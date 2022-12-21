Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek Pinault Says Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Was “Very Physically Challenging”
Salma Hayek Pinault is opening up about filming Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was posted Thursday, the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish actress explained the filming behind the steamy lap dance scene with Channing Tatum that can be seen in the newly released trailer. More from The Hollywood ReporterAlfred Molina Recalls Harvey Weinstein's "Preposterous" Reaction to Salma Hayek's 'Frida' PerformanceThey Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller 'Red Shirt' (Exclusive)'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' Review: Antonio Banderas in Fine Feline Form “It’s very...
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Making Another Mummy Movie After Tom Cruise’s 2017 Reboot Flopped
Brendan Fraser could potentially return for another Mummy movie. Brendan Fraser Is Game To Return For Another Mummy Movie. Fraser has played explorer Rick O'Connell in three Mummy movies from 1999 to 2008. When asked about a potential return to the franchise, the 54-year-old actor didn't hide his interest. "Not,...
Antonio Banderas Explains Why His Heart Attack Was 'One Of The Best Things' To Happen In His Life, And How It Influenced The New Puss In Boots Movie
The Shrek star shares how his heart attack influenced the latest Puss in Boots flick.
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
Margot Robbie said she was nervous and 'ready to run' during an intense fight scene with a rattlesnake on the set of 'Babylon'
The "Babylon" star told Entertainment Weekly that she asked the snake wrangler where the closest hospital was in case she got bit while filming.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
How Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Feel About The Tragic Life Of Actors On Display In Babylon
The life of an actor isn't all about glamour in Babylon – how do stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feel about that?
Reese Witherspoon to Star in Election Sequel Movie at Paramount+
At last: some election drama we’re happy to revisit. Reese Witherspoon will reprise her highly ambitious Election character, Tracy Flick, in a Paramount+ sequel to the 1999 film, our sister site Deadline reports. Tracy Flick Can’t Win will be directed by Alexander Payne, who helmed the first movie. Witherspoon also will produce. Election is a dark comedy that stars Witherspoon as a high-strung high school student running for class office and Matthew Broderick as the high school teacher who sabotages her campaign. The cast also includes Chris Klein (Sweet Magnolias), Mark Harelik (The Morning Show) and Phil Reeves (Home Economics). The film, as...
North West Performs ‘My Snowman & Me’ With Sia At KarJenner Christmas Eve Bash: Watch
Go Northie! The eldest Kardashian-West child had no fear as she took the decked out stage alongside Grammy-nominated singer Sia to perform her song ‘My Snowman & Me’ at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party last night. North West and the Australian crooner stood in a life size gift box and sang the holiday tune as proud mom Kim Kardashian took videos of the whole thing! Sia dressed elegantly in a long, white tulle gown with a matching headpiece, and North looked chic in a shimmering black ensemble. “@Siamusic and North performing Snowman,” Kim wrote on the IG Story, while sister Khloé Kardashian shared similar footage, writing, “We love you @siamusic.”
Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor in part for his role in producing the film.
Margot Robbie Reveals She Snuck in Unscripted Brad Pitt Kiss in 'Babylon' Scene
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt already made two movies together where the two did not kiss, and she was not about to make another one. While working on the new Hollywood epic Babylon, Robbie snuck in an unscripted kiss with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star. In a new interview with E! News, Robbie said the kiss was improvised on the spot.
‘Avatar: Way of Water’ Box Office Flies Past $600M Globally, ‘Puss in Boots 2‘ Posts $3.2M Opening Day
Family pic Puss in Boots: The Last Wish took its seat at the Christmas table on Wednesday with an opening-day gross of $3.2 million at the domestic box office, which is being impacted by bad weather across the country. The sequel to the 2011 film Puss in Boots, a spin-off of the Shrek franchise, came in No. 2 as Avatar: The Way of Water easily held at No. 1 with $14.3 million Tuesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Cameron Says 'Avatar' Wanted to Avoid "'Stranger Things' Effect" of Teens Who "Look Like They're 27"Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins' Pushes Release to September...
'Top Gun: Maverick' director says the movie showcases Tom Cruise's real-life personality
Out of all the characters the actor has played over his career, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is closest to how Cruise really is, says Joseph Kosinski.
Tom Hardy wrestled The Revenant director to the ground on-set
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu is back this year with Oscar hopeful Bardo, after winning Best Picture for his previous two drama movies The Revenant (2015) and Birdman (2014). Seven years is a long gap between movies, but it’s possible that he’s spent that time recovering from an overly enthusiastic hug Tom Hardy gave him on the set of the snow-bound Revenant.
How to Watch ‘Empire of Light': Is the Olivia Colman Romance Streaming?
As festival flicks finally make their way to big screens, romance drama “Empire of Light” is a must-see this holiday season. Hailing from Oscar-winning “American Beauty” and “Skyfall” director Sam Mendes, the film centers on the Empire, a movie palace that lights up a quiet British coastal town. The Empire employs Hilary (Olivia Colman) and her boss, Mr. Ellis (Colin Firth) who have been having an illicit affair.
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
