Marquette, MI

Page Six

Ant Anstead posts hilarious reaction to ‘controversial’ Prince Harry, Meghan doc

Ant Anstead has a “very important opinion” on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “controversial” Netflix docuseries. “You know, I posted a picture that I was binge-watching the ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary,” the car builder, 43, began in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday. “And it’s obviously controversial — I mean, I get it. It’s [a] divided opinion. But so many people have reached out and they’ve asked me my opinion and I think that’s because I’m British and I choose to live in America.” He added, “And I’ve had a bit of time to reflect and think about it what is...
domino

This Designer’s $8 IKEA Boxes Only Look Like Marble—They’re Actually a Freehand DIY

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. On paper, Gergei Erdei might not seem like an IKEA shopper. Before founding his eponymous line of stylish homewares, ranging from handcrafted ceramics to wallpaper, he worked for Gucci, first on former creative director Alessandro Michele’s team as a ready-to-wear designer, and later as an embroidery designer and illustrator. But the London-based creative appreciates a good deal just like the rest of us—particularly a customizable one. There are 20 IKEA Tjog storage boxes lining the bookcase in his office–slash–living/dining room, but thanks to a little bit of paint and some inspiration from his travels in Rome, you’d almost never know they came from the Swedish retailer.

