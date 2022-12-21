Black-Eyed Pea Half Marathon in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – End this year by participating in the 2022 Black-Eyed Pea Half-Marathon being held along Corpus Christi Bay on Saturday, December 31. The event is open to all ages.

The race is sponsored by State Representative Todd Hunter, the City of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department, and VFit Productions. The race will start at 7:30 a.m. at The Water’s Edge, located at 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard, and will run along Shoreline Boulevard and Ocean Drive. Bib pick-up is from 6:45 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Register today for the half marathon, two-person half marathon relay, 5K or 10K walk/run at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit. The registration fee for the half marathon is $20 per person. The two-person half marathon relay registration fee is $20 per person. Registration fee includes event t-shirt and medal. There is no registration fee for the 5K or 10K walk/run.

For more information, contact vfittrainingcenter@yahoo.com or call/text 361-947-1540.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.