are abused beyond belief
Women in Games Argentina conducted a study where professional male Valorant players entered matches while using a voice modulator to sound like women. The result? A shocking severity of verbal abuse, death threats and frustration purely based on their "gender." Unfortunately, this is something that every female gamer could tell...
MedicalXpress
Research shows idea that mind and body are separate is natural, for neurotypical people
A new research paper by Northeastern professor Iris Berent demonstrates that the idea that the mind and body are separate and distinct rises naturally in people who are neurotypical and is not just the result of culture or environment. People with autism are more likely to see the body and...
MedicalXpress
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
studyfinds.org
Children who watch too much TV at risk for future problems with addiction
DUNEDIN, New Zealand — Generation Alpha is the latest cohort to grow up glued to their screens, and this may pose long-term health risks. A new study from a team of New Zealand researchers suggests watching too much television as a kid elevates their risk for future smoking and gambling disorders.
Disenfranchised Grief—Grief That Doesn’t Fit Society’s Standards and Is Not Often Acknowledged—Is Complex But Common
We’re led to believe that grief can be quantified and divvied up into distinct stages. We also tend to associate it with specific events, typically the death of a loved one. But grief is more nuanced and pervasive than popular perceptions would have us believe. We see this with...
reviewofoptometry.com
Daily Disposable Wearers Understand Risks but Don’t Modify Behavior in Response
Not replacing soft contact lenses as directed led to this case of infiltrative keratitis. Education should stress not just the possibility of adverse effects but the individual’s vulnerability as well. Photo: Jeffrey Sonsino, OD. Click image to enlarge. Since the 1950s, a concept called the health belief model has...
psychologytoday.com
Words Matter: Addiction and Stigmatizing Language
Stigmatizing words like "addict," "abuser," and "alcoholic" lump together incredibly diverse groups as if they were all the same. Research shows that helping professionals are at risk of having their work affected by stigmatizing language and its negative connotations. Self-identifying as an addict or alcoholic for community reasons is very...
Fox News
American Girl accused of 'gaslighting children' with book about gender identity, transitioning
Nicole Solas argued the "Body Image" book is teching self-loathing and criticized the brand for encouraging girls to explore gender identity without parental consent.
The Meaning and Importance of Self-Esteem
Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is madePhoto byDarlene Lancer. People with low self-esteem suffer from a lack of self-confidence despite greater professional and educational opportunities than ever before. Self-confidence is a manifestation of self-esteem and self-worth.
17 Stomach-Turning Photos That'll Launch You Into An Existential Crisis
I love all animals, but I've got a bone to pick with this goldfish that's the size of a pig.
psychologytoday.com
Existential Anxiety: What It Is and What to Do About It
Existential anxiety refers to a chronic state of discomfort and fear about issues related to one's existence, like aging, dying, and death. According to terror management theory, anything that reminds us of our own death, like COVID, is likely to increase our existential anxiety. Existential anxiety doesn't respond as well...
Seniors Guide
Workers supporting survivors of gender-based violence are demanding change
While the world went into lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic, shelters helping women who are survivors of domestic violence remained open. In fact, for many of shelters, the work increased as they adjusted to public health measures and a surge in gender-based violence. The United Nations has termed this a “shadow pandemic.” À lire aussi : The COVID-19 pandemic has made the impacts of gender-based violence worse Challenges facing front-line workers I’ve been working in gender-based...
Verywell Health
What Does 'Goblin Mode' Say About Our Collective Mental Health?
The Oxford English Dictionary’s word of the year is “goblin mode,” a term selected by more than 318,000 voters. Experts say the popularity of the term is a sign of the times, demonstrating how fed up people are with working hard to conform to unrealistic societal standards.
Men's Health
How Gambling Rewires Your Brain, Plus the Signs of Addiction
It started with the pandemic. Data from the Gambling Commission shows online betting and poker playing spiked at the start of the first lockdown, while other studies link economic insecurity to an increase in gambling. Experts predict an uptick in financial risk-taking in line with the cost-of-living crisis. But how does a hobby turn into a habit?
Comments / 0