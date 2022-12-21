Read full article on original website
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County School District.
cranberryeagle.com
Recent Seneca Valley grads return to talk STEM
JACKSON TWP — Students at Seneca Valley Senior High School on Wednesday learned from young adults just a few years older than them that education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math-based fields can be fun, adventurous, challenging and profitable. Of the 53 Seneca graduates who returned to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
One of Franco Harris' last public appearances was at North Allegheny's Ingomar Middle School
Just moments before Franco Harris’s surprise appearance to students at Ingomar Middle School on Dec. 12, as he walked toward the doors of the auditorium, he was warm, approachable and genuine with the few who were waiting in the lobby. Harris was vibrant and enthusiastic. And it clearly generated...
cranberryeagle.com
Cream of the Crop
Talent goes a long way in determining the best of the best in any sport, but having an all-star mentality certainly doesn’t hurt. Freeport volleyball star Cassidy Dell proved elite on both counts. The senior setter averaged 28 assists and 10 kills per match, but was able to truly display her mettle at the very end of the season.
wpxz1041fm.com
PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED
PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frigid winter storm arrives in region — speed limits reduced, schools closed
PennDOT reduced speed limits on several roadways in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday morning as a weather front approached from the west, bringing a rapid drop in temperatures, which are expected to turn slick surfaces icy as rain transitions to snow. As of 6 a.m., speeds were reduced to 45 mph...
wtae.com
Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
cranberryeagle.com
North girls hoops continuing winning ways
CRANBERRY TWP — Banners representing North Catholic’s longstanding success in girls basketball hang from the walls in the school’s gymnasium. Twenty WPIAL championships and eight state titles is a lot of tradition to live up to. Yet every season, the Trojanettes are in the mix to add to it.
cranberryeagle.com
Fallen trees, wires; accidents abound Friday morning
The state Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow speed limit restrictions on major highways due to severe weather conditions brought on by winter storm Elliott. Fallen trees and wires, traffic accidents and power outages have been reported throughout the county and surrounding area Friday...
wtae.com
Christmas holiday closings in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Government offices and courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, in observance of Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. Banks may have limited hours on Saturday. Check with your local branch. Banks will be closed on Sunday, as normal, and Monday will be a bank holiday.
cranberryeagle.com
Mars Girl Scouts’ hot chocolate raises spirits, money for children in need
ADAMS TWP — Mars area Girl Scout Troop 28842 raised over $650 this year to assist families in need during the holiday season. “We offered to volunteer selling hot chocolate to raise money,” said Grace Wilson of Troop 28842. Grace and members of her troop raised money at...
wtae.com
Dangerous sub-zero wind chills reported across western Pennsylvania
The massive winter storm that has impacted much of the country has made its mark in Pennsylvania. Watch the latest forecast in the video player above. Temperatures in and around Pittsburgh plummeted Friday with dangerous wind chills impacting our area. Friday is an Alert Day as we'll see the rain...
Thousands lose power in the Valley during winter storm
Power outages are moving rapidly through the Valley during this major winter storm.
butlerradio.com
Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need
A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
Pediatrician says lack of COVID restrictions and low immunity is leading to more sick kids
HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools are facing one of the worst flu seasons in years.After avoiding major flu outbreaks for two years, they're now seeing the virus spread early and fast with COVID restrictions gone and student immunity low.Some districts are going as far as moving to remote learning to minimize the spread of the virus among students, teachers and staff.Hopewell Elementary School in Beaver County has moved to remote instruction this week. The superintendent said via email to KDKA-TV that 20 students left throughout the day on Thursday with symptoms similar to stomach flu. On Friday, about 130 were absent and...
cranberryeagle.com
Flash freeze wreaks havoc on county
More than 1,200 Butler County residents lost power Friday, and dozens of motorists were involved in motor vehicle crashes throughout the chilly, snowy day. While the “flash freeze” that began Friday morning took Western Pennsylvania, literally, by storm, Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Pittsburgh, said it was only the beginning.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Portion of State Route 28 Closed Due to Downed Tree
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of State Route 28 is closed on Friday morning due to a downed tree. (Photos courtesy of New Bethlehem Fire Company 1’s Facebook page.) According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, a downed tree in wires was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, in the area of Fish Basket, approximately one mile northeast of New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Thursday December 22, 2022
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning a wintry mix and some snow will slowly move in from the south, to the northeast. Throughout the daylight hours we will continue to see a wintry mix and snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset, Centre, Clearfield and Bedford counties until 3:00 PM today. Use caution while traveling, there could be some slick and icy spots.
cranberryeagle.com
Schnur’s Country Market receives $39K agricultural grant
Schnur’s Country Market in Butler has received a $39,000 grant from the state Department of Agriculture. Co-owner Joyce Schnur said Thursday her family plans to use the money to purchase a new smokehouse, rather than making continued repairs on their 13-year-old smokehouse. "We do a lot of smoked products,“...
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
