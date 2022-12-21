Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Recounts Underway for Richmond, Antioch City Council Races
Votes were being tallied for a second time on Thursday in two tight city council races in Contra Costa County. One of the races was a tie that was broken by drawing a name from a bag. The other was decided by just three votes. Teams of election workers have been counting thousands of ballots by hand with candidates, lawyers and observers looking on.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council approves early Measure P spending plan
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council moved forward with a plan for how to spend new income generated from Measure P, a seven-eighths-cent sales tax increase passed by voters last month. Measure P, which received 55% approval, is expected to generate an additional $18 million annually for the city’s...
NAACP seeks Oakland mayor's race recount amid criticism of ranked-choice voting
OAKLAND – The race to elect a new mayor in the City of Oakland was decided by a razor-thin margin.Now, the Oakland branch of the NAACP says there should be a recount, not to change the outcome, but to get a better understanding of how little voters understand the city's ranked-choice voting system.Ranked-choice voting was promoted in Oakland as a way to save money, eliminating the need for costly run-off elections. But opponents say it's also sowing mistrust of the voting process, especially in minority communities."You can talk about us! You can say whatever you want to say about us! ...
SFist
Drama In Alameda County DA's Office, As Outgoing DA Tries To Direct $20 Million To Her Own Projects
Retiring Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley tried to direct $20 million out incoming DA Pamela Price’s budget and into a set of her own pet nonprofits and projects, but she’s withdrawn that request after blowback. It was a pretty feel-good story in Alameda County in November, when...
cityofnapa.org
City of Napa Receives Certificate of Achievement from Government Finance Officers Association
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to City of Napa for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
pioneerpublishers.com
Developer Breaks Ground at Affordable Housing Site in Concord
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 21, 2022) — To commemorate the groundbreaking of the Rick Judd Commons Development, previously known as the Galindo Terrace, members of City Council gathered with partners and sponsors from Resources for Community Development (RCD), Contra Costa County, State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), and Wells Fargo at the Concord site on Dec. 16, 2022.
cityofnapa.org
City of Napa Holiday Closures
Please note that City Hall will be closed December 23 through December 26 to observe the Christmas holiday. Normal hours of operation will resume on December 27. The City will once again close on Monday, January 2, in observance of New Year's Day.
davisvanguard.org
Sheriff Jones Must Comply with Pro-Immigrant State Laws Under Lawsuit Settlement
Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones was accused of illegally transferring immigrants from the county jail to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by Sacramento resident Misael Echeveste and two local nonprofit organizations, United Latinos and NorCal Resist. This week, they announced a settlement in their...
NBC Bay Area
Contra Costa County Fire District to Open New Station, Provide Service to Pinole
A contract between the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and the city of Pinole for the district to provide fire and emergency services in the city will take hold starting March 1, 2023. The Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) approved the contract unanimously in November. The county Board of...
GV Wire
County in California Becomes the First in US to Pass a Law Banning Criminal Background Checks for Housing
Amid a worsening homelessness catastrophe, Alameda County in the San Francisco Bay Area has become the first in the nation to ban landlords from running criminal background checks on prospective tenants. The Fair Chance Ordinance will prohibit both private and public landlords from requiring applicants to disclose arrests or convictions. The ban is meant to curb housing discrimination against previously jailed people. It also prohibits landlords from advertising that discourages people with criminal records from applying for housing.
Alameda Co. becomes first in US to restrict landlords' use of background checks
This landmark move is seen as a big win to help formerly incarcerated people get back on their feet and proponents also believe it could help break the cycle of homelessness.
How a California city was named after a New Jersey Senator and Mexican-American War veteran
(KTXL) — The City of Stockton in Central California owes its name to a man who fought against slavery in Africa but was not an abolitionist at home, who was a pivotal figure in the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War and the Civil War, and who was the grandson of one of the signers […]
ksro.com
Petaluma Passes Stricter Gun Storage Laws
Petaluma is the first city in Sonoma County to officially pass stricter rules on gun storage. An ordinance, passed by the Petaluma City Council this week, says all guns within city limits must be stored in a locked container or disabled with a locking device. Gun owners also now have two days to report a lost or stolen gun instead of five. The changes are designed to increase safety and accountability among gun owners and prevent accidental shootings inside homes.
ksro.com
City of Santa Rosa Agrees to $55,000 in Fines Connected to Employee’s Death
The City Santa Rosa has reached a settlement over a 2020 electrical accident that killed a Laguna Treatment Plant employee. The Press Democrat reports that the city will pay $55,000 in fines to Cal/OSHA in connection with five citations including failure to de-energize the equipment at the plant, properly ground the equipment, conduct a staff briefing prior to work being performed, and to have an employee able to render immediate assistance. Daryl Clark died on September 20th, 2020 after being electrocuted by a subpanel. The 58-year-old Clark left behind his wife, four children, 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
KTLA.com
154-year-old California university plans to close in 2023
A 154-year-old university in Northern California on Monday announced its plan to close in 2023 due to low enrollment, increasing operational costs, and financial trouble resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Holy Names University, a Roman Catholic institution in Oakland, has decided to close after the spring semester concludes in May...
SFist
New Owner of Transamerica Pyramid Says It Is Around 80% Leased, Promises New City Park at Its Base
At some point in 2023, the iconic Transamerica Pyramid is set to emerge from a $250 million renovation, with new public amenities at its base, including restaurants and a revamped redwood park. New York-based developer Michael Shvo, who purchased the building and several adjacent properties for $700 million in 2020,...
theevreport.com
First VinFast Shipment to the U.S. Has Arrived
PORT OF BENICIA – VinFast celebrated the arrival of the first 999 electric vehicles into the United States as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company has also received all the necessary certifications for selling cars in the US and will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of this month.
sfstandard.com
No Prison Time for Real Estate Mogul Convicted in SF Corruption Scandal
A politically connected real estate agent convicted of bank fraud was sentenced to three years probation and fined $15,200 for his part in a corruption scandal that reached the highest levels of San Francisco government. Victor Makras appeared in U.S. District Court in San Francisco Tuesday where Judge Richard Seeborg...
Vehicle chased by Sonoma deputies leaves path of destruction; Driver jailed
SONOMA -- A man who led Sonoma County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase early Friday morning rammed a patrol vehicle and left a path of destruction before deputies shot at him with a less-than-lethal round and placed him under arrest.The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post the incident began just after 2 a.m. Friday when a Sonoma police deputy spotted a maroon Jeep driven by Luis Zamora-Corona on West Napa Street at 1st Street West in the City of Sonoma. The city contracts with the county sheriff's department to provide law enforcement services.The 32-year-old Zamora-Corona was wanted for...
UCSF apologizes for prisoner experiments where doctors injected pesticides into inmates' veins
The unethical medical experiments in the 1960s and 1970s included putting pesticides and herbicides on prisoners' skin and injecting it into their veins.
