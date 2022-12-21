ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update

Kris Statlander is currently on the shelf as she rehabs from a torn ACL. Statlander suffered the injury back in August and required surgery. It was believed at the time that her recovery period would be around six to eight months. Statlander took to Twitter today to provide an update...
ewrestlingnews.com

Update On Top Dolla Following Botched Suicide Dive, Angel & Humberto Note

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Top Dolla performed a botched suicide dive during a tag team match against The Viking Raiders and Legado Del Fantasma. The Hit Row member got caught on the ropes during his high-flying move, hit his head on the apron, and somehow landed safely on his feet.
ewrestlingnews.com

Jake Roberts Reflects On Meeting Andre The Giant For The First Time

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts recalled his first meeting with the late Andre The Giant during the latest edition of his The Snake Pit podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Picking up Andre the Giant:. “I was told to pick...
ewrestlingnews.com

Identity Of Cameraman Who Bray Wyatt Attacked Revealed

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which was taped last week from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, Bray Wyatt continued to be unhinged on WWE television. Wyatt cut a promo where he had a mental breakdown before grabbing a cameraman and laying him...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, Whether Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed Goldberg’s first run in WWE from 2003-2004 during a recent edition of Grilling JR. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. If any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in:. “Probably not as much volume because talking about...
ewrestlingnews.com

5 Big Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will see Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight, and more taking place. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. TNT...
ewrestlingnews.com

Road Dogg Praises Jeff Jarrett For Being A True Heel

During his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg heaped praise on Jeff Jarrett for his recent work. Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett have long been associated with one another, going back to their days in the WWE of the 1990s. Below are highlights of his podcast, courtesy of WrestlingInc:
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Ticket Sales For Several Upcoming AEW Events

You can check out some updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming AEW events below, courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Broomfield, CO has 3,638 tickets out. AEW Dynamite in Seattle, WA on January 4th has 7,440 tickets out. AEW Rampage in...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE SmackDown News – Bray Wyatt Assaults Cameraman, The New Day Attack Imperium

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt demanded an apology from LA Knight for mistaking him for Uncle Howdy last week. Wyatt clarified that he and Uncle Howdy are two separate individuals, before the former Universal Champion snapped and unleashed on the cameraman. Wyatt applied the Mandible Claw...
ewrestlingnews.com

New AEW Streaming Deal Announcement Is Imminent

Although there have been rumors about AEW announcing a streaming home for a while, it looks like a deal is about to be announced. Speculation regarding this picked up after it was announced that ROH TV would return to the HonorClub streaming service. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer...
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On When WWE Will Hold Their Next Saudi Arabia Premium Live Event

In the the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE would hold its next premium live event in Saudi Arabia in May. No further details were given. WWE held two premium live events in Saudi Arabia in 2022. In February, WWE visited the Jeddah SuperDome...
ewrestlingnews.com

Hikaru Shida Reacts To Main Eventing AEW Dynamite, Vows To Rise Again Following Loss

AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash featured a marquee title clash between two of the most talented athletes on the All Elite Wrestling women’s roster, as Jamie Hayter put the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Hikaru Shida in the main event. In an incredible match, Hayter nailed...
ewrestlingnews.com

Jade Cargill Explains Why She Hasn’t Chased The AEW Women’s World Championship Yet

Jade Cargill made her professional wrestling debut with AEW on the November 11, 2020 episode of Dynamite. The following day, All Elite Wrestling announced that Cargill had signed a multi-year contract with the promotion. On January 5, 2022, Cargill defeated Ruby Soho to win the inaugural AEW TBS Championship. She...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Fish Recalls His WWE NXT WarGames Experience

Usually held exclusively for wrestlers from WWE’s developmental territory NXT, WarGames finally made its way to the main roster this year as the epic steel cage match headlined the 36th edition of WWE Survivor Series. The inaugural NXT TakeOver: WarGames was held on November 18, 2017, and featured a...
ewrestlingnews.com

Update on Reigns/Rock Match At WrestleMania

According to Ringside News, WWE creative is currently pitching ideas for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Obviously, the hope from WWE is that The Rock’s schedule allows him to be Reigns’ opponent at next year’s event. Dave Meltzer reports that “If Dwayne Johnson is on Mania, he’s wrestling...
INGLEWOOD, CA
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Makes Change To Madison Square Garden House Show Main Event

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (with Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa) vs. Kevin Owens & Braun Strowman is now being advertised for Monday’s WWE house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. WWE had been advertising The Bloodline members vs. Owens, Strowman, Sheamus and Drew...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ewrestlingnews.com

Rob Gronkowski Wants WWE Match With The Rock

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Rob Gronkowski revealed that if he ever does decide to transition into a WWE Superstar, he wants to have his first match as either the tag team partner of The Rock or go against him. Gronkowski made his first-ever WWE appearance during the Andre The...
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Rampage News – AR Fox & Top Flight Win Casino Trios Royale, Jarrett/Lethal

The $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale opened Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash, as AR Fox and Top Flight bested the seven other teams to win the grand cash prize. The eight teams to participate in the high stakes match were:. Varsity Athletes and Ari...
ewrestlingnews.com

Arn Anderson Reveals His Stance On Using Steel Chairs In The Business Today

During the latest edition of his “ARN” podcast, AEW producer Arn Anderson commented on the physicality of working with DOOM, his stance on using steel chairs in the business today, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the physicality of working with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy