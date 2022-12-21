ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

fox35orlando.com

Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Volusia area. Top brands for gifting – such as Adidas, H&M and Under Armour – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Is Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Running for Paul Renner’s Seat? Maybe.

Getting a straight answer from Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin can sometimes be like an Outward Bound experience. It can be arduous and uncertain. But stick with it long enough and you’ll likely get there. So it is with learning whether Alfin is running for Paul Renner’s seat at the Florida State House in 2024.
PALM COAST, FL
Bay News 9

Plan to connect 417 to Sanford airport receives pushback

SANFORD, Fla. — A proposal to build a toll road directly to Sanford’s airport is receiving push back from neighbors. Central Florida Expressway Authority is studying a connector route from SR-417 to Orlando Sanford International Airport. Chelsea LeNoble is concerned the new road would take away lands used...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

It was a bad day for Apopka

It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
APOPKA, FL
kennythepirate.com

This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow

This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
ORLANDO, FL
porthole.com

BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS

“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
BOCA RATON, FL
tourcounsel.com

Orlando International Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

If you have already spent several days in Orlando theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and now the only thing you want is to go shopping, Orlando International Premium Outlets is your best option to go shopping in Orlando at cheap prices in its most of 180 stores.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs

Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
allears.net

A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon

Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
ORLANDO, FL

