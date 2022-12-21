Read full article on original website
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
wmagazine.com
A Holiday Gift Guide for the Travel Obsessive in Your Life
The constant traveler is always in need of new gear. Whether that’s updated luggage, a replacement passport holder, or a blanket for those chilly in-flight naps, your jetsetter friends and family members deserve the very best for a comfortable—and stylish—trip. Luckily, these accoutrements make fabulous presents—or sensible additions to your own travel repertoire. Just in time for the holiday season, we’ve put together a list of the perfect things to gift the travel-obsessed in your life. They’ll thank you the next time they’re boarding a plane to embark on their fifth vacation of the year.
This is what people think makes the holidays festive
According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground. A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
macaronikid.com
8 Events And Holidays To Celebrate Or Learn More About This December
Happy December! There are many wonderful ways to celebrate this month, from Christmas to Hanukkah to Kwanzaa. All are wonderful excuses to bring family and friends together. But those aren't the only three holidays happening this month — there are other meaningful and important events and holidays happening in December as well, some of which you've heard of, and some of which might be new to you!
9 Best Winter Items To Buy at Dollar Tree Now
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
Beggin' Reveals Holiday Merch Including a Festive Sweater for Humans
Beggin’—the treat dogs go bonkers for—is hooking up dog parents with some savory merch this holiday season. On Wednesday, the Purina brand of pet food and snacks announced the rollout of its merch store, The Beggin’ Swag Shop, which includes festive new holiday sweaters for humans.
macaronikid.com
Week's Top Events 12/23-12/29
Here are MacaroniKID Broomfield's picks for the top things to do in the Broomfield | Erie | Lafayette | Louisville | Superior area with kids 12/23-12/29. Click on the links for all the details!. The magic of the holiday season comes alive with a visit to Santa’s winter wonderland. Santa...
macaronikid.com
Did You Know? 5 Christmas-Themed Things for Kids to Learn this Week
I truly believe that Christmastime is the most wonderful time of the year. There is magic and wonder all around us! It's a time to lean into beliefs, create family traditions, and gift without expectations. It's also a great time to learn something new. 😉. Below are five Christmas-themed things...
Are your tires ready for holiday travel? Here are some helpful tips
(BPT) - There’s nothing more magical than a journey to visit loved ones during the holiday season. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most treacherous times of year to drive. If you want to be ready for wintry roads, four-wheel drive and skilled driving aren’t enough. It’s vital...
'Tis the season for family holiday projects and gifts that give back
Looking for a more meaningful holiday this year? We've compiled a list of ideas for your family, along with some gifts that give back.
To Do List: Disney On Ice, Army-Navy football fundraiser, festive holiday market
By Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ-TVBOSTON - This weekend and in the upcoming weeks ahead you can check out a festive holiday market, take in a live theater performance, and feel the magic of the season with Disney characters on ice. DISNEY ON ICEWatch your favorite Disney stories come to life through world-class ice skating. The show brings a world of enchantment with everyone's favorite Disney characters to the Agganis Arena this December for an unforgettable family experience. If you can't make it before the new year, the show will return for winter vacation in February.disneyonice.comWhen: Dec. 22-Jan 2Where: Agganis ArenaCost: Tickets at disneyonice.comARMY-NAVY FOOTBALL...
How to Decorate for the Holidays When You Don’t Celebrate the Holidays
Those who don’t celebrate Christmas needn’t feel left out when it comes to home decor—there are plenty of winter decorating options that aren’t necessarily tied to a particular religious holiday. Not to mention, even for those who do celebrate Christmas, holiday decorations can seem a bit out of place when January rolls around. Keep reading for tips on how to decorate for winter when your decorations aren’t associated with any particular holiday.
macaronikid.com
Start 2023 on the Right Foot with a First Day Hike
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pleased to welcome in the new year by once again participating in First Day Hikes. Events are scheduled in state parks across Colorado on New Year’s Day as part of America's State Parks First Day Hikes initiative, including many self-guided options. Coloradans can find...
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Mom Visits Museum Stories at Vero Beach Museum of Art
"...To our friends at storytime, we wave hello like this." 🎶. We have been coming to the Vero Beach Museum of Art story time since my son was 18 months old. Now, I get to experience it again with my daughter (2.5). Storytime consists of themed stories and songs that...
fashionweekdaily.com
Daily Gift Guide: All Things Warm & Cozy
It’s that time of year, where all you want to do is Netflix and chill or put on your chicest cozy jacket to go for a hot chocolate with friends. And so, we put together a list of all our favorite comfortable, soothing, and plush gifts this year. The...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
macaronikid.com
Ring in the New Year at WOW! Children's Museum on Dec 31st
Ring in the New Year at WOW! Children's Museum before the sun sets for the last time in 2022. Join the community for kid-friendly fun that includes noisemaker crafts, face painting, balloon animals, kids’ karaoke, and, of course, playtime in the museum – all leading up to a grand countdown celebration to ring in 2023!
life.com
Miracle on 34th Street: The Perfect Christmas Movie
The following is from LIFE’s new special issue about Miracle on 34th Street, available at newsstands and online:. One of the defining moments of the 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street comes early on, after Kris Kringle has been hired by Macy’s to be the department store’s Santa. The Macy’s toy department manager doesn’t recognize Kris as the real thing, but he sees the potential to make money off him. “I just know with that man on the throne, my toy department will sell more toys than it ever has,” Julian Shellhammer says. “He’s a born salesman. I just feel it.”
Christmas joy: Incredible festive lights at Bristol house raise money for charity
A Bristol house has been transformed into a magical Christmas display to raise money for charity and spread festive cheer.This video shows the amazing winter wonderland scene made with 50,000 lights in the Brentry area of the city.All money raised by brothers Lee and Paul Brailsford will go to The Grand Appeal for Bristol Children’s Hospital.Some of the lit-up figures in the garden include Santa, reindeer, elves, and snowmen.The brothers have been running the show since 1994.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
