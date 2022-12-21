Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Ohio Mom Turns Kid’s Bedroom Doors Into Apartment Doors Decorated for Christmas
What a wonderful thing to wake up to each day!
Upworthy
Toy factory run by volunteers continues legacy of giving away toys to children in need for free
As a child, have you ever imagined walking into a place full of toys and you are allowed to pick and choose the ones you want all for free? That's Tiny Tim's Toy Foundation for any child. They gift children in need around the world wooden cars with painted smiles. Their factory is located in West Jordan, Utah.
These Outdoor Holiday Decorations Will Make the Neighbors Jealous
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Thanksgiving is over, meaning it’s time to start glitzing it up and pulling out all the stops before Christmas comes. If you’re someone who has stood by the sidelines for years watching your neighbors go over the top with extravagant outdoor displays, twinkling lights, and musical numbers while you put out the same illuminated reindeer and vintage candy canes that line your walkway, it’s time to step it up and bring some competition to the neighborhood decorating contests.Whether you’re looking for a towering Grinch...
momjunky.com
Christmas Crafts for Older kids
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go… I bet you sang that in your head, didn’t you? Who said that the holiday season is just for your little babies? Christmas season is for kids of all ages, and for us all! So, let me help you out and offer you the best ideas for Christmas crafts for older kids.
momcollective.com
Starting New Traditions :: Hanukkah Edition
Recently, my family began celebrating Hanukkah with some new traditions. Full disclosure though, my desire to integrate more Hanukkah activities and observances into the holiday season didn’t come until my son was born in 2020. Don’t get me wrong, we’d still light the menorah every night and attend a community event, but it was very off the cuff.
A Couple Is Fighting Over A Christmas Stocking Tradition And Neither Will Back Down
Holiday traditions matter. No matter how small and silly, and no matter which holidays you celebrate, they are the part of what makes a family a family. And because traditions matter, it follows that leaving a family member out of your traditions matters, too. But that can be a tough...
Recycled Crafts
Christmas Quilt Block
This free tutorial features a Christmas Candles quilt block that can be used as a wall decoration, mini quilt, table topper or cushion cover. It’s a quick project suitable for an advanced beginner and is also scrap-friendly.
Coping With Grief During the Holidays
It’s called the most wonderful time of year, but for many Americans struggling with grief, it’s not a festive time. All the holiday parties and decorations meant to bring joy, can magnify a grieving loved one’s sense of loss. Family traditions resurface and memories bubble up at times when it’s least expected. This can make social situations extra tough.
'Tis the season for family holiday projects and gifts that give back
Looking for a more meaningful holiday this year? We've compiled a list of ideas for your family, along with some gifts that give back.
animalfair.com
Is Your Dog Naughty or Nice? Rules For Holiday Joy!
Santa has been making his list and checking it twice. Has your dog been a naughty or nice this year? Before you and your furry friend get into the Holiday spirit, here are a few rules for Christmas!. 1. Don’t chase the mailman, he may be bringing you presents. (We...
dctheaterarts.org
Gay Men’s Chorus rings in the holidays with LGBTQ warmth, joy, and love
I heard the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, DC sing “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson twice during their Holiday Show. The second wasn’t planned, but it did speak to the chorus’s commitment to spreading joy through music during the holiday season. The show was...
Clouds make me happy and grateful - Personal Story
“The thoughts that occur to me while I’m running are like clouds in the sky. Clouds of all different sizes. They come and they go, while the sky remains the same sky always. The clouds are mere guests in the sky that pass away and vanish, leaving behind the sky.” — Haruki Murakami.
Harrison High School Winter Extravaganza Features Holiday Music and More
Harrison Bands joined other performing ensembles of the Harrison High School Fine Arts department for an evening of holiday music, frivolity and art displays in the annual Winter Extravaganza at the Hoya Center on Dec. 8.
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 9 – The Silent Night Of The Batman
More Comicon Advent treats now, a Christmas comic every day of Advent leading up to Christmas Day… today it’s ‘The Silent Night of the Batman‘, a classic short from Gary Friedrich with art by Neal Adams and Dick Giordano. It was a short in Batman #219...
madetobeamomma.com
Handprint Christmas Bell
Make your own Handprint Christmas Bell using simple craft supplies! This makes for a cute handprint keepsake for the holiday season!. Parents, teachers, and caregivers always look for adorable and easy Christmas crafts for kids. They make a great gift and are perfect for keeping kids busy during the holiday season. Add these simple handprint Christmas bell crafts to your list this year. Kids will enjoy making them, and parents will love keeping them for years. Continue reading to see how easy this craft is to complete.
Comments / 0