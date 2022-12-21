Read full article on original website
Rio Rancho neighbors have questions after dead bull found in mesa
“I want to be his voice because he had a miserable life."
New Mexico group fights to keep city from building at Elena Gallegos Open Space
In a statement Thursday, the City's Parks and Rec. Department said the project is still in the public input phase as they complete further environmental studies.
Zipper merge coming to Rio Rancho neighborhood
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in one Rio Rancho neighborhood will soon have to use a zipper merge. It’s part of the ongoing construction on Highway 528 between Ridgecrest. Northbound drivers will have two left-turn lanes at Rockaway, then they will merge into a single lane. The Department of Transportation says there will not be […]
kunm.org
As brutal cold hits northeast NM, shelter stays open
The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is warning that arctic air will arrive in northeastern New Mexico Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, creating dangerously cold temperatures through Friday. A shelter in Las Vegas has extended its hours to help keep people out of the elements. Wind chills are what’s...
rrobserver.com
Salata Salad Kitchen coming to Rio Rancho
Salata Salad Kitchen, a Texas-based fast/casual restaurant, is expanding into New Mexico and, more specifically, Rio Rancho. “Rio Rancho (like most of America) is under-served when it comes to healthy restaurant options and we just wanted to change that,” Vice President of Franchise Development Julie Davis said. Salata, which...
KRQE News 13
Another moose sighting surprises people near Ski Santa Fe
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There has been another moose sighting in New Mexico. Theresa Ronan captured video of the moose trotting down the road near Ski Santa Fe on Sunday. Moose sightings in New Mexico are considered rare, with only about a dozen confirmed sightings in the last decade. However, over the last year, there have been quite a few near Mora, Questa and Bloomfield of the same moose.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Litter of Lounging Lynx Thrill a Santa Fe Couple, But Raise Questions About Whereabouts of their Mother
A Santa Fe, New Mexico-based couple with Colorado connections contacted Ark Valley Voice this week with a wildlife story readers may appreciate. Just a few days earlier they say, what appeared to be three Canadian Lynx kittens had curled up together in the sun, on their property bordering an arroyo, only ten minutes from the downtown Santa Fe Plaza.
East Mountain I-40 drivers encountering more rumble strips
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People driving along I-40 in the East Mountains are having a lot more encounters with rumble strips. They were installed during a recent repaving project and are different than the ones drivers are used to. While they were thought to be a paving mistake, the New Mexico Department of Transportation tells News 13 […]
Man arrested in Santa Fe after barricaded in home for 7 hours
According to the Santa Fe police, they were called around 1:49 p.m. Thursday for a domestic dispute in the 4700 block of Viento del Norte. It was reported that a man was throwing items at a family member.
Santa Fe sheriffs need public’s help in locating November homicide suspect
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating an accused killer. Michael Sweeney is charged with killing Adan Ponce in November. His body was found wrapped in a tarp at a home on Arroyo Coyote. The sheriff’s office says Sweeney is known to drive a dark-colored […]
Man arrested after 2-hour SWAT response in Santa Fe
Police got a call about a possible domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a home.
1 arrested after missing man found dead in New Mexico home
Santa Fe officials were called to the Arroyo Coyote area on December 6 on reports of gunfire.
newmexicomagazine.org
Tamales Wrapped in Love
Theresa Olivas has wrapped up tamales for generations of New Mexicans and visitors—especially during the holidays. FOR 30 YEARS, THERESA OLIVAS HAS BEEN pouring masa and her soul into making tamales. Starting at age six, in her mother’s Mora County kitchen, she and her six siblings would assemble the family’s traditional Christmas dish. She turned pro in the 1990s, selling her bundled treats to local businesses. At Teresa’s Tamales, the tiny restaurant she opened in teeny-tiny Cleveland, New Mexico, Olivas’s oh-so-good pork, chicken, and vegetable tamales have attracted customers from hundreds of miles away. Mora County even proclaimed March 19 as Teresa’s Tamales Day. Although Olivas hung up her apron in October, she’s teaching the new owners—a couple from Mora—the fine art of tamale-making.
New details emerge on Rio Rancho teen accused of killing his father
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the New Mexican teen accused of killing his father over the weekend. Rio Rancho police officers responded to a home on North Pole Loop on December 10 and found Michael Skinner dead in a bathtub off the master bedroom. According to the criminal complaint, Michael’s 19-year-old […]
Rio Grande Sun
Blotter: Man Accused of Biting, Choking Brother-in-Law
The police blotter is published to give readers an abridged look at criminal activity in their community and neighborhood. It is simply an illustration of what local law enforcement, funded by taxpayers, must deal with daily throughout the Española Valley. Española Police officers, Ohkay Owingeh Tribal Police, Rio Arriba...
Rio Grande Sun
Hernandez Man Faces Felonies after Stealing Jemez Truck
A Hernandez man is facing six fourth-degree felonies after he allegedly stole a Jemez Mountains Electric Cooperative truck, as employees were working on North McCurdy Road and Fairview Lane. Joel Clyde Leyba Jr., 32, is accused of taking the truck around 1 p.m. He’s also accused of threatening two Jemez...
Santa Fe Police: Burglar breaks into jewelry store with sledgehammer
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A burglar stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a jewelry store, after smashing in the front door with a sledgehammer. Santa Fe police arrested 40-year-old Justin Romero Monday night after they say they found him peeking from behind a parking lot wall. News 13 spoke to the owner of Earthfire […]
KOAT 7
Man arrested in Santa Fe for burglary, over $100,000 in stolen items
SANTA FE, N.M. — A Santa Fe Police Department officer arrested a man for burglary and related charges after robbing a gem gallery early Tuesday morning. The officer noticed a man peaking behind a wall and attempting to flee the scene, but he was caught. That officer discovered a bag with a sledgehammer and several types of gems, rocks and other items.
Rio Grande Sun
Woman Charged after Allegedly Dragging BF With Car
A woman was arrested and charged with aggravated battery against a household member with a deadly weapon, after she allegedly drug her boyfriend with her vehicle following an argument on Dec. 3 at a home in Ranchitos. Destiny Vigil, 20, of Española was arrested around 8:30 p.m., Dec. 3, following...
