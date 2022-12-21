ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

WTAJ

Tyrone cheerleader performing in London New Year’s parade

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Junior Tyrone High School Cheerleader Mercedes Miller has been cheerleading since she was in the seventh grade. Now, her talents are heading to the international stage at London’s New Year’s Day parade. Miller would be one of a thousand varsity cheerleaders making the trip this year. She auditioned for the role […]

WTAJ

Man buying breakfast for Denny’s customers on Christmas Eve

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to score a free breakfast over Christmas weekend you’re in luck, all thanks to one man’s generosity. Resident Victor Ruggery is paying for the meals of the first 100 customers at the Altoona Denny’s in Park Hills Plaza on Saturday, Dec. 24 starting at 7 a.m. This isn’t […]

WTAJ

Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse

If you are looking for a good steak at an affordable price, Texas Roadhouse might be one of the places that crosses your mind. You might not be sure where to go, but there are many reasons that you should go to this restaurant. It is located at 1560 Osgood Drive, Altoona, Pa. 16601. It has an incredible atmosphere and a wide variety of options on the menu.

WTAJ

Meals on Wheels driver delivers more than meals

CURWENSVILLE, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inside the Mature Resources Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging’s Curwensville office, you’ll find workers preparing hundreds of fresh meals for the agency’s Meals on Wheels and More program. The meals are then loaded into vans every Monday through Friday. “Everyone gets a cold pack and everyone gets a […]

WTAJ

12-year-old ‘Grinch’ raising money for families in need

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A young girl in Curwensville is putting her own spin on the Christmas classic movie, The Grinch. 12-year-old Avah Dixon is better known around her community as The Grinch when she puts on the green suit during the holiday season. However, her Grinch costume doesn’t mean her heart is two […]

WTAJ

Centre County United Way launches online silent auction

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County United Way is making one final push for its 2022 fundraising campaign with an online silent auction. Titled “Snowed Out,” the auction was originally a part of their Taste of the Town fundraiser which was cancelled due to the weather. The auction launched on December 22. The […]

wtae.com

Fire roiling North Huntingdon home

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.

WJAC TV

Power outages spur warming shelters to pop up

(WJAC) — As of Friday evening, there are a number of places across our region reporting power outages, which has spurred some communities to open up warming shelters. In Clearfield County, Treasure Lake Church in Sandy Township is now a warming shelter. Then there's Trinity United Methodist Church in...

abc23.com

10th Ave Fatal Accident Update

The identity of the person who died in a crash in Blair County has been revealed. Blair County Coronor Patty Ross says , 22 Year old Collie Brown was driving at a high rate of speed. On the 1100 Block of 10th Avenue In Altoona this morning. When the vehicle...

State College

‘Truly Devastating’: Centre County United Way Cancels ‘Taste of the Town’ Fundraiser

Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser won’t return this year thanks to a costly snowstorm. On Tuesday, the local nonprofit confirmed it won’t make up its 2022 “Taste of the Town” event after a Dec. 15 snowstorm initially forced its postponement. Citing the complexities of a rescheduled event, Centre County United Way officials are cutting their losses and focusing on 2023.

wtaj.com

Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022

This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.

wccsradio.com

TWO DISPLACED BY FIRE ON SCHOOL STREET

Two people were displaced due to a fire on School Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported that the call went out at 9:18 last night for a structure fire at 219 School Street. Indiana, Creekside and Homer City fire departments along with Indiana Borough Police, the HazMat team and citizens ambulance were initially dispatched. Plumville and Blacklick fire departments were called in for standby detail within the hour, and 40 minutes after the first call, the Coral-Graceton fire department was called to provide assistance on scene.

WTAJ

1 taken to hospital after fire engulfs home in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in the Southmont Borough Tuesday. The fire broke out at the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard close to 5 a.m. Dec. 20, according to Cambria County dispatchers. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries […]

explorejeffersonpa.com

School & Community Closings for Friday, December 23, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County...

WTAJ

CATABUS to reduce services for holidays in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — CATABUS will be operating at reduced services during the holidays. The company announced all their services will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day. Between Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, all CATA services will run on a reduced Winter Holiday level of service. All services will stop by […]


