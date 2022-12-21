Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's Menu Adds an Unusual Item (a New Kind of Sandwich)
McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report, at least in the U.S., tends to play it very safe with its menu and limited-time offers. Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King endlessly releases new, often super-weird, versions of its iconic Whopper and pioneered Chicken Fries, Satisfries, and the unique Mac n' Cheetos, McDonald's tends to stay basic.
Wendy's Has a Free Food Plan to Keep You From McDonald's, Burger King
The end of the year is always the busiest time -- whether we're bustling about buying holiday gifts for our loved ones or we're trying to get all those end-of-year appointments taken care of, everyone is out and about. This makes it an excellent time for fast-food restaurants. The more...
McDonald's Is Selling Double Cheeseburgers for 50 Cents — Here's How to Snag the Deal
The offer is available through McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion During this season of giving, McDonald's is gifting customers with daily discounts — and the latest offer is double the fun. As part of McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion, fans of the Golden Arches can snag a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Only available for purchase through the app, the double cheeseburger deal isn't the only offer to come from McDonald's this month. With different promotions swapping out every few days, the chain is...
McDonald's Is Giving Away Free McNuggets This Month — Here's How To Get Your Nuggs
Excuse me, I need to go hit the drive-thru.
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's is giving away free Christmas McJumpers
McDonald's is giving away free festive merch this Christmas in the form of fast-food-themed jumpers and pajamas. More than 550 double sets of PJs and some 1,200 pairs of jumpers are up for grabs through the McDonald's app and ReindeerReady.co.uk. This year’s McMerch is in the festive colours of red...
How to get the coveted McGold card from McDonald’s
McDonald’s announced the return of its coveted McGold card for the the first time since 2018. Here’s how you can get a chance to win the card, which gives you free food for life from the fast food giant. What are the details of the prize?. According to...
Burger King Uses Whopper Offer to Challenge Wendy's, McDonald's
With many American struggling with money, or at least worried about their finances, fast-food chains have leaned into being a value option. Instead of simply being cheap across their entire menus or offering a dollar menu as McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report did back in the day, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report have been very strategic about their deals.
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
McDonald’s Wants People to Eat Faster
McDonald’s has a new plan for drive-thru customers to grab its food even faster.
Oreo And McDonald's Collab Is Giving Away 2,500 Limited Edition Cookies
For years, we've been enjoying and indulging in Oreo and McDonald's collaborations, as Oreo is one of the McFlurry flavors (via McDonalds). However, this menu item was only the beginning of a long and beautiful partnership between the two companies. According to Refinery29, Oreo and McDonald's took their collaboration to...
McDonald's Customer Frustrated by Drive-Thru Chatbot Experience As Fast Food Companies Plan to Roll Out Across Country
McDonald's is testing artificial intelligence to take orders at their drive-thrus, but it has yet to be smooth sailing. When one customer, TikTok user, Dal (@that_usa_guy), tried out the new artificial intelligence (AI) system in his local drive-thru restaurant, he got more than he bargained for—and not in a good way.
AdWeek
Burger King Debates If The Best Burger Is From McDonald's, Five Guys or KFC
One of the “great” debates in Western society is who makes the best burgers. It’s a discussion that fast food giant Burger King taps into, along with mention of its rivals, such as McDonald’s and KFC. Created for the French market by creative agency Buzzman, the...
How Does Costco Cook Its Famous Hot Dogs?
If there's one Costco item everyone is familiar with, it's got to be Costco's $1 hot dog. Regardless of whether or not you personally shop at Costco, you've got to admit that's one heck of a deal. And as it turns out, that deal goes all the way back to the chain's early years.
Thrillist
All of the Fast Food & Fast Casual Chains Open on Christmas Day
There are a lot of reasons you might need a drive-thru on Christmas. You don't celebrate. You have to get away from your family. You're traveling. You burned dinner in an accidental recreation of A Christmas Story. You're just hungry and in a hurry. It happens. However, since it is...
Holiday ham dressing
This is the perfect dressing to prepare for the holidays as a main course, or as a yummy side dish. I prepare it much like my normal dressing, but I add diced mushrooms and diced cooked ham instead of using chicken, or turkey. It's completely delicious and I hope y'all will enjoy it!
The Type Of Apple Behind Cracker Barrel's Fan-Favorite Fried Apples
To the most casual of observers, there are just a handful of different kinds of apples — red, green, yellow, white, and striped — in the world, based on the various colorations adorning the skins of the sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, always crunchy fruit. The reality, of course, is that there is a sweeping variety of apples, with 7,500 varieties grown across the globe, including 2,500 different apples grown in the United States, according to the Washington Apple Commission. A major reason that there are so many different types of apples in the United States and around the world is that there are many different tastes, and many different cooking needs, that apples can be specifically developed to meet in order to satisfy consumers.
butterwithasideofbread.com
JELLY FILLED CRESCENT ROLLS
Jelly Filled Crescent Rolls made with 6 ingredients in just 30 minutes! Fruity crescents made with strawberry & blueberry jelly & glazed with a simple icing. This beautiful wreath is the perfect thing to serve for any holiday or brunch. It comes together quickly with crescent roll dough and jelly. These can be iced with a simple powdered sugar icing or a fruit jelly. You only need 30 minutes and 6 ingredients!
Holiday stuffed bell peppers
Today, I am preparing my holiday ham dressing and holiday stuffed bell peppers. These aren't your typical stuffed peppers. Instead of using ground beef and rice, I am using my ham dressing to stuff inside the prepared halved bell peppers. These are so festive to serve as a side dish on the holidays and they're truly very delicious.
Enjoy free 6-piece chocolate-dipped fruit box at Edible — no purchase necessary
With so many seasonal treats and snacks everywhere you go, the holidays are always a little sweeter. And the season is all about sharing with friends and family. Edible (formerly Edible Arrangements) is definitely in the holiday spirit with its big fruity giveaway. The box includes six pieces of fruit...
Comments / 0