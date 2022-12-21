Theresa Olivas has wrapped up tamales for generations of New Mexicans and visitors—especially during the holidays. FOR 30 YEARS, THERESA OLIVAS HAS BEEN pouring masa and her soul into making tamales. Starting at age six, in her mother’s Mora County kitchen, she and her six siblings would assemble the family’s traditional Christmas dish. She turned pro in the 1990s, selling her bundled treats to local businesses. At Teresa’s Tamales, the tiny restaurant she opened in teeny-tiny Cleveland, New Mexico, Olivas’s oh-so-good pork, chicken, and vegetable tamales have attracted customers from hundreds of miles away. Mora County even proclaimed March 19 as Teresa’s Tamales Day. Although Olivas hung up her apron in October, she’s teaching the new owners—a couple from Mora—the fine art of tamale-making.

CLEVELAND, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO