FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel
The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
newsantaana.com
Possibly intoxicated driver armed with a BB gun busted at a McDonalds in Tustin
Tustin police officers responded to a McDonald’s for a possible intoxicated driver. A witness reported the driver had passed out in the drive-thru before waking up again. As officers arrived on scene, they observed the vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot. Officers stopped the vehicle and removed the...
More than 100 street vendors in Santa Ana shut down for selling unsafe food, city says
More than 100 street food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down for selling unsafe food and operating without a proper health permit, the city announced.
foxla.com
LASD conducts DUI operation to crack down on impaired driving
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - This holiday season, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is conducting several DUI operations to look for impaired drivers on the roads. From Dec. 14 through New Year’s Day, LASD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The extra enforcement effort is part of a national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
South LA crash involving Metro train leaves 2 injured, car split in half, LAFD says
Two people were injured and an SUV was split in half following a horrific crash involving a Metro Blue Line train in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.
1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Whittier Traffic Collision
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision early Friday morning in the city of Whittier. Los Angeles County Fire Department and multiple police agencies received a call at 12:45 a.m., Dec. 23, for a vehicle collision initially reported with fire and possible ejection on Lambert Road and Gunn Avenue.
foxla.com
Search continues for police chase suspect who drove across eastern parts of LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase across the eastern parts of Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was over the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the Pasadena area when the suspect led Irwindale Police Department on a chase. The suspect is...
theregistrysocal.com
70-Unit Townhome Community in San Bernardino Trades in $13MM Deal
While the Inland Empire is largely known as the home to one of the largest industrial markets in the nation, the region has also seen a number of multifamily deals take place over the last several months. In one recent deal that closed on Dec. 6, a 70-unit community in San Bernardino traded for $13.05 million, or about $186,428 per unit. According to public records, the property was sold by an entity linked to Bernardo Diaz to an entity affiliated with Neil Doshi.
vvng.com
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vote to allow the City of Hesperia to acquire a property near the California Aqueduct through eminent domain was passed on Tuesday. The 19-acre property is located north of Yucca Terrace Drive, abutting the California Aqueduct. On or about September 19, 2022, the City...
Armed man shot dead by deputies during barricade identified
An armed man who barricaded himself in his Lancaster mobile home with a year-old infant following a high-speed pursuit was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly pointed a gun at the child’s head was identified Friday. The fatal shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the...
Arcadia police arrest five suspects they believe to be connected with burglaries in the area
Arcadia police on Thursday announced that they had arrested five different suspects wanted in connection with a string of residential burglaries in the area. According to a press release, detectives investigating the burglaries were surveying the area near Camino Real Avenue and Santa Anita Avenue on Thursday after reports of a suspect vehicle tied to a residential burglary."Believing an additional burglary occurred in our city, units conducted traffic stops on this vehicle and an additional vehicle they believed was associated," police said. During searches of both vehicles, officers found "a burglary tool seen on video from yesterday's burglary," as well as stolen property and unique clothing tied to a different burglary. "Based on the circumstances, it was believed these suspects were involved in yesterday's burglaries and were about to commit another burglary," the statement said. In all, a one man, one woman and three minors were arrested. As they continue to investigate the incident, officers ask anyone with information to contact them at (626) 574-5151.
Vehicle Fired Upon While Traveling 10 Freeway
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: A freeway shooting is under investigation after a vehicle was fired upon while traveling on the 10 Freeway not long after midnight Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Montclair Police Department responded to the 9000 block of Surrey Avenue in the city of Montclair regarding a vehicle...
1 dead in Griffith Park crash
One person was killed in a two-car crash in the Griffith Park area Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 6300 block of Forest Lawn Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The site is near Forest Lawn Memorial Park. One victim needed to be rescued from one of the […]
Pedestrian Struck by Multiple Vehicles Dies on Freeway
Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles Thursday morning on the I-10 eastbound at San Pedro in the Downtown area of Los Angeles. The incident was initially reported at 3:37 a.m., Dec. 22, when witnesses saw a pedestrian crawling in lanes on the freeway.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is shot and wounded in apparent road rage incident in Rosena Ranch, north of Fontana
A woman was shot and wounded in an apparent road rage incident in the Rosena Ranch area north of Fontana on Dec. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Just before noon, deputies assigned to the Fontana Station responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Sycamore...
vvng.com
Man Crashes Into Drainage Ditch Along 15 Freeway In Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A driver was injured after crashing into a drainage ditch that runs along the Interstate 15 Freeway. The crash happened on the northbound 15 freeway at 7:03 p.m. December 21, 2022, just south of Main Street. California Highway Patrol Officers from the Victorville Station and...
1 Struck, Killed on Freeway While Servicing Vehicle
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a traffic collision with reports of a person trapped under a vehicle on the 210 West to the 118 West transition just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22. When LAFD arrived, firefighters found one person beyond...
Elks Lodge in Culver City sells winning Mega Millions ticket worth $3.1 million
When people think about where to buy lottery tickets, they probably think of gas stations, mini-marts or grocery stores.
newsantaana.com
Corona man arrested on charges of armed robbery of stores in Santa Ana and Westminster
George Arizon, 27, a Corona man, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec 21, on charges of using a gun to threaten employees and demand cash from at least 10 different businesses across central Orange County last month, according to police investigators. Arizon walked into five different stores in Santa Ana on...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Sheriff's Department Mourns K9 Jack Killed in Gardena Standoff
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is mourning a department K-9 killed during a deadly standoff that went on for two days at a Gardena condo. The department shared of photo of K-9 Jack, who was shot and killed by a man holed up in the residence in the 1800 block of West 145th Street. The sheriff’s department dog and SWAT deputies entered the residence Thursday night and the man inside opened fire on Jack, the sheriff’s department said.
