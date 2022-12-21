Read full article on original website
14 years on, why Bitcoin will survive its growing pains
Next week, the entire digital asset industry will be celebrating Bitcoin’s 14th birthday, memorializing the moment Satoshi Nakamoto minted the very first Bitcoin block on Jan. 3, 2009. Since then, the industry has had cause to celebrate milestones both big and small: from the very first time the cryptocurrency was used to purchase a real-world item a year later – two large pizzas, to be precise – to the long-awaited launch of the United States’ first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, issued by ProShares in 2021.
Biggest blockchain trends for 2023 and beyond
2022 was a challenging year for blockchain and Web 3.0 as it was plagued by black swan events like the Terra-LUNA crash, the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the subsequent fall from grace of its founder Sam-Bankman Fried, who was among the most lauded industry figures just a few months ago.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether slide; BNB leads gains across top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ether prices dropped on Wednesday morning in Asia while other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies posted mixed results with BNB leading gains. Bitcoin dropped 1.49% to US$16,707 in the 24 hours to 8:15 a.m. in Hong Kong, while Ether lost 1.39% to trade at US$1,212, according to CoinMarketCap. The...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend gains; XRP biggest winner in top 10 cryptos
Bitcoin and Ethereum extended gains on Tuesday afternoon in Asia along with almost all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP was the biggest winner, rising nearly 4.8% in the last 24 hours. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 0.16% in the last 24 hours to trade at US$16,882 at...
Japan plans to lift ban on stablecoins issued overseas: report
Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) plans to allow the circulation of foreign-issued stablecoins in the local market next year, Nikkei reported on Monday. The regulation may come into effect in 2023 alongside the “Revised Payment Services Act,” Nikkei reported. The FSA reportedly said greenlighting overseas stablecoins will...
Time for reflection: How will FTX’s implosion impact crypto regulation?
From Terra LUNA to FTX, this year has produced no shortage of implosions in the cryptocurrency space, with the recent bankruptcy of crypto lender BlockFi coming as just the latest on a long list of big players wiped out. The cryptocurrency industry has seen its security and transparency flaws exposed by the series of collapses, and may be facing an existential challenge.
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
No change in community banks’ view of crypto after FTX’s collapse, says ICBA’s Brian Laverdure
In a Word on the Block interview, Brian Laverdure, vice-president of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), told Forkast about how community banks are exploring stablecoins, how they’re viewing digital assets, and what changed in the wake of FTX’s collapse. The Q&A has been edited for brevity.
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX misled investors, lent billions to Alameda, Caroline Ellison says
Caroline Ellison, former chief executive of trading firm Alameda Research, told a federal judge last week that she agreed with executives of FTX, including former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, to mislead lenders and customers on how much Alameda was borrowing from the now-bankrupt exchange. Fast facts. In a transcript of a...
Bitcoin hashrate drops nearly 40% as deadly U.S. storm unplugs miners
The Bitcoin network hashrate has dropped by more than 38.8% from its peak on Wednesday, as many U.S.-based miners have been forced to switch down their facilities due to deadly blizzards. Fast facts. Bitcoin hashrate, the level of computing power used for mining and processing transactions, came in at 155.28...
Top Solana NFT projects find new homes on Ethereum, Polygon
Top Solana-based non-fungible token (NFT) projects DeGods and Y00ts are moving away from the network, both projects announced on Twitter on Monday. DeGods said that it will bridge over to Ethereum in the first quarter of 2023, while Y00ts will move to Polygon, also in the upcoming first quarter. “The...
