Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tyrone cheerleader performing in London New Year’s parade
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Junior Tyrone High School Cheerleader Mercedes Miller has been cheerleading since she was in the seventh grade. Now, her talents are heading to the international stage at London’s New Year’s Day parade. Miller would be one of a thousand varsity cheerleaders making the trip this year. She auditioned for the role […]
Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh pitched in responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
aajhslivewire.com
Texas Roadhouse
If you are looking for a good steak at an affordable price, Texas Roadhouse might be one of the places that crosses your mind. You might not be sure where to go, but there are many reasons that you should go to this restaurant. It is located at 1560 Osgood Drive, Altoona, Pa. 16601. It has an incredible atmosphere and a wide variety of options on the menu.
Cruising toward Christmas: Latrobe woman gifted car during holiday season
A 70-year-old Latrobe woman who went five years without a car after a failed inspection now has one after her longtime friend, Joseph Lanatovich, gifted her a 2000 Lincoln Town Car. For years, Angie Bush had to rely on public transit, car services and the kindness of her friends to...
Meals on Wheels driver delivers more than meals
CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inside the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Curwensville office, you’ll find workers preparing hundreds of fresh meals for the agency’s Meals on Wheels and More program. The meals are then loaded into vans every Monday through Friday. “Everyone gets a cold pack and everyone gets a […]
12-year-old ‘Grinch’ raising money for families in need
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A young girl in Curwensville is putting her own spin on the Christmas classic movie, The Grinch. 12-year-old Avah Dixon is better known around her community as The Grinch when she puts on the green suit during the holiday season. However, her Grinch costume doesn’t mean her heart is two […]
Centre County United Way launches online silent auction
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County United Way is making one final push for its 2022 fundraising campaign with an online silent auction. Titled “Snowed Out,” the auction was originally a part of their Taste of the Town fundraiser which was cancelled due to the weather. The auction launched on December 22. The […]
wtae.com
Fire roiling North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
WJAC TV
Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up
(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...
Pennsylvania witness describes round object making abrupt maneuvers
Witness reference image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Pennsylvania witness at Mineral Point reported watching a bright white, round-shaped object moving under 1,500 feet and traveling at a high rate of speed at about 7 p.m. on November 2, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
abc23.com
10th Ave Fatal Accident Update
The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...
State College
‘Truly Devastating’: Centre County United Way Cancels ‘Taste of the Town’ Fundraiser
Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser won’t return this year thanks to a costly snowstorm. On Tuesday, the local nonprofit confirmed it won’t make up its 2022 “Taste of the Town” event after a Dec. 15 snowstorm initially forced its postponement. Citing the complexities of a rescheduled event, Centre County United Way officials are cutting their losses and focusing on 2023.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
wccsradio.com
TWO DISPLACED BY FIRE ON SCHOOL STREET
Two people were displaced due to a fire on School Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported that the call went out at 9:18 last night for a structure fire at 219 School Street. Indiana, Creekside and Homer City fire departments along with Indiana Borough Police, the HazMat team and citizens ambulance were initially dispatched. Plumville and Blacklick fire departments were called in for standby detail within the hour, and 40 minutes after the first call, the Coral-Graceton fire department was called to provide assistance on scene.
As artic temps hit the region, these local fire halls, churches are open for warming stations
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The combination of the freezing air and high-speed winds is creating outages all across the region. First Energy is reporting almost 900 affected homes in Clearfield County, but there’s hope for those left in the cold. Clearfield Borough’s Mayor Mason Strouse said he knew he had to do something to help […]
1 taken to hospital after fire engulfs home in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in the Southmont Borough Tuesday. The fire broke out at the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard close to 5 a.m. Dec. 20, according to Cambria County dispatchers. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
School & Community Closings for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County...
CATABUS to reduce services for holidays in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CATABUS will be operating at reduced services during the holidays. The company announced all their services will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, all CATA services will run on a reduced Winter Holiday level of service. All services will stop by […]
Comments / 0