ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

A Holiday Trip Around Resorts World

Las Vegas(KLAS)-With stops at Enchant, the Rose Rooftop Igloo experience, Hey Christmas Kitty speakeasy bar, and the Hallmark holiday suite, this month’s “So Vegas” segment with Roqui Theus, shows us how Resorts World has become the Winter holiday destination on the Las Vegas strip.For holiday happenings & more, go to rwlasvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
chainstoreage.com

Interior renovations at Las Vegas’s Miracle Mile near completion

At 85 feet above the concourse, the “sky ceiling” at Miracle Mile Shops is higher than the Las Vegas mountains that surround it. Now reaching greater heights are the surroundings that lie beneath it. Interior spaces are nearing completion in massive renovation of the 500,000-sq.-ft. shopping and entertainment...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $5.65 Million New Home in Las Vegas Provides A Sublime Indoor Outdoor Lifestyle with Incredible Resort Style Amenities

38 Ravenswood Avenue Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 38 Ravenswood Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada is a new custom home in the 24-hour guard-gated community of Southern Highlands Golf Club and breathtaking views of the nearby mountains. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 9,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 Ravenswood Avenue, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

John Mull’s Meats Is Now Officially a Historic Site in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas City Council voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. The butchery and adjacent Road Kill Grill restaurant at 3730 Thom Boulevard have been around for decades and are go-to spots in Vegas for beef and pork, as well as lamb, frog, and goat. The historic shop and grill makes even its jerky, sauces, and rubs in-house. Guy Fieri praised the Road Kill Grill for its “competition-level meat” on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present

The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

What’s going on: Pics with Santa, a free Christmas dinner and an 80’s-theme NYE bash

The Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas Staple, and is making their way to Pahrump. Having been in nearly every casino in the area, Randy Anderson has picked up quite the following. Opening for major bands and names along the years, and performing for charities all over, Randy’s voice can be heard across the world. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook from 6-9 p.m. 775-751-6500.
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

NYE Weekend concerts in Las Vegas

Adele December 30-31, the Colosseum, ticketmaster.com. Bob the Drag Queen December 31, 24 Oxford, etix.com. Bronx Wanderers December 31, South Point Grand Ballroom, ticketmaster.com. Durand Jones & The Indications With Thee Sinseers, December 31, Brooklyn Bowl, ticketweb.com. Kevin Hart December 31-January 1, Resorts World Theatre, axs.com. The Killers 8 p.m.,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Sip hot cocoa, visit Santa, see more than 1M holiday lights on cactus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s largest botanical cactus garden is decorated with more than a million Christmas lights and holiday decorations. Ethel M Chocolates Holiday Cactus Garden is a Las Vegas holiday tradition. The garden will be open to visitors through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s lit up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Except on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 when it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. The garden is closed on Christmas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Lighting The Way In The Valley

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Looking for some of the best Christmas displays in the valley? You might not have to drive far with help from “The Las Vegas Christmas Light Map.” Kendall Tenney chats with Nannette Melamed of Vegas Family guide to give us all the details.The Last Vegas Christmas Light Map: www.vegaschristmaslightsmap.comVegas Family Guide: www.vegasfamilyguide.com
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy