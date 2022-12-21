Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to itEvie M.Titusville, FL
Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansionAndrei TapalagaFlorida State
Florida Man Found Guilty of Four Misdemeanor Charges Related to Capitol BreachCops And CrimeChuluota, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
fox35orlando.com
Person who cut Volusia County's temporary sea walls wasn't just passing by: Officials
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is working to repair tiger dams it had installed along Volusia County’s coastline. Those barriers are protecting homes along the coast from ocean waves since hurricanes degraded the shore. At least, they were, until the FDEM says someone took a knife to them.
Vandals cause $1M in damage to dam built to protect Volusia County’s dunes, homes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Someone caused more than a million dollars in damage to the new system designed to protect dunes and homes on the Volusia County coast after Hurricane Nicole. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. State officials installed a dam as a temporary fix...
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the Volusia area. Top brands for gifting – such as Adidas, H&M and Under Armour – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
flaglerlive.com
Is Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin Running for Paul Renner’s Seat? Maybe.
Getting a straight answer from Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin can sometimes be like an Outward Bound experience. It can be arduous and uncertain. But stick with it long enough and you’ll likely get there. So it is with learning whether Alfin is running for Paul Renner’s seat at the Florida State House in 2024.
Bay News 9
Plan to connect 417 to Sanford airport receives pushback
SANFORD, Fla. — A proposal to build a toll road directly to Sanford’s airport is receiving push back from neighbors. Central Florida Expressway Authority is studying a connector route from SR-417 to Orlando Sanford International Airport. Chelsea LeNoble is concerned the new road would take away lands used...
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
theapopkavoice.com
It was a bad day for Apopka
It was a cold, overcast, misty Wednesday afternoon in the city of Apopka, but at City Hall, things got dark. There has been a developing story the past couple of weeks involving the Apopka Fire Department - a familiar place for controversy as of late. AFD Lieutenant Alex Klepper resigned from the safety committee on December 10th - citing interference from City Attorney Michael Rodriguez and Fire Chief Sean Wylam. His claim was that they told the committee to stand down on an investigation into the accident at Fire Station #1 that took the life of Firefighter Austin Duran. AFD Firefighter Pablo Echevarria became the second member of the committee to resign on December 14th - citing similar reasons.
kennythepirate.com
This Disney Park Will Be Closed Tomorrow
This popular Disney Park will be closed tomorrow due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect your plans?. Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s first ski-resort after a blizzard winter storm hit Walt Disney World Resort. But, before the skiers could strap on their boots, sunny Florida weather returned and powdery snow quickly turned to slippery slush.
New Sonic to Open in Winter Garden
Most Sonic locations are designed for customers to drive up to and order, then eat in their cars or head home. Some Sonic locations feature recreational facilities such as volleyball courts or playgrounds for children.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard sheriff announces names of new crimefighting K-9 puppies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - It looks like Christmas came early for the adorable K-9 bloodhound puppies that recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. The agency put out a call to the public to help name its litter of furry crimefighters – and the winning names have been chosen.
porthole.com
BRIGHTLINE OPENS TWO NEW SOUTH FLORIDA STATIONS
“The goal was always to connect the 6 million people that live in South Florida with the 2 million people in Central Florida,” says Brightline Boca Raton President Patrick Goddard. Brightline aims at giving Floridians and tourists convenient transportation to places that are too short of a distance to fly and too long of a distance to drive.
Woman shot outside 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are trying to figure out who shot a woman at a 7-Eleven gas station. The woman was shot at the corner of John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies said a woman in her 50s...
tourcounsel.com
Orlando International Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida
If you have already spent several days in Orlando theme parks such as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios and now the only thing you want is to go shopping, Orlando International Premium Outlets is your best option to go shopping in Orlando at cheap prices in its most of 180 stores.
Bay News 9
Palm Coast resident struggles against aggressive feral hogs
Palm Coast is a Flagler County city of some 75,000 people located north of Daytona Beach, and while residents like Bart Kaplan enjoy keeping a well-manicured yard, they say keeping it that way has become a challenge lately thanks to feral hogs. “The feral hogs came, and they are looking...
WESH
'Catastrophic loss': Tiger dams on Daytona Beach Shores beach vandalized
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A state-run effort to help prevent more beach erosion in parts of Volusia County where back-to-back storms hit hard has been sabotaged. Officials found a million dollars worth of materials vandalized. “This is truly, if you will, a catastrophic loss on these tiger dams,” director...
Orlando celebrates completion of new Orlando Wetlands Park boardwalk
CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orlando City leaders celebrated the completion of a new 2,200-foot boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands Park. The new boardwalk was unveiled by city leaders at a ribbon-cutting Monday. The elevated walkway will allow guests more opportunities to view and photograph the many birds and wildlife that call...
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WESH
Police: Man reported missing in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a man reported missing. Around 2 a.m. on Friday, Alexander Kern, 27, was last seen in the area of the 800 block of Main Street, according to police. The Daytona Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to...
allears.net
A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon
Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
