Dulce, NM

ksut.org

The Durango Chief: Native perspectives

The sign stands tall in the center of downtown Durango, just off Main Street. It's a depiction of a smiling man with brown skin, wearing jeans and a feather in his hair, waving to passersby. The 20-foot caricature is mounted on top of the Toh-Atin Gallery customer parking sign. “It's...
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
dailycoffeenews.com

Here Are 10 Exciting New Coffee Shops in the Southwest

The good times in desert climes continued this year with a variety of inspired cafes opening throughout Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and Nevada. Some of these new hotspots invite guests to share in exciting direct connections to places far outside the United States — such as Eritrea, Brazil or Australia — while some are dazzling right where they are, with adventurous design and multifaceted services.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Bitter cold temps east, stronger winds push west

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Well it’s here! The arctic blast of frigid temperatures and bitter wind chills is now slamming all of eastern New Mexico this afternoon. Wind chills are between -15° to -30° for Clayton, Raton, and Clovis. Highs will stay in the single digits all afternoon there as the front banks along the central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 23 – 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 23 – December 29. Albuquerque Dec. 23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Freezing Friday across the eastern part of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dangerously cold wind chills continue across the east this morning. With wind chill values 25 to 5 degrees below zero. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories remain in effect through 11 AM this morning. Temperatures will not get above freezing this afternoon east of the Central Mountain Chain. Cooler than average air will […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
worldatlas.com

6 Most Charming River Towns in New Mexico

New Mexico is a mountainous state that flaunts raw wilderness and all things outdoors. Among its biggest features are the Rocky Mountains, which contribute water runoff to some of the state's most spectacular waterways. Some of the US' most well-known rivers like the Rio Grande and the Gila call New Mexico home.
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Arctic blast arrives east Thursday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is the first official day of winter, and what a lovely first day of the season it will be. Seasonable to above-average temperatures are forecast across the state, along with plenty of sunshine. Winds will begin to pick up this afternoon and evening ahead of an arctic cold front that will bring […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother

A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bitterly cold weather continues through Friday

An arctic air mass has brought dangerously cold temperatures to eastern New Mexico. The bitterly cold air and wind chills will stick around through Saturday morning. A strong arctic cold front has brought dramatically colder temperatures across eastern New Mexico Thursday. Air temperatures fell into the single digits in Clayton today with wind chills as low as -35°. Temperatures have now fallen below freezing across the entire eastern half of the state Thursday evening. Winds will relax somewhat overnight, but wind chills will still be below zero all across eastern New Mexico though Friday morning. Some of the cold air will seep into the Rio Grande Valley tonight too, bringing a slight drop in temperatures Friday. The biggest drop will be down in the Mesilla Valley. A band of light snow and rain may develop early Friday morning in central New Mexico. This could bring a few flurries to the metro and even some very light snow Friday evening to southeast New Mexico.
COLORADO STATE
CBS DFW

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
MIDLAND, TX
KRQE News 13

Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
livability.com

Made in New Mexico

Advanced manufacturing thrives in New Mexico. Some of the world’s most advanced and in-demand products are designed and built in New Mexico. New Mexico’s advanced manufacturing sector is at the leading edge of innovation, from furniture and value-added agriculture products to cutting-edge aerospace and space manufacturing. The state’s...
TEXAS STATE

