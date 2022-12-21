Read full article on original website
Related
Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3
Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs and the Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018, intercepting Indianapolis quarterback Nick Foles three times to beat the overmatched Colts 20-3
Some fans ready to say ‘see ya’ to Coach Nathaniel Hackett
Edwards said the loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday was a breaking point for fans.
Joe Buck goes viral for ridiculous caroling attempt on ‘Monday Night Football’
Joe Buck was in (maybe a little too much of) a holiday spirit on Monday. The veteran play-by-play man Buck went viral in the Los Angeles Chargers-Indianapolis Colts game for his farcical attempt at a Christmas carol. After a scoreless first quarter, Buck did his best to incorporate the game stats to that point into... The post Joe Buck goes viral for ridiculous caroling attempt on ‘Monday Night Football’ appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0