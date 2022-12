MANATEE COUNTY, FL (December 22, 2022) – Manatee County's Emergency Management Division has coordinated with The Salvation Army to open cold weather shelter space at their Manatee County location: 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and there will be space for an additional 50 people.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO