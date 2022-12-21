Read full article on original website
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
TravelPulse
Cancun Beaches Extend Opening Hours for the Holiday Season
Cancun's seven public beaches have extended their service schedules so that many visitors arriving this holiday can enjoy more time experiencing the destination's water sports, bars, restaurant services and sunbathing opportunities. Margaritaville St Somewhere Holbox Island To Debut Lunar... Until January 6, 2023, the service hours on the beaches are...
The Newly Renovated ME Cabo Offers a Quintessentially Los Cabos Stay
Located on the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos is widely considered one of Mexico’s premiere tourist destinations. Once a sleepy fishing village, it has since evolved into a vibe-y, good-time place (emphasis on good-time) where luxury properties, and celebrities, abound. Which is why it’s not...
TravelPulse
Cancun To Begin Regulating Cenote Tours
To ensure the safety of visitors, Mexico's Cancun Area Cenote Route will be strictly regulated starting in 2023. WTTC Reveals North America's Travel & Tourism Climate... According to the local authorities, the goal is to identify the establishments on the Cenote Route (about 25 miles from Cancun) and integrate them into the state's tourism services system. "The purpose is to give certainty as many establishments lack operating licenses and do not have civil protection permits," said Miguel Cámara Ruíz, director of Tourism at Puerto Morelos.
Thrillist
These 10 Cities Were Just Named Top Travel Destinations of 2023
Expedia has done the work to give us all some inspiration for our 2023 travel plans. For those of you who are ready to get back to exploring big cities and cultural hubs but who aren't sure where you should start, Expedia has created a list of the top 10 cultural capitals to visit in 2023. The cities were selected based on the number of major cultural events occurring in each destination, as well as the level of its lodging demand and interest online.
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
Italy’s best new hotels and jewelry destinations for 2022
If you’re feeling a little geloso (that’s jealous) after watching the glamorous resort featured in “The White Lotus,” here are a few new sparkling luxury hotels (with plenty of jewelry shopping nearby) that should inspire you to book your own trip, pronto. North Hop over to Milan on the new all-biz direct flight from Newark run by La Compagnie, the canny French airline that’s been offering cut-price premium red-eyes to the City of Light for eight years; its new service to Malpensa Airport starts at just over $2,000 round trip. From there, it’s off to Piedmont, the region’s de facto jewelry hub, with...
cntraveler.com
The Biggest Wellness Travel Trends of 2023, From Sound Baths in the Maldives to Recovery Lounges in Napa Valley
Going on vacation used to be an excuse to leave our diet and workout routines at home. These days, we plan trips rooted in relaxation, but also self-improvement and wellbeing. Wellness travel has become one of the industry’s fastest growing sectors, and hotels and resorts are taking note: It's no longer just med spas that are weaving diagnostics and medical-grade treatments into therapy offerings—at the newly opened Aman New York, for instance, you can get a cognitive health scan by day, and dine on stellar Italian food and catch a show at the hotel’s jazz club at night.
TravelPulse
Now Open: The New Riu Palace Kulkulkan Hotel
Riu Palace Kulkulkan Hotel is now open. The property is in a prime location, nestled in the Cancun Hotel Zone. The oceanfront resort offers a sophisticated and relaxing atmosphere as well as RIU's signature All-Inclusive service. There are new and upgraded features for guests at the hotel as well. These...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Announces Destinations for Early 2024 Itineraries
Disney Cruise Line has announced the destinations for early 2024 itineraries, which will be available to book beginning December 15, 2022. Sailings will depart from Port Canaveral and Miami in Florida, as well as Texas, Louisiana, and California. From Southern Florida. The Disney Dream will begin in early 2024 with...
travelnoire.com
New Sustainable Hotel Opening: Cayo Levantado Resort in Dominican Republic
A new sustainable hotel will open on the Caribbean island of the Dominican Republic. With the growing demand for slower, more sustainable travel, this opening announcement has aligned the Caribbean as one of the go-to destinations for sustainable travel. Summer looks to be an exciting time for travelers heading island-side...
TravelPulse
American Airlines Celebrates 30 Years in Turks and Caicos
For three decades, American Airlines has operated at Providenciales International Airport in the Turks and Caicos Islands, one of the most popular tourist destinations worldwide. MORE Airlines & Airports. Man Tries To Sneak Gun Past Airport Security in Gaming... TSA Anticipating Near Pre-Pandemic Passenger Totals This... “We are excited to...
TravelPulse
How to Celebrate the Holidays When Your Travel Plans Go Awry
Chances are, if you’ve been planning to travel this winter holiday, you’ve been impacted by Winter Storm Elliott, which is affecting millions of people across the northern part of the continental United States. So what do you do if the worst happens: your flight is canceled, the roads...
This Cabo Resort Just Unveiled 36 New Private Pool Suites—and Its Own Yacht
The Montage Los Cabos is upping its game. This month, the Mexican beach resort unveiled its newest suite categories, designed to elevate the guest experience, along with a shiny new yacht that you can charter for a day on the water. The 122-key resort has added 36 new private pool suites—and in addition to their own plunge pools, they each also have views of Santa Maria Bay’s blue waters. The latest additions to the property range from studios to a three-bedroom layout, but they all feature a sun-filled balcony with a daybed and an outdoor shower. When you’re ready to venture beyond...
The New JW Marriott in Sao Paulo Embodies the City’s Love of Art With Vibrant Interiors
São Paulo—or Sampa, as it’s known by locals—is the cultural heartbeat of Brazil. Artists have long converged here to express themselves freely, and their works have become a vital part of the city’s fabric. Massive technicolor murals appear everywhere as you drive through the streets, all of them imbued with Sampa’s rich history. Now, a hospitality heavyweight has decided to incorporate the city’s vibrancy into a luxurious new hotel. Opened in May, the JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo is located in the Chácara Santo Antônio neighborhood nears the exclusive Jardins enclave. Set within striking distance of the high-end boutiques and posh cafés...
TravelPulse
Nexion Canada Named Canada Account Of The Year By Celebrity
Nexion Canada was named ‘Canada Account of the Year’ by Celebrity Cruises as the “relaxed luxury” cruise brand recognized its top performing North American travel partners for the year based on “overall business growth, continuous partnership support and innovative marketing efforts driving increased consumer awareness.”
TravelPulse
Dutch Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub
Dutch Beachfront One Bedroom Butler Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Honeymoon Beachfront 2 Story Butler Villa Suite qualifies for:. These brand-new Love Nest Butler Suites® are located on the second and third floors of the beautiful Dutch Village, above the sprawling swim-up pool. Enjoy breathtaking beachfront ocean views of the Caribbean Sea from a private patio featuring a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two, privacy curtains and a bistro dining set.
TravelPulse
Cruise Planners Receives Celebrity Cruises' Coveted 'Chairman’s Award'
Cruise Planners, the nation’s largest home-based travel agent franchise network ended its year with stellar travel sales and the highest recognition from a travel supplier, receiving the distinguished “Chairman’s Award” from Celebrity Cruises. MORE Host Agency & Consortia. “It has been a truly collaborative effort between...
TravelPulse
Swoop Adding Flights To Mexico and Caribbean
Canadian low-cost airline Swoop is targeting warm weather destinaitons with new flights to Mexico and the Caribbean from Hamilton, Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Abbotsford. "With winter weather upon us, demand for southbound leisure travel is reaching new heights, and we are proud to meet that demand with this additional capacity," said Bob Cummings, president of Swoop.
addictedtovacation.com
The 7 Most Spectacular Day Trips from Seville
The alluring city of Seville is one of the most popular destinations not just in Andalusia but in all of Spain. With more monuments and attractions that you can count on your hands and toes, Seville is a living museum of palaces, churches, and medieval buildings. But with so much going on, tourists often don’t get the opportunity to see what else lies outside the city.
