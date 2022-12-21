Read full article on original website
ksut.org
The Durango Chief: Native perspectives
The sign stands tall in the center of downtown Durango, just off Main Street. It's a depiction of a smiling man with brown skin, wearing jeans and a feather in his hair, waving to passersby. The 20-foot caricature is mounted on top of the Toh-Atin Gallery customer parking sign. “It's...
The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
dailycoffeenews.com
Here Are 10 Exciting New Coffee Shops in the Southwest
The good times in desert climes continued this year with a variety of inspired cafes opening throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada. Some of these new hotspots invite guests to share in exciting direct connections to places far outside the United States — such as Eritrea, Brazil or Australia — while some are dazzling right where they are, with adventurous design and multifaceted services.
Bitter cold temps east, stronger winds push west
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Well it’s here! The arctic blast of frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills is now slamming all of eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Wind chills are between -15° to -30° for Clayton, Raton, and Clovis. Highs will stay in the single digits all afternoon there as the front banks along the central […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
Freezing Friday across the eastern part of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dangerously cold wind chills continue across the east this morning. With wind chill values 25 to 5 degrees below zero. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through 11 AM this morning. Temperatures will not get above freezing this afternoon east of the Central Mountain Chain. Cooler than average air will […]
Rio Rancho neighbors have questions after dead bull found in mesa
“I want to be his voice because he had a miserable life."
This school district is ground zero for harsh discipline of Native students in New Mexico
One chilly March afternoon, dozens of Navajo children spilled out of their middle school to play in the snow before heading home. Students in jackets and parkas can be seen on grainy security camera footage chasing and pushing one another to the ground. The next day, the principal called one...
worldatlas.com
6 Most Charming River Towns in New Mexico
New Mexico is a mountainous state that flaunts raw wilderness and all things outdoors. Among its biggest features are the Rocky Mountains, which contribute water runoff to some of the state's most spectacular waterways. Some of the US' most well-known rivers like the Rio Grande and the Gila call New Mexico home.
New Mexico group fights to keep city from building at Elena Gallegos Open Space
In a statement Thursday, the City's Parks and Rec. Department said the project is still in the public input phase as they complete further environmental studies.
Arctic blast arrives east Thursday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is the first official day of winter, and what a lovely first day of the season it will be. Seasonable to above-average temperatures are forecast across the state, along with plenty of sunshine. Winds will begin to pick up this afternoon and evening ahead of an arctic cold front that will bring […]
cobizmag.com
Three Towns in The Four Corners — A Cultural Insight Into Colorado’s Border Communities
Using wheelbarrows to transport the merchandise, Maria’s Bookshop moved into its current location in an old building in downtown Durango in 1992. Last year, it sold 100,000 volumes, many of them hardbacks. Tourists constitute about half the customers of Maria’s, a higher percentage during summer when the Durango &...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
KRQE News 13
Bitterly cold weather continues through Friday
An arctic air mass has brought dangerously cold temperatures to eastern New Mexico. The bitterly cold air and wind chills will stick around through Saturday morning. A strong arctic cold front has brought dramatically colder temperatures across eastern New Mexico Thursday. Air temperatures fell into the single digits in Clayton today with wind chills as low as -35°. Temperatures have now fallen below freezing across the entire eastern half of the state Thursday evening. Winds will relax somewhat overnight, but wind chills will still be below zero all across eastern New Mexico though Friday morning. Some of the cold air will seep into the Rio Grande Valley tonight too, bringing a slight drop in temperatures Friday. The biggest drop will be down in the Mesilla Valley. A band of light snow and rain may develop early Friday morning in central New Mexico. This could bring a few flurries to the metro and even some very light snow Friday evening to southeast New Mexico.
Texas earthquake felt in southern New Mexico
The US Geological Survey's website said there was an earthquake Friday afternoon.
What were the top 2022 baby names in New Mexico?
It's the end of the year, so that means we can start looking at trends from the last 12 months.
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
livability.com
Made in New Mexico
Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
