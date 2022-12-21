Kedon Slovis has confirmed his next school after deciding to transfer away from Pitt. Slovis has decided to transfer to BYU, where he will compete for the starting job in his final year of eligibility. I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates... The post Kedon Slovis to transfer to Big 12 school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO