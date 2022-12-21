Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
'Glass Onion' spoilers! Why the 'Knives Out' sequel went all in for that fiery ending
Spoiler alert! The following post discusses important plot points, the ending and, of course, whodunit in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” so beware if you haven’t seen it yet. The case is closed, a murder solved and a villain got his comeuppance in writer/director Rian Johnson’s...
Raven-Symoné and LeVar Burton Urge ‘Thought-Provoking’ Children’s Shows at Variety’s Family Entertainment Awards: ‘They Can Handle It’
“Raven’s Home” star Raven-Symoné, “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the creators of “Cobra Kai” were among a star-studded list of honorees at Variety’s first-ever Family Entertainment Awards, presented by Kidoodle. Both Raven-Symoné and Burton received the storytelling visionary award for their respective long-time contributions to kids’ programming, and their acceptance speeches were tethered by an emphasis on the continued need for children’s content that stimulates thoughtful conversation. “Kids are the smartest people I know,” Raven-Symoné told audience members last night at The West Hollywood Edition. “The family space and the kids’ space is worthy of bold, thought-provoking content. They can...
Collider
'The Little Mermaid': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Live Action Remake
What is the Official Release Date for The Little Mermaid?. Who are the Cast and Characters in The Little Mermaid's Live-Action?. Walt Disney Studios has established a remarkable trend of making live-action remakes of its classic stories. One after the other, all the fairytales of the past era are being brought to life by the studio in an attempt to tell the magical stories in a new light of living characters. With the success of the most recently released reimagined take on Pinocchio, Disney is back with another princess tale reimagined to make up for a beautiful movie experience.
ComicBook
Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer New Look Revealed
The upcoming issue of Empire magazine features a pair of covers giving audiences a fresh look at cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan's forthcoming biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, widely known as "the godfather of the atomic bomb." The film is Nolan's first collaboration with Universal Pictures, and was acquired after a pretty active bidding war that included Warner Bros., Netflix, and other suitors. It's widely understood that Nolan left his longtime home at Warner Bros. because he was unhappy with the company's decision to send movies to HBO Max on the same day as their theatrical release in 2021.
murphysmultiverse.com
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
‘Scream 6’ Is Happening: Everything to Know About the Upcoming Horror Sequel
Ghostface returns — again. After the success of the latest Scream film, Gale Weathers and the gang are coming back for another round of scares. “We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film," Paramount and Spyglass said in a statement announcing the sequel in February 2022. "We can’t […]
ComicBook
M3GAN Cuts Loose in a Creepy New Trailer
The concept of a killer doll wreaking havoc isn't entirely new in the realm of horror movies, but when the first trailer for M3GAN debuted earlier this year, something about the deadly robot captured the attention of the Internet, with an all-new trailer for the terrifying tale offering an even deeper glimpse into the upcoming movie. Given that other killer dolls have had a relatively innocent visage, it's possible that with M3GAN already looking slightly eerie to start, in conjunction with her human-like movements and acrobats, audiences have become both unsettled and fascinated by the creation. Check out the new trailer for M3GAN below before the film lands in theaters on January 6, 2023.
Marconews.com
Jamie Lee Curtis, 'OG Nepo Baby,' says the label is designed to 'diminish' and 'hurt'
Jamie Lee Curtis is the latest critic of the viral nepotism baby debate. "Nepo babies," short for nepotism or the practice of favoring friends and family for jobs, has gained traction among social media users as they've used the term with both fascination and repulsion after learning up-and-coming stars might've had a helping hand in entering show business. The discourse was sparked once again in Vulture's cover story, "The Year of the Nepo Baby," earlier this week.
Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow
Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
'You People' Teaser Shows Awkward Lunch With Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy And Nia Long
The Netflix comedy by Kenya Barris shows Murphy grilling Hill about race and relationships in a cringe-making exchange.
Daniel Craig's next project is a new movie from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino
Craig will star in Queer, an adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel
Luca Guadagnino-Directed Adaptation Of ‘Queer’ With Daniel Craig In Works
Luca Guadagnino has been looking to mount a feature take of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer with Daniel Craig in the lead as his next project. The Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee is the process of raising financing for the project. Queer follows Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs...
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Elvis' & 'Nope' Among AFI's Top Films of 2022
The American Film Institute today unveiled their annual list of the best films and television for the calendar year, and in what might - or might not - be a precursor for the major awards season, this year's film list was dominated by mainstream studio movies which have connected, or are expected to connect, with audiences upon their release.
Taylor Swift, James Cameron, Ryan Coogler and Gina Prince-Bythewood Set for Variety’s Directors on Directors Series
Next week, Variety will premiere its annual Directors on Directors series with conversations between directors of the biggest films of the year. Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) will start off the series, with their video premiering on Monday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. PT on Variety.com and Variety social media channels. Other Directors on Directors video conversations include: James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of the Water”) with Robert Rodriguez Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) with Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”) Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”) with Tyler Perry (“A Jazzman’s Blues”) Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) with Francis Ford Coppola Joe...
Three Pines: episodes, trailer, cast and everything we know about the mystery series
Prime Video's Three Pines is a new mystery series based on a best-selling book. Here's what you need to know about it.
James Cameron Pans Marvel VFX: “Not Even Close” To ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ – Watch
Maverick filmmaker James Cameron has again come after Marvel — this time, drawing an unfavorable comparison between the studio’s ILM-produced VFX and those overseen by Weta for his forthcoming 20th tentpole, Avatar: The Way of Water. When asked in a recent video interview with Comicbook.com (which you can view above) about the extreme amount of visual effects work being produced today — first and foremost, for superhero-driven programming — Cameron acknowledged its positive impact in driving the art form forward. “Obviously, the big comic book superhero films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry, and the rising tide of technique raises...
Spoiler Alert Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before
See who plays whom in the Spoiler Alert cast.
Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Hong Chau Discusses ‘The Menu,’ Awards Buzz, And Connecting To Grounded Characters
Hello and welcome to the Scene 2 See podcast. I am your host Valerie Complex associate editor and film writer at Deadline Hollywood. On today’s episode is actress Hong Chau. Hong Chau is the moment. She has delivered one fantastic performance after another. This year she starred in Showing Up, The Menu, and The Whale (a role that is garnering heavy awards buzz), and all the hype is deserved. Chau offers real honesty and authenticity in every role and the actress has had years of experience honing her skills. On IMDB her first role is listed back in 2006 in a show...
