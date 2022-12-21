ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Office Closings for 2022 Christmas and New Year

In observance of Christmas and New Year, the schedule for the Town Offices in the Town Hall, Flynn Building, Goodnow Library, Senior Center, Offices located in the DPW Building will be as follows:. Monday, December 26, 2022: Closed. Monday, January 2, 2023: Closed. Holiday hours for Park & Recreation Department...
SUDBURY, MA

