Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Beef in short supply in 2023
With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
U.S. rail carload and intermodal volumes are down, for week ending December 17, reports AAR
United States rail carload and intermodal volumes, for the week ending December 17, saw annual declines, according data issued this week by the Association of American Railroads (AAR). Rail carloads—at 226,977—were down 3.2%, trailing the weeks ending December 10 and December 3, at 242,007 and 241,307, respectively. AAR said that...
LendingTree: 2 In 5 Americans Expect Housing Market Crash In ‘23
Inflation, high interest rates among reasons cited. 41% said they believe the housing market will crash in the next 12 months. 25% of those surveyed don’t think the housing market will crash in the next year, but expect a crash two or three years from now. A significant portion...
Intermodal volume declines continue in November, reports IANA
Keeping in line with previous months, November intermodal volumes were largely down, provided to LM by the Intermodal Association of North America (IANA). Total November volume—at 1,390,155 units—was down 2.5% annually. Trailers—at 68,551—fell 30.8%, falling short of October’s 30.1% annual decline. Domestic containers—at 656,847—were off 3.6%. And all domestic equipment, which is comprised of trailers and domestic containers, fell 7.1%, to 725,398. ISO, or international containers, was the lone segment to see an annual gain, rising 3.1%, to 664,757.
Housing market slowdown makes lumber prices drop
Last fall, lumber prices in the U.S. were soaring along with a surge in new homes. With the nation’s housing market now in a slump, prices have plummeted.
Norfolk Southern moving away from furloughs to help improve labor relations
Norfolk Southern will deemphasize the use of furloughs as a way to cut costs during market down cycles. The plan comes as two activist investors are pressing NS (NYSE: NSC) and Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) via shareholder proposals to address paid sick leave. The Class I railroads have used furloughing...
High hog prices squeeze pork processors: USDA ERS
Pork processors will likely pay higher hog prices through yearend due to lower supplies of slaughter-ready hogs, while confronting consumer resistance to pork price increases, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service. Combined, these factors will continue to pressure processors’ price spreads, the agency said in its latest Livestock, Poultry...
IRI November Inflation Tracker Reveals Price Increases Are Slowing, but Still Up 13% over Last Year
November food inflation increased at the slowest rate, +0.3% compared to October; center-store inflation moderated the most. IRI, which recently merged with The NPD Group to create a leading global technology, analytics and data provider, released a new report, November 2022 Price Check: Tracking Retail Food and Beverage Inflation, offering new insights into food inflation and its impact on consumer shopping behavior. The report leverages point-of-sale data for November 2022 and includes data across U.S. food channels, including grocery, drug, mass market, military commissaries and select club and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce.
Used Car Prices Fall From Record Levels
Wholesale prices for used cars have continued to fall, hitting their lowest level in more than a year in November. Cox Automotive said that its Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index has declined 15.6% from record levels through November. The index dropped to a reading of 199.4 last month, below 200 for the first time since August 2021. It’s down over 14% from the same month a year ago, marking the sixth straight month of declines.
U.S. consumer sentiment improves in December
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved in December amid recent gains on the stock market, while inflation expectations eased to a 15-month low, a survey showed on Friday.
US trade deficit edged up to $78.2 billion in October
The US trade gap edged only slightly higher in October than the month before, to $78.2 billion.
Commercial real estate downturn to slow construction starts in 2023
Total U.S. construction starts will drop 3% when adjusted for inflation to clock in at $1.08 trillion next year, according to the 2023 Dodge Construction Outlook. The report pegs commercial starts, such as retail, office, warehouse and hotel projects, to fall 13% in 2023 when adjusted for inflation, led by pullbacks in the warehouse and office sectors.
November online prices had biggest decline in 31 months: Adobe
Online prices fell in November on an annual basis for the third consecutive month, according to Adobe. The November price drop was the biggest decline since May 2020.
Buyer-Seller Stalemate Increases Housing Market Supply
The market may not stay calm for very long, though. The total number of homes for sale increased 15% year-over-year. New listings fell by more than 20%, which means homes are sitting on the market as prospective buyers stay on the sidelines. The typical home was on the market for...
Corn market suggests selling into a strong basis
Corn closed the week 24 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Nov. 24 were 11.9 million bushels, down from the previous week's 19.6 million bushels, substantially below last year's same-week exports of 31.7 million bushels and were the second lowest of the first 12 full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, just beating the marketing year low of 9.2 million bushels in the first week of November.
US national gas prices now lower than they were a year ago, AAA says
The national average cost of a gallon of regular gas, which is $3.33 a gallon Thursday, is now lower than what Americans were paying last year, AAA says.
America's Monthly-GDP Rose in October
"America's monthly GDP "...rose by an anemic, month-to-month annual rate of 0.5%", said UNH Professor Evangelos Otto Simos (in exile), after an increase of 2.4 percent in September. For GDP in monthly frequency, Kefallonia's research lab introduced twenty years ago a monthly growth analytic, 'annualized rolling three-month growth' rate in...
Hogs Down Sharply on Economic Fears, Pork Firmer
Hog futures are sharply lower this morning, taking direction from the stock market. Equity futures are treating good news as bad news (seeing more Fed tightening) and anticipating a recession in 2023 that would nick meat demand. For today at least, the hogs are buying into the story. The 12/02 CME Lean Hog Index was $82.79, down by another 8 cents. The average negotiated cash hog price this morning is $82.133 on a carcass basis.
Signs That a Big, New Jobs Problem is Back
Manufacturing employment hiring has slowed in recent months but the quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately too. In yesterday’s post on the latest official U.S. jobs report (for November), I noted that monthly manufacturing employment creation and overall net new hiring have both slowed in recent months. But an even more serious problem could be lurking in the details of this release: The quality of the new jobs being created has been deteriorating lately, too.
