Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what comes next for the 2023 roster
It’s been a rocky couple of weeks for the Syracuse Orange football program. The positive vibes from a 7-5 season are being blown away by a cold-front of tough news blowing in from the South. After losing Tony White and Robert Anae, Syracuse saw their top two high school...
orangefizz.net
SU Snags a Pair of Top JUCO Prospects in ’23 Class
Early National Signing Day was up and down, but mostly down for SU Football. The Orange lost their number two recruit in their 2023 class in Vincent Carroll-Jackson. The high three-star defensive lineman represented an excellent pickup from the northeast region at a position of serious need. Instead, Syracuse still has a hole in the trenches and Carroll-Jackson is suiting up as a blackshirt at Nebraska.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LaNorris Sellers, 4-star QB out of South Carolina, flips from Syracuse to SEC commitment
LaNorris Sellers, a 4-star quarterback who was Syracuse’s top commit, flipped to South Carolina on Friday in a announcement with his family and in front of his teammates and classmates. Shane Beamer was quick to share a reaction on Twitter, and wrote that “It’s (cold) outside but it just...
What's Left for Syracuse Football in 2023 Recruiting Cycle?
Syracuse football signed more than a dozen recruits on the early National Signing Day and have added five transfers to its roster for the 2023 season. What is left for the Orange after adding those players to the program? Here is a breakdown of how I expect Syracuse to approach the late period. ...
orangefizz.net
Pre-Pinstripe Bowl Press Conference Takeaways
Both Syracuse and Minnesota coordinators and key players met with members of the media today over Zoom before the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on December 29. Given that most of the time, Syracuse coordinators aren’t made available to the media, this was a rare opportunity to pick the brains of both new OC Jason Beck and interim DC Nick Monroe. Garrett Shrader and Marlowe Wax were the two SU players who spoke. Here are some of the key inklings the Fizz gathered from the press conference.
Dino Babers adds 20 commits on early Signing Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been a busy last few weeks for the Syracuse coaching staff, as 19 future players officially signed their letters of commitment on Wednesday to come play for Dino Babers and the Orange. Here’s a breakdown of each player in the early signing period class: OffenseJayden Bass (Offensive Line) – 6’6” […]
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
Syracuse, West Genny schools now closing on Friday. Who else will follow?
Update Thursday: Syracuse and West Genesee announced now they will close Friday. They are not alone. For latest on all the districts, check out our closings list. We are updating as district announce their plans for Friday. Update 12:00 a.m.: Solvay Union Free School District also announced they will be...
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New York
Welcome to Syracuse, New York! Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region, this city is full of things to do and see. Syracuse has something for everyone, from world-class cultural institutions to outdoor recreation areas and beautiful natural surroundings.
Sharkey Set For Full-Time Supermodified Comeback In 2023
OSWEGO, NY – Supermodified veteran Bill Sharkey has been planning his Oswego Speedway return since 2018, when he purchased Keith Gilliam’s former No. 87; a Target Chassis. After four years of rebuilding and updating the car, the pandemic, and even a knee replacement, ‘The Shark’ is now scheduled to make his full-time comeback at the Steel Palace in 2023.
localsyr.com
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
House of the Week: Contractor designed this Onondaga Hill home to have ‘zero emissions’
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Being a contractor, Derm Delay knows a thing or two about what people want when they build their dream house. Teaming up with architect Robert Eggleston, Delay got a chance to build his own starting in January 2020, just before the COVID pandemic began.
iheartoswego.com
Laura A. Strasburg – December 20, 2022 Featured
Laura A. Strasburg 54, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 20, 2022, at her home. Born in Butler, N.J., She was a daughter of Dolores Haase Smith of Oswego and the late John Martin Wetzel and was a graduate of the Butler High School in N.J. She was...
localsyr.com
Bitter cold Christmas Eve for Central New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It certainly looks and feels a lot like Christmas as the coldest air of the season has settled into CNY. It stays windy and cold, but not that snowy for most heading through Christmas weekend. Christmas Eve:. Thankfully, we have no arctic fronts, snow squalls,...
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
State giving $10M to revitalize Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The state of New York is providing nearly $10 million for 12 projects designed to improve walkability, restore historic buildings and create housing and business opportunities in Syracuse’s Southwest Side. The $9.8 million in funding announced Wednesday will support the city’s Southwest Gateway initiative, an effort...
20-year-old shot in Syracuse, sent to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg on Friday, December 23, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that around 5:53 p.m. they responded to the 100 block of East Matson Ave. for a reported shooting in the 100 block of Roney Lane, Syracuse. After police arrived, they found the 20-year-old […]
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
Comments / 0