Cincinnati, OH

linknky.com

Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter

Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
COVINGTON, KY
WCPO

Some Speedway stations run out of gas; put $9.99 on the price board

CINCINNATI — Some Cincinnati-area drivers were perplexed Friday to see their local Speedway station showing $9.99 on the sign board. It turns out it's not storm-related price gouging, but rather the station's way of informing drivers that they are out of gas. WCPO was able to confirm at least...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Abducted Ohio infant found alive, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The abducted five-month-old Ohio infant Kason Thomas has been found alive, according to Columbus police. Kason, who had been missing since late Monday, was found Thursday near a Papa John’s in Indianapolis, the department said around 7:30 p.m. He was found just several hours after the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State grocery stores packed ahead of winter storm

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Grocery stores in the Cincinnati area have been packed with people shopping ahead of the winter storm. Dee Felice Market in downtown Covington is one of the many stores with a spike in customers Thursday. Owner Shelly Dee Felice Nelson says that the staff prepared more than a week in advance.
COVINGTON, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Mayor Pureval, Cynthia Booth announce plans to create new manufacturing facility

Mayor Aftab Pureval, Cincinnati business woman Cynthia Booth and the City’s Department of Community and Economic Development announce plans for the creation of Project Hope, a 50,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility that will create 100 full-time jobs and 36 full-time temporary construction jobs in Bond Hill. Cincinnati City Council has voted unanimously to approve legislation allowing the project to move forward.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Beloved Cincinnati Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel Passes Away

Jean-Robert de Cavel, one of Cincinnati’s most beloved and renowned chefs, has passed away after a long cancer illness, multiple news outlets reported Friday. He was 61. The award-winning chef was born in France and moved to Cincinnati in 1993, when he became Maisonette’s chef de cuisine. During his tenure, Maisonette was the longest-reigning Mobil five-star restaurant in the country.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Our Favorite Greater Cincinnati Houses That Hit the Market in 2022

From a 1920s mansion with a built-in movie theater to a home featured in Architectural Digest, this list has everything. Some of these real estate listings were reader favorites and others were staff favorites. Either way, this list has some of the most interesting Cincinnati homes that were on the market in 2022.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Metro offering fare-free service during winter storm

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Metro is offering its services free to riders through Friday evening. Metro said it's suspending fare collection starting at 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Saturday due to the winter storm. Buses will still be running but detours and delays are possible. The 24-hour free services...
CINCINNATI, OH

