Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Solid Earnings Report Boosts Broadcom Stock in After-Hours Trading
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained over 2.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $10.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.28 per share. Sales increased by 21% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
National Beverage Corp. Reports Highest Second Quarter Sales
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) today announced results for its second quarter ended October 29, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005901/en/ New Rip It Energy Fuel Flavors (Graphic: Business Wire)
Costco First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog
Costco (COST) - Get Free Report reported what some considered disappointing sales numbers in November. That has sent its stock slightly down as it ignited concerns over whether the chain would underperform the holiday season. Sales numbers, of course, aren't really the story for the chain, Instead, the big numbers...
Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales
Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
Benzinga
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming End-of-Year Buys
These time-tested Buffett stocks are no-brainer buys as we hit the homestretch for 2022.
Motley Fool
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
Duke Energy is more proactive than most utilities in its preparation for the future of the business. Investment manager BlackRock isn't as vulnerable to market weakness as you might fear. Commercial REITs like Realty Income tend to thrive when interest rates are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Now for Under $35
The ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties and lingering recession concerns have necessitated adding a defensive layer to one’s portfolio. As the market volatility is not expected to lessen anytime soon, it could...
freightwaves.com
FedEx Freight to begin driver furloughs Sunday
FedEx Freight, the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carrier, will begin furloughing an undetermined number of drivers on Sunday, the FedEx Corp. unit confirmed Wednesday. The voluntary furloughs will run until March 6, with drivers getting a guarantee to return to work, the unit confirmed. FedEx Freight is offering drivers a...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Amazon Stock Is Down 45%: 2 Reasons It Could Skyrocket
Despite near-term headwinds, Amazon looks positioned for long-term success.
What the Fed’s December rate hike means for homebuyers and sellers
The December rate hike was the seventh bump in 2022, a year that saw mortgage rates swing wildly from 3.4% in January all the way to 7.12% in October before inching back down again.
Lululemon Shares Fall After Outlining Weaker Guidance for Holiday Season in Q4
Lululemon shares fell on Thursday afternoon, despite reporting results for Q3 that topped estimates. Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand were down as much as 9% after hours after the company outlined a weak outlook for its fourth quarter. Lululemon now projects Q4 net revenue to be between $2.605 billion and $2.655 billion, and Q4 diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $4.20 and $4.30 for the quarter. The lower-than-expected outlook for the holiday season comes as consumers across the board feel the impact of inflation on their wallet. While Lululemon typically caters to higher-income shoppers that have...
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Interest Rates Surprisingly Have Plunged
These seven of the highest-yielding Warren Buffett stock picks not only make sense for growth and income investors but they also look like outstanding ideas for 2023, when we could see a new bull market by the summer.
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Investors Anticipate Inflation, Earnings Reports
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session down across the board except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which jumped 3.38% on a broad rally led by Technology Services (8.63%) and Consumer Services (7.28%). Down sectors were Energy Minerals and Utilities which both fell less than 0.08%. China’s Shanghai Composite was close to flat, down 0.07%, India’s SENSEX fell 0.34%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.40%, South Korea’s KOSPI was off 0.49%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX slid 0.53%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace, closing 0.72% lower on a broad decline led by Consumer Durables and Commercial Services.
Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Misses Market’s Expectations
Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, stock fell 4.13% (As on December 8, 11:36:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Adjusted EBITDA of $218.7 million, an increase of $7.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $211.3 million. Net cash provided by operating activities increased by $149.3 million to $286.6 million. Adjusted free cash flow increased by $139.7 million to a single quarter record of $234.5 million. Total debt decreased by $309.5 million to $1,916.1 million. Net debt decreased by $332.0 million to $1,769.0 million. The Company’s leverage ratio decreased to 1.73x from 1.99x sequentially, which is below the targeted leverage ratio range of 2.0x – 2.5x, and from 2.49x in the prior year quarter.
tipranks.com
‘Defense Is the Name of the Game’: Jefferies Suggests 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 13% Yield
The rollercoaster ride continues in the stock market, and equities have been falling across the board this week. The S&P 500 is down 3.5%, and the Dow has lost some 870 points. The market drop was fueled by uncertainty; recent economic data has been unexpectedly positive, and it’s clouded the forecast for the Fed’s interest rate decision next week.
Comments / 0