EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Medical News Today
Low levels of vitamin D in the brain linked to increased dementia risk
For the first time, a new study explored vitamin D levels in the human brain and the potential effect on cognitive outcomes. Researchers found that higher levels of vitamin D are associated with a lower risk of dementia in older adults. Despite the findings, the exact role of vitamin D...
MedicalXpress
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
Vitamin D may improve brain function and strengthen memory. Here’s how much you need each day
The “sunshine vitamin” was associated with better cognitive function, according to a new study.
Healthline
What Is the Relationship Between AFib and Anxiety?
The symptoms of atrial fibrillation might be mistaken for anxiety and vice versa. Atrial fibrillation, also called AFib, is a common heart condition that affects blood flow in your heart. There might be a relationship between AFib and anxiety disorders. Because AFib can cause heart palpitations, the symptoms might be...
Vitamin D Might Help Shield the Aging Brain
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Older adults who harbor more vitamin D in their brains may stay mentally sharper, a new study suggests. Researchers found that when older adults had higher levels of vitamin D in their brain tissue, they tended to perform better on standard tests of memory and thinking. They were also less likely to have dementia or milder cognitive impairments.
psychologytoday.com
Alcohol Consumption and Changes in the Brain
Chronic alcohol abuse has been linked to serious health problems. There is no consensus in the literature regarding how mild and moderate drinking affects our health. New research shows a negative association between alcohol intake and gray and white matter volume in the brain. Most people know that drinking too...
Healthline
How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack
When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Symptoms of an Overactive Nervous System?
Symptoms of an overactive nervous system include a wide range of physical, behavioral, cognitive, and emotional problems. Symptoms will vary from person to person depending on your stress threshold. Talk to your doctor if your symptoms are persistent. How do you know if something is wrong with your nervous system?
studyfinds.org
Vitamin D supplements may provide powerful brain boost that prevents dementia
MEDFORD, Mass. — Vitamin D supplements could potentially be the key to staving off Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research. Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, say nutritionists at Tufts University. The main natural source is sunlight, but wrinkly skin is less...
technologynetworks.com
Researchers Explore Gut Bacteria–Depression Links
Researchers at Oxford Population Health, along with colleagues in the Netherlands, have demonstrated that 13 types of bacteria found in the gut are associated with symptoms of depression. These bacteria are known to be involved in the production of neurotransmitters that play a key role in depression, such as serotonin and glutamate. The study is published today in Nature Communications.
neurologylive.com
Expanding the Pathways to Treat Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine detailed the need for improved biomarkers of dementia with Lewy bodies and whether research in Alzheimer disease helps propel the field. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "While we learned...
psychreg.org
Genetic Vulnerability to ADHD Signals Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease in Old Age
Genetic predisposition to attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease later in life, revealed an analysis published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers. Although recent large epidemiological studies have hinted at a link between ADHD and Alzheimer’s, this...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Faster cognitive decline seen with eating more ultraprocessed foods
(HealthDay News) — Consumption of more ultraprocessed foods is associated with faster cognitive decline, according to a study published online Dec. 5 in JAMA Neurology. Natalia Gomes Gonçalves, PhD, from the University of São Paulo Medical School in Brazil, and colleagues examined the association between ultraprocessed food consumption and cognitive decline in the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health, which included three waves, about four years apart, from 2008 to 2017. A total of 10,775 participants whose data were analyzed were included in the study (mean age at baseline, 51.6 years).
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
