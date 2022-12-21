Ribeyes with mashers and french fries with crabcakes. Fresh Sussex corn served in simmering clambakes. These are a few of my favorite things. Dear Santa, I’ve suffered through yet another year enjoying the good restaurants here in the Cape Region. To add insult to injury, I have to write about it in the paper and talk about it on the radio. I endure grand openings, menu meetings, media events, wine, beer and spirits tastings … it never ends. (Work with me here, Santa. I’m going for the sympathy vote….)

LEWES, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO