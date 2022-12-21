The Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas Staple, and is making their way to Pahrump. Having been in nearly every casino in the area, Randy Anderson has picked up quite the following. Opening for major bands and names along the years, and performing for charities all over, Randy’s voice can be heard across the world. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. Performing at the Stage Bar in the William Hill Sportsbook from 6-9 p.m. 775-751-6500.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO